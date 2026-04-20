IBM recognized as 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Partner of the Year for Western Europe

Across Western Europe, IBM and Adobe are helping enterprises tackle a critical customer experience challenge: turning insight into action before the moment passes.
Customer expectations have never moved faster. As interactions collapse into moments and AI reshapes how customers engage with brands, organizations are under increasing pressure to act on customer intent with speed, relevance, and confidence. Orchestrating those moments across data, journeys, and channels, has become essential to delivering meaningful customer experiences.
That’s why IBM is proud to be named as the 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Partner of the Year – Western Europe.
This award recognizes the strength of the more than two-decade partnership between IBM and Adobe, and the measurable impact the two companies are delivering together across Western Europe. By combining Adobe’s industry-leading customer experience platforms with IBM’s deep consulting, data, and AI expertise, organizations are better equipped to move from fragmented interactions to orchestrated, end-to-end experiences that respond to customer needs in real time.
Across Western Europe, IBM and Adobe are helping enterprises tackle a critical customer experience challenge: turning insight into action before the moment passes. While organizations collect vast amounts of customer data, much of it remains siloed. In fact, new research from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), in partnership with Adobe, shows that 34% of customer data collected by organizations is never used to inform customer experience decisions—limiting timely and personalized engagement.
IBM’s focus in the region has been on helping clients connect data, decisioning, and activation into a continuous operating model—so customer signals can be recognized, interpreted, and acted on consistently across channels. Increasingly, this also includes using AI-powered orchestration tools such as watsonx orchestrate to help teams coordinate work, automate decisions, and move faster from insight to execution.
“Across Western Europe, we’re seeing organizations move from experimenting with customer experience improvements to operationalizing them at scale,” said Alison Webster, VP Global Partner Organization, Adobe. “IBM stands out for how they bring Adobe’s platforms to life, helping organizations connect journeys, data, and execution in ways that create real momentum for the business.”
This recognition also reflects a shared belief between IBM and Adobe: while AI is a powerful enabler, lasting customer relationships are built through well-orchestrated experiences. Applying AI across customer journeys—supported by appropriate governance, transparency, and alignment—allows organizations to move quickly while maintaining trust and control.
“Customer experience transformation is no longer about improving individual touchpoints, it’s about changing how organizations operate around the customer,” said Jay Trestain, Partner, EMEA Marketing Transformation Lead & Client Partner, IBM. “This recognition reflects how our teams are helping clients rearchitect their customer experience models so they can respond faster, work more effectively across functions, and deliver experiences that translate into meaningful business value.”