IBM OpenPages as a Service expands to IBM Cloud Germany, strengthening EU-centric GRC capabilities

IBM OpenPages as a Service is now available from our IBM Cloud Germany data center, marking an important expansion of our global SaaS footprint.

This deployment adds capacity within continental Europe and provides organizations with a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution designed to meet evolving expectations for performance, security and data residency.

The IBM Cloud Germany roll-out reflects IBM’s ongoing investment in regional cloud options, ensuring clients across the EU can choose where and how their risk management workloads are hosted, without compromising agility or scalability.