IBM recognized as 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Partner of the Year for Western Europe

Customer expectations have never moved faster. As interactions collapse into moments and AI reshapes how customers engage with brands, organizations are under increasing pressure to act on customer intent with speed, relevance, and confidence. Orchestrating those moments across data, journeys, and channels, has become essential to delivering meaningful customer experiences.

That’s why IBM is proud to be named as the 2026 Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Partner of the Year – Western Europe.

This award recognizes the strength of the more than two-decade partnership between IBM and Adobe, and the measurable impact the two companies are delivering together across Western Europe. By combining Adobe’s industry-leading customer experience platforms with IBM’s deep consulting, data, and AI expertise, organizations are better equipped to move from fragmented interactions to orchestrated, end-to-end experiences that respond to customer needs in real time.