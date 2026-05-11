IBM OpenPages 9.2 brings AI into the execution layer of GRC

This release brings AI deeper into the operational core of GRC, helping organizations govern AI agents and AI-enabled workflows with greater control.
AI agents introduce continuous, dynamic risk across the data, systems and workflows they interact with. Organizations need continuous oversight to monitor, validate and govern AI agents across cloud, on-premises and multi-system environments.
Traditional GRC approaches that are manual, fragmented, point-in-time, and reactive create more complexity than assurance. Teams review files manually, identify issues after the fact, switch between systems to complete routine tasks and spend more time managing process overhead than driving outcomes.
IBM OpenPages 9.2 is built to change that.
OpenPages 9.2 reflects a model with which intelligence can be configured into the platform to help organizations operate with greater speed, consistency and control. This release brings AI deeper into the operational core of GRC, enabling organizations to reduce manual effort, validate earlier and continuously and work faster and more efficiently when AI is applied directly within workflows. It also helps organizations move toward continuous, embedded governance for AI systems and agentic workflows, rather than relying only on periodic reviews or after-the-fact compliance checks.
Rather than adding AI around the edges, OpenPages 9.2 enables AI to be configured into workflows, validations and the user experience itself. For AI-driven enterprises, this means governance can happen closer to where AI-enabled work is executed. The result is a more intelligent, usable and execution-oriented approach to modern GRC.
OpenPages 9.2 includes new features that expand how AI is applied across workflows, pre-runtime validation and user interactions within the platform. Enhancements include:
OpenPages 9.2 improves task-focused usability while supporting global teams operating across regions and locales.
OpenPages 9.2 expands the capabilities of the GRC Canvas for designing and visualizing workflows.
OpenPages 9.2 introduces updates to questionnaires that provide greater flexibility for configuring and managing assessments and data collection processes. Questionnaires now support:
These updates help improve how information is gathered and streamline an important part of day-to-day GRC execution.
OpenPages 9.2 introduces support for custom object types across all service plans, including our SaaS Essentials and Standard plan, providing greater flexibility in how organizations model and manage GRC data on SaaS. This gives organizations more control over how they structure data to reflect their specific risk and compliance environments. As GRC and AI governance programs mature, this flexibility can help organizations represent AI-related risks, controls, obligations and evidence in ways that match their operating model.
OpenPages 9.2 also includes enhancements to administrative controls and configuration options that support system management and deployment.
One such new capability is Configuration Packaging that allows for greater control over the existing Import/Export configuration. It provides a grouping and lifecycle for managing selections of configuration changes from a source environment that can then be promoted and deployed to a target environment.
OpenPages 9.2 stands apart by bringing intelligence, usability, and configurability into the workflows where GRC work happens. AI enhancements help teams review documents faster, interact with workflows more naturally, and validate models earlier. UI and task experience improvements reduce friction, while expanded GRC Canvas, questionnaire, custom object, and configuration packaging capabilities give organizations more flexibility to design and scale governance processes around their needs.
Together, these updates help GRC teams work faster, reduce manual effort, and adapt OpenPages to the unique needs of their organization. With OpenPages 9.2, AI becomes a more practical part of everyday risk and compliance work.
Furthermore, OpenPages 9.2 reinforces IBM’s open, hybrid and trusted software strategy for enterprise AI. Open, through the open-sourced OpenPages MCP Server for standardized, extensible agent integration. Hybrid, by helping govern AI and data across cloud, on-premises and multi-system environments. Trusted, through continuous validation, auditability and policy enforcement embedded directly into workflows.
IBM OpenPages 9.2 is available as follows:
Watch the OpenPages 9.2 webinar playback