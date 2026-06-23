IBM named SSON Europe Service Provider of the Year for 2025 and 2026

Reimagining shared services through partnership, purpose and transformation.
Being recognised as the SSON Europe Service Provider of the Year for two consecutive years is an honour, certainly. But more importantly, it is a signal of sustained impact and consistent progress. It invites reflection, not just on what has been achieved, but on what has fundamentally changed in our transformation journey.
For us at IBM, this recognition represents a broader shift: how shared services are being reimagined from operational engines into strategic enablers of enterprise value.
At the core of this recognition is our collaboration with Reckitt. When we began working together in 2021, the immediate focus was on stabilizing and integrating finance operations within their Global Business Services (GBS) organization.
Early in the journey, we aligned on a shared ambition to build a modern, globally integrated finance function—one that could scale efficiently, operate with precision and increasingly act as a source of insight and foresight for the business.
This required us to look beyond processes to instead reimagine how finance operates, collaborates and creates value.
A future-ready finance organization must be built on more than efficiency. It must be digitally enabled, insight-driven and continuously evolving. Together with Reckitt, we focused on:
Through intelligent automation, analytics and AI-led interventions, finance operations began to shift from:
This is where transformation becomes tangible and when technology starts to reshape behaviors, decisions and outcomes.
One of the most defining aspects of this journey has been the transition to a “One-Team Mindset.” In large, global organizations, complexity often manifests in fragmented ownership, inconsistent processes and communication gaps. Addressing this required a shift in how teams think and operate.
Through a new operating model grounded in end-to-end ownership and shared accountability, we created a more aligned, transparent and collaborative environment with faster decision-making, greater clarity in roles and responsibilities, and stronger partnership between global teams and markets.
Transformation must ultimately be measured by outcomes; not intent. The impact delivered through the IBM-Reckitt partnership reflects this principle:
Perhaps the most meaningful shift in this journey has been in how shared services are perceived. We are moving from a model defined by efficiency to one defined by value creation:
IBM’s role in this evolution has been to work alongside Reckitt—not just as a provider, but as a transformation partner, helping shape operating models, embed innovation and drive continuous improvement. The extension of our partnership reflects both the progress made and the opportunity that lies ahead.
As we look to the future, the trajectory is clear. We will continue to evolve into intelligent, digitally integrated platforms that meets organisations where they are, in their journey and enable them to respond faster to change, make better data-driven decisions and scale capabilities across markets seamlessly
Winning the SSON Service Provider of the Year award is an important milestone. It is a reflection of what can be achieved when teams align around a shared vision, embrace change and commit to continuous progress.
The journey with Reckitt demonstrates that transformation is not defined by any one initiative. It is defined by the consistency of effort, the clarity of purpose and the strength of partnership.
For IBM, this is the standard we aim to deliver consistently.