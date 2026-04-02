IBM Planning Analytics as a Service strengthens enterprise trust with SOC 2 compliance and IRAP Protected certification.
IBM is announcing new security and compliance milestones for IBM Planning Analytics as a Service, reinforcing its role as a trusted planning solution for organizations operating in regulated and risk-conscious environments.
Planning data today reflects more than numbers. Forecasts, capital plans, and workforce scenarios signal where organizations are investing and how leadership is preparing for the future. In this context, governance is not just a compliance requirement, it is a business priority.
With the addition of SOC 2 compliance and IRAP Protected certification, IBM Planning Analytics as a Service provides stronger assurance that planning environments remain secure, controlled, and audit ready as they scale.
IBM Planning Analytics as a Service is designed to help organizations scale planning while maintaining control. These latest updates reinforce that controls are consistently applied, collaboration remains governed, and audit readiness is built into the platform.
As planning expands across functions and geographies, organizations can maintain a consistent approach to governance without introducing additional complexity. Security teams can rely on established controls, while planning teams can extend usage with confidence.
IBM Planning Analytics as a Service, available on AWS and Azure, has achieved IRAP Protected certification, demonstrating its suitability for highly regulated industries and public sector organizations.
This helps organizations reduce uncertainty when evaluating security posture, move more efficiently through regulatory approvals, and maintain clear accountability across controls. It also supports governance discussions at the executive level, where transparency and assurance are critical.
IBM Planning Analytics as a Service is now SOC 2 compliant, offering independent validation across security, availability and confidentiality.
This reflects continuous monitoring and operational discipline rather than a one-time certification. Organizations benefit from clearer, standardized evidence that supports audits, procurement processes and third-party risk assessments.
SOC 2 compliance can help streamline vendor onboarding and reduce the effort required to respond to security reviews. Regular penetration testing further supports proactive risk management.
Enterprise planning requires coordination across finance, HR, operations, and regional teams, often working with sensitive data.
With SOC 2 and IRAP Protected certifications in place, organizations can expand planning across teams and geographies while maintaining strong governance. Security and compliance reviews can be completed more efficiently, helping reduce delays that often slow adoption.
With IRAP Protected certification and SOC 2 compliance, IBM Planning Analytics as a Service delivers the level of trust organizations expect from a modern planning platform.
It provides a planning environment that is ready to scale and aligned with both business and regulatory expectations, allowing teams to focus on better decisions and outcomes while maintaining strong governance and control.
Visit the IBM Planning Analytics product page to learn more.