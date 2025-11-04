IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders for IBM OpenPages

IBM’s GRC journey began with the acquisition of OpenPages in 2010. Since then, we’ve evolved it from a powerful compliance tool into an AI-enabled GRC platform that supports modern enterprise risk management.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been reimagining how governance, risk and compliance can work—embedding AI and automation into OpenPages to make risk management faster, more intelligent, and more connected across the enterprise,” said Sripriya Srinivasan, GM, Core Software Products, Software Support & SRE.

IBM was among the first GRC providers to integrate AI into its platform—beginning in 2016—and we’ve continued to lead responsibly ever since. In 2023, we introduced generative AI and large language models (LLM) capabilities to OpenPages, enabling clients to automate key GRC processes such as control mapping, evidence collection and policy documentation. These innovations have transformed GRC from manual oversight into an intelligent, insight-driven function that accelerates how organizations respond to change.

Building on these advancements, IBM has now developed agentic AI capabilities that enable an intelligent agent to make compliance applicability recommendations—further advancing automation and insight in GRC.

Together with IBM watsonx.governance, OpenPages helps clients adopt AI responsibly at scale, providing oversight for both traditional business risks and emerging AI governance challenges.