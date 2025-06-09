IBM Planning Analytics expands cloud footprint with AWS Mumbai region rollout

9 June 2025

Authors

Andrea Duncan

Data and AI Product Manager

Soumya Singh

Product Marketing Manager - Data & AI

IBM Planning Analytics is now live on AWS in Mumbai region marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion and a strategic leap forward for enterprises across India.

IBM now delivers more than cloud availability: we bring enterprise-grade planning enhanced by generative AI for insights and agentic capabilities for action, all backed by governance tailored to India’s unique business landscape. This follows our April 2025 launch in Singapore and comes ahead of our upcoming AWS Region expansion in Japan, reinforcing our commitment to APAC customers through localized cloud deployments designed for performance, compliance and scale.

Precision planning, now closer to home

As businesses in India accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for fast, data-driven planning has never been more urgent. From finance to supply chain to operations, organizations are under pressure to adapt faster, plan smarter and comply with local regulations.

IBM Planning Analytics meets this need head-on with AWS Mumbai region availability that empowers customers with:

  • Reduced latency and faster decision cycles: With compute and data hosted locally, teams gain real-time access to plans and forecasts, no lag, no wait. Faster processing translates to faster decisions.
  • Data sovereignty and local compliance: All customer data and backups are stored and processed in India. This helps enterprises meet India’s data protection, residency and audit requirements with confidence.
  • Reliability, security and enterprise readiness: Built on robust IBM and AWS infrastructure, this offering ensures high availability, enterprise-grade security and operational resilience—critical for industries like banking, telecom and manufacturing.

Why IBM is different: Beyond infrastructure

While others may offer local hosting, IBM Planning Analytics stands apart in 4 critical ways:

  1. Built-in intelligence, not just storage: IBM integrates decades of AI expertise of forecasting, diagnostics and explainability natively within the software. Customers get answers, not just access.
  2. Compliance without compromise: Designed for highly regulated industries, IBM offers advanced auditability, security controls and enterprise-grade governance frameworks—beyond basic hosting standards.
  3. Trusted scalability with TM1 engine: IBM’s Planning Analytics handles complex, high-volume planning at scale—across finance, supply chain and operations. It’s battle-tested in the world’s most demanding environments.
  4. Connected ecosystem, one vendor accountability: IBM Planning Analytics is part of a unified AI and analytics stack—spanning agentic AI (watsonx Orchestrate), generative AI (watsonx.ai), Cognos Analytics, Apptio, Envizi and more. No tool stitching. No blind spots. Just seamless integration and end-to-end accountability from one trusted partner.

It’s not just cloud proximity. IBM Planning Analytics brings intelligent planning home.

“Technology should meet ambition where it lives,” says Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP Technology Leader at IBM Technology Sales in India/South Asia. “With this launch, we're laying the digital groundwork for Indian enterprises to transform from static planning to AI-infused integrated business planning delivering continuous performance and agility.”

Smarter planning starts here

At its core, IBM Planning Analytics is engineered for transformation. Its AI-powered forecasting turns complexity into clarity, helping businesses not only react but get ahead.

This launch enables Indian enterprises to:

  • Make better decisions with faster access to built-in intelligence.
  • Streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies and drive ROI through better planning.
  • Store and process data within India, meeting regulatory requirements with ease.
  • Empower distributed teams, partners and suppliers to co-plan in real time—without performance issues or data transfer delays.
  • Support enterprise-grade use cases without performance degradation, regardless of complexity or volume.

Not just local, but truly localized

Your data center is no longer just infrastructure; it’s a competitive advantage. This launch goes beyond infrastructure. It’s a statement of intent to IBM’s commitment to serve India’s businesses with secure, compliant, scalable and intelligent planning solution close to home.

IBM Planning Analytics empowers Indian enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions by combining the potential of generative and agentic AI with enterprise-grade governance and the scalability of AWS—enabling confident leadership in a dynamic business environment.

We are not just going live in Mumbai. We are going all in. Book a live demo today.

