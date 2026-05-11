IBM OpenPages 9.2 brings AI into the execution layer of GRC

AI agents introduce continuous, dynamic risk across the data, systems and workflows they interact with. Organizations need continuous oversight to monitor, validate and govern AI agents across cloud, on-premises and multi-system environments.

Traditional GRC approaches that are manual, fragmented, point-in-time, and reactive create more complexity than assurance. Teams review files manually, identify issues after the fact, switch between systems to complete routine tasks and spend more time managing process overhead than driving outcomes.

IBM OpenPages 9.2 is built to change that.

OpenPages 9.2 reflects a model with which intelligence can be configured into the platform to help organizations operate with greater speed, consistency and control. This release brings AI deeper into the operational core of GRC, enabling organizations to reduce manual effort, validate earlier and continuously and work faster and more efficiently when AI is applied directly within workflows. It also helps organizations move toward continuous, embedded governance for AI systems and agentic workflows, rather than relying only on periodic reviews or after-the-fact compliance checks.

Rather than adding AI around the edges, OpenPages 9.2 enables AI to be configured into workflows, validations and the user experience itself. For AI-driven enterprises, this means governance can happen closer to where AI-enabled work is executed. The result is a more intelligent, usable and execution-oriented approach to modern GRC.