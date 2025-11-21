Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM OpenPages as a Service expands to IBM Cloud Germany, strengthening EU-centric GRC capabilities

Published 21 November 2025
IBM OpenPages as a Service is now available from our IBM Cloud Germany data center, marking an important expansion of our global SaaS footprint.

This deployment adds capacity within continental Europe and provides organizations with a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution designed to meet evolving expectations for performance, security and data residency.

The IBM Cloud Germany roll-out reflects IBM’s ongoing investment in regional cloud options, ensuring clients across the EU can choose where and how their risk management workloads are hosted, without compromising agility or scalability.

What this means for organizations in the region

Many European enterprises operate in regulatory environments where data location, sovereignty and auditability are increasingly scrutinized.

With OpenPages now hosted in IBM Cloud Germany:

  • Data stays within Germany/EU jurisdiction, supporting local compliance requirements.
  • Users experience improved performance, thanks to lower-latency access to the platform.
  • Enterprises gain a modernized SaaS option, removing the operational overhead of managing infrastructure while still meeting regional controls.
  • Global companies can deploy multi-region strategies, ensuring consistency across geographies with the flexibility of regional hosting choices.

OpenPages SaaS: A platform built for modern GRC

OpenPages as a Service delivers the full capabilities of the OpenPages platform through a cloud-native, continuously updated deployment model.

Organizations benefit from:

  • AI-assisted insights to help risk and compliance teams interpret data more effectively
  • Integrated workflows spanning risk, compliance, IT security, operational resilience and internal audit
  • Configurable modules that align with varied regulatory frameworks
  • A streamlined user experience designed to reduce friction for business and technical users alike

With the IBM Cloud Germany data center now online, these capabilities are readily accessible to customers who require or prefer EU-based SaaS operations.

Strengthening IBM’s European cloud presence

This launch is part of a broader effort to expand IBM’s cloud regions and SaaS availability, enabling clients to combine global reach with local control. The IBM Cloud Germany data center is engineered for enterprise-grade security, high availability and compliance with European standards, reinforcing IBM’s commitment to responsible cloud operations.

Organizations interested in deploying OpenPages as a Service through the EU region can begin provisioning immediately. IBM representatives and Business Partners are available to help teams evaluate architecture options, migration approaches and deployment best practices.

