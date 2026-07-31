IBM Optim 2.0: From data you store to data you can use

For most enterprises, years of business history sit in archives that require a full restore before anyone can use the, creating redundant copies and operational overhead and leaving analysis incomplete in the meantime.

Archives in Optim 2.0 are written as Apache Iceberg tables and exposed through the Iceberg REST Catalog. Teams point the engines they already run—Spark, Trino, or any Iceberg-compatible tool—directly at historical data, with no restoration, format conversion, or data movement, and with or without Optim in the picture. Enterprise archives become a live source for reporting, audits, and AI instead of dormant storage.

When a record does need to come back—for an audit, a re-billing run or a regulatory inquiry—Optim 2.0 supports both full and selective restore. Recover an entire archive or pull back only the specific records a request calls for, precisely and without disturbing the rest.

Archive, retention and purge run under one policy engine. Retention rules enforce business and regulatory requirements and compliant disposal removes data securely once it is no longer needed. When a regulator asks how a record was retained and destroyed, the answer is in the system rather than in someone’s process notes. Moving inactive records out of production also shrinks the active database, which is cheaper to license, faster to back up and quicker to recover—with the data still one query away.