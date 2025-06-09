IBM Planning Analytics expands cloud footprint with AWS Mumbai region rollout

IBM Planning Analytics is now live on AWS in Mumbai region marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion and a strategic leap forward for enterprises across India.

IBM now delivers more than cloud availability: we bring enterprise-grade planning enhanced by generative AI for insights and agentic capabilities for action, all backed by governance tailored to India’s unique business landscape. This follows our April 2025 launch in Singapore and comes ahead of our upcoming AWS Region expansion in Japan, reinforcing our commitment to APAC customers through localized cloud deployments designed for performance, compliance and scale.