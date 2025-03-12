We are excited to announce that IBM is working with Astronomer, a leading managed Apache Airflow platform to help bring seamless data orchestration to clients, via our OEM product, Astronomer with IBM.

This collaboration will broaden IBM’s existing data integration technologies to seamlessly work the popular opensource Apache Airflow project. This will strengthen IBM’s positioning within cloud-native and open source-first engineering teams with enterprise-grade data security, governance and orchestration needs.

Astronomer is a New York-based organization that is the commercial driver and main contributor to the Apache Airflow project, which is used by over 15,000 data engineering teams to build, schedule and orchestrate pipelines for analytics and AI applications. Astronomer was founded in 2018 and has raised roughly $300 million from investors including Bain Capital Ventures, JP Morgan Chase and Salesforce Ventures.