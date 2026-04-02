IBM is announcing new security and compliance milestones for IBM Planning Analytics as a Service, reinforcing its role as a trusted planning solution for organizations operating in regulated and risk-conscious environments.

Planning data today reflects more than numbers. Forecasts, capital plans, and workforce scenarios signal where organizations are investing and how leadership is preparing for the future. In this context, governance is not just a compliance requirement, it is a business priority.

With the addition of SOC 2 compliance and IRAP assessment at PROTECTED level, IBM Planning Analytics as a Service provides stronger assurance that planning environments remain secure, controlled, and audit ready as they scale.