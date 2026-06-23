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IBM named SSON Europe Service Provider of the Year for 2025 and 2026

Reimagining shared services through partnership, purpose and transformation.

Published 23 June 2026
Updated 25 June 2026

Being recognised as the SSON Europe Service Provider of the Year for two consecutive years is an honour, certainly. But more importantly, it is a signal of sustained impact and consistent progress. It invites reflection, not just on what has been achieved, but on what has fundamentally changed in our transformation journey.

For us at IBM, this recognition represents a broader shift: how shared services are being reimagined from operational engines into strategic enablers of enterprise value. 

A transformation anchored in partnership

At the core of this recognition is our collaboration with Reckitt. When we began working together in 2021, the immediate focus was on stabilizing and integrating finance operations within their Global Business Services (GBS) organization. 

Early in the journey, we aligned on a shared ambition to build a modern, globally integrated finance function—one that could scale efficiently, operate with precision and increasingly act as a source of insight and foresight for the business.

This required us to look beyond processes to instead reimagine how finance operates, collaborates and creates value.

Reimagining finance for a digital, data-led future

A future-ready finance organization must be built on more than efficiency. It must be digitally enabled, insight-driven and continuously evolving. Together with Reckitt, we focused on:

  • Standardizing processes to create global consistency
  • Strengthening governance to improve control and accountability
  • Embedding automation and AI to reduce friction and unlock capacity
  • Enabling data to become a strategic asset across finance

Through intelligent automation, analytics and AI-led interventions, finance operations began to shift from:

  • Transaction focus to insight generation
  • Manual effort to touchless, scalable processes
  • Operational reporting to forward-looking decision support

This is where transformation becomes tangible and when technology starts to reshape behaviors, decisions and outcomes.

The power of alignment: One team, one vision

One of the most defining aspects of this journey has been the transition to a “One-Team Mindset.” In large, global organizations, complexity often manifests in fragmented ownership, inconsistent processes and communication gaps. Addressing this required a shift in how teams think and operate. 

Through a new operating model grounded in end-to-end ownership and shared accountability, we created a more aligned, transparent and collaborative environment with faster decision-making, greater clarity in roles and responsibilities, and stronger partnership between global teams and markets.

Delivering impact that matters

Transformation must ultimately be measured by outcomes; not intent. The impact delivered through the IBM-Reckitt partnership reflects this principle:

  • Cost of finance reduced substantially
  • FTE efficiencies realized
  • 94% on-time payments, exceeding industry benchmarks
  • Significant improvements in reconciliation quality and financial control 

Evolving the role of shared services

Perhaps the most meaningful shift in this journey has been in how shared services are perceived. We are moving from a model defined by efficiency to one defined by value creation:

  • From cost centers to strategic enablers
  • From execution to insight and influence
  • From service delivery to partnership and co-creation

IBM’s role in this evolution has been to work alongside Reckitt—not just as a provider, but as a transformation partner, helping shape operating models, embed innovation and drive continuous improvement. The extension of our partnership reflects both the progress made and the opportunity that lies ahead. 

Looking ahead: The next horizon for GBS

As we look to the future, the trajectory is clear. We will continue to evolve into intelligent, digitally integrated platforms that meets organisations where they are, in their journey and enable them to respond faster to change, make better data-driven decisions and scale capabilities across markets seamlessly

Winning the SSON Service Provider of the Year award is an important milestone. It is a reflection of what can be achieved when teams align around a shared vision, embrace change and commit to continuous progress.

The journey with Reckitt demonstrates that transformation is not defined by any one initiative. It is defined by the consistency of effort, the clarity of purpose and the strength of partnership.

For IBM, this is the standard we aim to deliver consistently.

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Authors

Yogi Goyal

Global Managing Partner, AI-First Business Services

Shreeja Puri

Senior Business Consultant

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