Aerial view of people walking and sitting in an urban plaza
Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM OpenPages 9.2 brings AI into the execution layer of GRC

This release brings AI deeper into the operational core of GRC, helping organizations govern AI agents and AI-enabled workflows with greater control.

Published 11 May 2026

AI agents introduce continuous, dynamic risk across the data, systems and workflows they interact with. Organizations need continuous oversight to monitor, validate and govern AI agents across cloud, on-premises and multi-system environments. 

Traditional GRC approaches that are manual, fragmented, point-in-time, and reactive create more complexity than assurance. Teams review files manually, identify issues after the fact, switch between systems to complete routine tasks and spend more time managing process overhead than driving outcomes.

IBM OpenPages 9.2 is built to change that.

OpenPages 9.2 reflects a model with which intelligence can be configured into the platform to help organizations operate with greater speed, consistency and control. This release brings AI deeper into the operational core of GRC, enabling organizations to reduce manual effort, validate earlier and continuously and work faster and more efficiently when AI is applied directly within workflows. It also helps organizations move toward continuous, embedded governance for AI systems and agentic workflows, rather than relying only on periodic reviews or after-the-fact compliance checks.

Rather than adding AI around the edges, OpenPages 9.2 enables AI to be configured into workflows, validations and the user experience itself. For AI-driven enterprises, this means governance can happen closer to where AI-enabled work is executed. The result is a more intelligent, usable and execution-oriented approach to modern GRC.

6 new enhancements in IBM OpenPages 9.2

1.  Enriched AI capabilities for continuous AI governance

OpenPages 9.2 includes new features that expand how AI is applied across workflows, pre-runtime validation and user interactions within the platform. Enhancements include:

  • Agent-ready AI enablement through the OpenPages MCP Server, allows OpenPages context, objects, and actions to be securely exposed to external AI agents and tools, thereby supporting more intelligent and configurable GRC workflows. This helps connect agents to governed enterprise data and supports policy-aware, auditable interactions across agent workflows. The MCP Server is open-sourced and available here.
  • Native integration of watsonx Orchestrate chat within OpenPages, enables contextual, conversational AI within the platform to help users navigate workflows, access information and complete tasks without leaving the platform.
  • Expanded AI-assisted file and evidence analysis helps reduce manual review effort by extracting relevant insights as part of workflows.
  • Enhanced Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capabilities with pre-runtime validation enables earlier identification of configuration or model issues before workflows or AI services move into production.

2. Improved UI experiences for global teams

OpenPages 9.2 improves task-focused usability while supporting global teams operating across regions and locales.

  • In-application preview of files and attachments allows users to view PDFs, text files, and images directly within OpenPages without downloading or leaving their task.
  • Reduced context switching during execution enables users to review information and progress work within a single, streamlined experience.
  • Globalization and localization refinements including expanded language support and improved handling of localized content in workflows helps ensure a consistent experience for multinational deployments.

3. Enhanced GRC Canvas for visualizing and scaling governance workflows

OpenPages 9.2 expands the capabilities of the GRC Canvas for designing and visualizing workflows.

  • Broader canvas customization for layouts and fields, including the ability to create use multiple object types and filters, and adding favorite canvases to dashboard panels. 
  • Templates and the ability to save and reuse canvas configurations save time.
  • Larger canvas capabilities, with support for up to 200 nodes.

4. Questionnaire enhancements for adaptive assessments

OpenPages 9.2 introduces updates to questionnaires that provide greater flexibility for configuring and managing assessments and data collection processes. Questionnaires now support:

  • Multiple languages, allowing template authors to translate content and users to view questionnaires in their preferred language.
  • Templates with up to six levels of dependent questions, increased from the previous three-level limit. This allows users to create more complex assessment flows with deeper question hierarchies.
  • Email and URL field formats as answer types. The user can select these options while configuring question types.
  • User, group fields, or user/group fields as answer types. The user can select these options while configuring question types.

These updates help improve how information is gathered and streamline an important part of day-to-day GRC execution.

5. Custom object support for evolving GRC and AI governance requirements

OpenPages 9.2 introduces support for custom object types across all service plans, including our SaaS Essentials and Standard plan, providing greater flexibility in how organizations model and manage GRC data on SaaS. This gives organizations more control over how they structure data to reflect their specific risk and compliance environments. As GRC and AI governance programs mature, this flexibility can help organizations represent AI-related risks, controls, obligations and evidence in ways that match their operating model.

6. Administrative and configuration updates for more controlled governance deployments

OpenPages 9.2 also includes enhancements to administrative controls and configuration options that support system management and deployment.

One such new capability is Configuration Packaging that allows for greater control over the existing Import/Export configuration. It provides a grouping and lifecycle for managing selections of configuration changes from a source environment that can then be promoted and deployed to a target environment.

Why OpenPages 9.2 stands apart

OpenPages 9.2 stands apart by bringing intelligence, usability, and configurability into the workflows where GRC work happens. AI enhancements help teams review documents faster, interact with workflows more naturally, and validate models earlier. UI and task experience improvements reduce friction, while expanded GRC Canvas, questionnaire, custom object, and configuration packaging capabilities give organizations more flexibility to design and scale governance processes around their needs.

Together, these updates help GRC teams work faster, reduce manual effort, and adapt OpenPages to the unique needs of their organization. With OpenPages 9.2, AI becomes a more practical part of everyday risk and compliance work.

Furthermore, OpenPages 9.2 reinforces IBM’s open, hybrid and trusted software strategy for enterprise AI. Open, through the open-sourced OpenPages MCP Server for standardized, extensible agent integration. Hybrid, by helping govern AI and data across cloud, on-premises and multi-system environments. Trusted, through continuous validation, auditability and policy enforcement embedded directly into workflows.

IBM OpenPages 9.2 availability

IBM OpenPages 9.2 is available as follows:

  • SaaS (IBM Cloud Catalog): 23 March 2026
  • SaaS debut on AWS Marketplace: 31 March 2026
  • On-premises and managed service deployments: 27 March 2026
  • Software Hub/Cloud Pak for Data: Planned for June 2026 as part of the 5.4 release

Watch the OpenPages 9.2 webinar playback

Review the What’s New Documentation

Jordan Byrd

Product Marketing Lead, AI/ML Ops

IBM

Mehavarshni Sreethar

Product Marketing Manager

IBM watsonx.governance