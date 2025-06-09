IBM Planning Analytics expands cloud footprint with AWS Mumbai region rollout

9 June 2025
IBM Planning Analytics is now live on AWS in Mumbai region marks a pivotal milestone in our global expansion and a strategic leap forward for enterprises across India.
IBM now delivers more than cloud availability: we bring enterprise-grade planning enhanced by generative AI for insights and agentic capabilities for action, all backed by governance tailored to India’s unique business landscape. This follows our April 2025 launch in Singapore and comes ahead of our upcoming AWS Region expansion in Japan, reinforcing our commitment to APAC customers through localized cloud deployments designed for performance, compliance and scale.
As businesses in India accelerate their digital transformation, the demand for fast, data-driven planning has never been more urgent. From finance to supply chain to operations, organizations are under pressure to adapt faster, plan smarter and comply with local regulations.
IBM Planning Analytics meets this need head-on with AWS Mumbai region availability that empowers customers with:
While others may offer local hosting, IBM Planning Analytics stands apart in 4 critical ways:
It’s not just cloud proximity. IBM Planning Analytics brings intelligent planning home.
“Technology should meet ambition where it lives,” says Viswanath Ramaswamy, VP Technology Leader at IBM Technology Sales in India/South Asia. “With this launch, we're laying the digital groundwork for Indian enterprises to transform from static planning to AI-infused integrated business planning delivering continuous performance and agility.”
At its core, IBM Planning Analytics is engineered for transformation. Its AI-powered forecasting turns complexity into clarity, helping businesses not only react but get ahead.
This launch enables Indian enterprises to:
Your data center is no longer just infrastructure; it’s a competitive advantage. This launch goes beyond infrastructure. It’s a statement of intent to IBM’s commitment to serve India’s businesses with secure, compliant, scalable and intelligent planning solution close to home.
IBM Planning Analytics empowers Indian enterprises to make smarter, faster decisions by combining the potential of generative and agentic AI with enterprise-grade governance and the scalability of AWS—enabling confident leadership in a dynamic business environment.
We are not just going live in Mumbai. We are going all in. Book a live demo today.
Learn more about IBM Planning Analytics