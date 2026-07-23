IBM OpenPages 9.2.1: From AI foundation to AI at scale

This release builds on the AI foundation introduced in OpenPages 9.2, making AI-powered governance easier to deploy, easier to use, and easier to scale.
IBM OpenPages 9.2.1 is designed to help organizations operationalize AI-powered governance without adding complexity. Building on the AI foundation established in OpenPages 9.2, this release focuses on three priorities:
Together, these enhancements help organizations move from AI experimentation to AI-powered governance in production.
As organizations evolve from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it across the enterprise, governance teams face a new challenge: scaling oversight without introducing complexity. GRC teams are being asked to review more documentation, manage increasingly complex risk relationships, respond to regulatory change and emerging AI technology risks faster, and govern both human and AI-driven processes across the business. Traditional approaches often create bottlenecks that slow decision making and increase operational complexity.
The first step in operationalizing AI-powered governance is removing the barriers to adoption. OpenPages 9.2.1 helps organizations do exactly that with preconfigured AI capabilities, managed agent infrastructure, and richer AI experiences embedded directly into GRC workflows.
For the first time, OpenPages ships with eight predefined AI model configurations that teams can activate simply by supplying credentials for a supported AI provider.
These preconfigured models support a range of common GRC use cases, including issue similarity detection, audit plan creation, Basel classification, vendor analysis, document summarization, PII detection and questionnaire response generation. Administrators can deploy these capabilities immediately and further customize them as needed, without custom coding or prompt engineering.
The result is the fastest path from exploring AI in GRC to putting AI into production workflows.
OpenPages 9.2 introduced the open-sourced OpenPages MCP Server, enabling AI agents to securely interact with governed GRC data.
Version 9.2.1 expands these capabilities with a fully managed, cloud-native MCP Server for SaaS customers on AWS and IBM Cloud, eliminating the need to deploy and maintain MCP infrastructure. New REST API capabilities also expose richer object context and relationships, enabling more sophisticated reporting, analysis, and workflow automation.
Governance decisions rarely rely on a single document. Risk assessments, compliance reviews, and vendor evaluations often require analysis across multiple sources of evidence.
OpenPages 9.2.1 enables users to upload and analyze multiple files within a single AI interaction, helping teams uncover insights across policies, reports, evidence, and supporting documentation. Available with Gemini and OpenAI models, this capability helps reduce manual review effort while improving the quality of analysis
Questionnaires remain one of the most important ways organizations collect risk and compliance information, but they can also be one of the most time-consuming.
OpenPages 9.2.1 introduces AI-assisted answering directly within the questionnaire experience. AI can generate initial responses based on existing data and uploaded documents, while keeping human review and approval firmly in place.
The release also introduces new structured response types, including number, decimal and date fields, helping organizations collect more consistent and actionable assessment data.
The GRC Canvas continues to evolve as a powerful way to visualize relationships across risks, controls, policies, assets, vendors and other governance data.
Version 9.2.1 introduces several enhancements that make Canvas easier to configure, share and manage. Users can now increase the data set defined in their canvas, undo and redo changes while designing canvases, copy existing canvases, preview configurations before deployment and export or import Canvas configurations between environments. Together, these enhancements make it easier for teams to create, refine, share, and scale visual governance experiences across the organization.
OpenPages 9.2.1 also introduces several usability enhancements designed to reduce friction in day-to-day work. Highlights include:
These enhancements help users spend less time navigating the platform and more time acting on insights.
Building on Configuration Packaging introduced in OpenPages 9.2, this release adds package version comparison, dependency validation, quick-search and filtering capabilities and full REST API support for packaging automation.
These capabilities help administrators move configurations between environments more confidently while reducing deployment risk and operational overhead.
Version 9.2.1 also introduces enhancements for managing OpenPages object hierarchies. Administrators can now automatically move objects and their descendants when changing primary parent relationships and perform certain entity move operations without requiring System Admin Mode. These improvements simplify organizational restructuring and reduce administrative effort.
Taken together, the packaging, automation, object management, and SaaS enhancements in 9.2.1 make OpenPages easier to administer and easier to scale. Whether organizations are deploying AI-powered governance for the first time or expanding existing programs, these capabilities help reduce complexity while improving consistency and control.
OpenPages 9.2 introduced the foundation for AI-powered GRC. OpenPages 9.2.1 focuses on making that foundation easier to operationalize.
Organizations can activate AI faster through preconfigured AI capabilities, extend governance into agentic workflows through managed MCP infrastructure, and streamline everyday work with smarter questionnaires, enhanced visualization capabilities and productivity improvements. At the same time, administrators gain greater control over how configurations are packaged, promoted and managed across environments.
The common thread across every enhancement is simplification: simplifying AI adoption, simplifying governance execution and simplifying scale. The result is a more connected, intelligent and execution-focused platform that helps organizations govern with greater speed, insight and confidence.
Watch the OpenPages 9.2.1 webinar
Review the What’s New Documentation