IBM products recognized in TrustRadius 2026 Top Rated Awards

This recognition reflects the experiences shared by clients and partners who use these products every day.
Technology buyers increasingly rely on peer insights to evaluate solutions, understand real‑world outcomes and make confident decisions. Independent customer feedback has become one of the most trusted signals of whether technology delivers value in practice.
That’s why we’re proud to share that, based entirely on verified customer reviews, 22 IBM products have been named TrustRadius 2026 Top Rated Award winners. This recognition reflects the experiences of clients and partners who use these solutions every day to run, secure and modernize their businesses.
TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are grounded in direct customer sentiment—ratings, reviews and usage feedback from real practitioners. For technology buyers, this recognition offers an objective lens into how IBM products perform in production environments, across industries and at enterprise scale.
Across AI, data, automation, security, integration and infrastructure, the awarded products reflect a consistent theme: helping organizations turn complexity into operational advantage, while meeting the demands of scale, governance and performance.
The following IBM products were recognized across the associated market categories:
Each recognition represents customer validation in the categories that matter most to modern enterprises—where reliability, governance and outcomes are non‑negotiable.
These awards are made possible by the clients and partners who took the time to share their experiences. Every review helps peers evaluate solutions with greater confidence—and helps IBM product teams continue improving the technologies customers rely on to run their businesses.
If you’re an IBM client or partner and haven’t shared your experience yet, consider leaving a review on TrustRadius. Your perspective helps shape the market, inform buyers and influence the future of the products you use.