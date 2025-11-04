IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders for IBM OpenPages

IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders for IBM OpenPages.
To us, this recognition reflects how we’ve worked alongside clients to modernize their governance, risk and compliance practices—using AI, automation and data to help them respond to risk with greater agility and confidence.
The Gartner evaluation recognized IBM for its “Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.”
We believe this recognition underscores three enduring strengths of our approach:
Together, these capabilities help our clients turn governance and compliance from an obligation into a strategic advantage — and that’s what we believe differentiates IBM in the evolving GRC landscape.
IBM’s GRC journey began with the acquisition of OpenPages in 2010. Since then, we’ve evolved it from a powerful compliance tool into an AI-enabled GRC platform that supports modern enterprise risk management.
“For more than a decade, we’ve been reimagining how governance, risk and compliance can work—embedding AI and automation into OpenPages to make risk management faster, more intelligent, and more connected across the enterprise,” said Sripriya Srinivasan, GM, Core Software Products, Software Support & SRE.
IBM was among the first GRC providers to integrate AI into its platform—beginning in 2016—and we’ve continued to lead responsibly ever since. In 2023, we introduced generative AI and large language models (LLM) capabilities to OpenPages, enabling clients to automate key GRC processes such as control mapping, evidence collection and policy documentation. These innovations have transformed GRC from manual oversight into an intelligent, insight-driven function that accelerates how organizations respond to change.
Building on these advancements, IBM has now developed agentic AI capabilities that enable an intelligent agent to make compliance applicability recommendations—further advancing automation and insight in GRC.
Together with IBM watsonx.governance, OpenPages helps clients adopt AI responsibly at scale, providing oversight for both traditional business risks and emerging AI governance challenges.
Governance, risk and compliance is no longer managed in isolation—it now spans IT, operations, finance, legal and strategy. Connecting these teams through shared data and automation is essential.
AI is transforming how that work gets done. Once seen as purely reactive, GRC is becoming proactive and predictive—enabling organizations to identify potential risks before they escalate, optimize controls dynamically, and improve decision speed and accuracy resulting in positive impact to the bottom line.
Across industries, IBM research shows that organizations are rethinking how they manage risk in the era of AI:
That transformation is already happening across our client base.
Our clients are leading this change — using IBM OpenPages to simplify compliance, connect data and strengthen enterprise-wide risk visibility.
In financial services, CNP Vita Assicura—one of Italy’s leading insurance companies— adopted IBM OpenPages to modernize its enterprise risk and compliance framework. By automating risk assessments and centralizing control activities, the insurer reduced data entry requirements by up to 70%, improved reporting efficiency, and enhanced visibility across business units. The result is greater transparency, consistency, and audit readiness across the organization.
In the energy and transportation industry, Navigator Gas—a leading owner and operator of liquefied gas carriers—partnered with IBM and Deloitte to implement Deloitte Sense, a customized GRC platform built on IBM OpenPages. The platform centralizes compliance workflows, enables real-time reporting, and has helped the company reduce internal audit fees by more than 50%while improving collaboration across internal teams and external auditors.
These clients reflect a broader trend: organizations are using IBM OpenPages not only to meet compliance requirements but to unlock strategic advantage—turning governance and risk management into drivers of resilience and growth.
IBM OpenPages continues to be the solution of choice for enterprises with advanced governance requirements, complex regulatory environments and mature ERM programs. Its architecture supports deep integration across systems and enables risk leaders to manage controls and frameworks consistently across the enterprise.
Applying the lessons learned from working with global enterprises, IBM has expanded its SaaS offerings to make those same capabilities accessible to small and medium-sized organizations. These offerings lower cost and implementation complexity while enabling faster time to value through efficient deployment and built-in scalability. As regulatory expectations evolve and AI adoption accelerates, IBM remains committed to helping clients manage risk intelligently and build trust by design—through AI-driven automation, simplified implementation and responsible AI adoption at scale.
To us, this recognition from Gartner underscores our clients’ success—and our shared commitment to advancing intelligent, AI-powered governance.
Explore how IBM OpenPages and IBM watsonx.governance help organizations strengthen governance, manage risk and scale AI responsibly.
