IBM Optim 2.0: From data you store to data you can use

IBM Optim manages the full life of enterprise data—test data management, data privacy and archiving—and Version 2.0, generally available 31 July 2026, makes that data dramatically easier to reach, trust and govern.
IBM Optim 2.0 provisions complete datasets across multiple systems in a single workflow, masks sensitive data consistently across every source and makes archived data queryable in place through the Apache Iceberg REST Catalog—all governed under one policy engine, from creation through compliant disposal.
Each of these steps has historically carried its own friction: provisioning meant stitching records across systems by hand, masking each system separately broke the relationships that made the data useful and archived data had to be fully restored before anyone could touch it.
Optim manages enterprise data across its entire lifecycle, in three connected areas:
Optim understands the relationships that define a business object—across databases and across schemas—so a customer, an order or a claim moves, masks and archives as a complete unit rather than a scattering of rows.
Optim also meets data where it lives. It deploys as a containerized application across on-premises, private cloud and public cloud environments, with an Apache Spark runtime for distributed data processing. On IBM z/OS, it runs natively through z/OS Container Extensions (zCX) alongside Db2 for z/OS, VSAM and IMS sources—largely zIIP-eligible for cost efficiency and keeping data management inside the secure z/OS environment. Native connectors reach data wherever it resides across distributed, cloud, legacy and mainframe sources.
Version 2.0 makes advances in all three areas: TDM, data privacy and archiving. Here’s what’s new in each.
A customer isn’t a row. It’s a record in the CRM, an account on the mainframe, and an entitlement in a third system—related through application logic that no single database enforces. Provisioning realistic test data across those systems has traditionally meant separate extracts, stitching scripts and multiple loads, held together by whoever remembers how the pieces connect.
Optim 2.0 treats the business object as the unit of work. Within a database it reads your foreign keys; across databases and schemas you define the relationships once in a low-code UI. Every extract, archive, mask, and insert then follows them automatically—from multiple sources into multiple targets, in a single workflow, with any supported connector acting as source or target in any combination.
Provisioning and masking are built once as configurable templates and reused across teams and environments. Workflow definitions can be imported and exported between environments, standardizing data operations, reducing repetitive manual effort and keeping results consistent across development, testing and analytics.
De-identification protects sensitive data, but only if it stays usable. Masking each system separately tends to break the very relationships that make the data worth testing against.
Optim 2.0 masks sensitive data consistently across sources: the same customer ID masks to the same value in Oracle and in Db2. Because masking follows the same virtual relationships used to provision the data, referential integrity survives de-identification. The joins that worked in production still hold in the test environment, and you get one referentially intact, protected dataset instead of a set of separately masked systems that no longer line up.
For most enterprises, years of business history sit in archives that require a full restore before anyone can use the, creating redundant copies and operational overhead and leaving analysis incomplete in the meantime.
Archives in Optim 2.0 are written as Apache Iceberg tables and exposed through the Iceberg REST Catalog. Teams point the engines they already run—Spark, Trino, or any Iceberg-compatible tool—directly at historical data, with no restoration, format conversion, or data movement, and with or without Optim in the picture. Enterprise archives become a live source for reporting, audits, and AI instead of dormant storage.
When a record does need to come back—for an audit, a re-billing run or a regulatory inquiry—Optim 2.0 supports both full and selective restore. Recover an entire archive or pull back only the specific records a request calls for, precisely and without disturbing the rest.
Archive, retention and purge run under one policy engine. Retention rules enforce business and regulatory requirements and compliant disposal removes data securely once it is no longer needed. When a regulator asks how a record was retained and destroyed, the answer is in the system rather than in someone’s process notes. Moving inactive records out of production also shrinks the active database, which is cheaper to license, faster to back up and quicker to recover—with the data still one query away.
Adopting Optim 2.0 doesn’t put your accumulated archives at risk. Existing InfoSphere Optim users migrate through a streamlined upgrade path that carries workflows and metadata over, preserving operational continuity while new capabilities come online. Legacy archive files remain readable in their original proprietary format—browse and query them in place, with nothing to convert before you can use them.
Optim has long been the system enterprises trust to provision, mask and archive data at scale. Optim 2.0 makes that data usable across all three: test data provisioned complete and consistent across systems, sensitive data masked everywhere without losing referential integrity and archives reachable where they live through the Iceberg REST Catalog—all governed from creation to disposal under a single policy engine, wherever the data runs, from distributed platforms to IBM z/OS.
The common thread is reach: turning data you store into data you can act on. As AI initiatives scale, the constraint stops being how much data an organization has and becomes whether it can reach that data and trust it. That is the problem this release was built for.