IBM products recognized in TrustRadius 2026 Top Rated Awards

Technology buyers increasingly rely on peer insights to evaluate solutions, understand real‑world outcomes and make confident decisions. Independent customer feedback has become one of the most trusted signals of whether technology delivers value in practice.

That’s why we’re proud to share that, based entirely on verified customer reviews, 22 IBM products have been named TrustRadius 2026 Top Rated Award winners. This recognition reflects the experiences of clients and partners who use these solutions every day to run, secure and modernize their businesses.