IBM named a Market Leader in the 2026 BARC Score for Integrated Planning & Analytics

This recognition reflects the strength of IBM Planning Analytics and IBM’s continued investment in helping organizations modernize planning and decision-making across finance and operations teams.
As enterprises face increasing pressure to plan more accurately and respond faster to change, integrated planning has become a critical capability. Organizations are looking for solutions that can connect plans across functions, improve collaboration and provide the flexibility to adapt as business needs evolve.
IBM Planning Analytics is designed to address this need with a flexible, scalable solution that supports enterprise-wide planning.
A key strength of IBM Planning Analytics is its flexibility. Organizations can design planning solutions tailored to their specific requirements while maintaining a consistent platform across the enterprise.
This flexibility supports connected planning across functions, allowing teams to align their plans, improve visibility and respond more quickly to changing conditions. Whether used for financial planning or wider operational scenarios, the platform enables organizations to bring together data, processes and people in a more coordinated way.
IBM continues to embed AI capabilities directly into Planning Analytics to help organizations move from manual processes to more intelligent and automated planning.
Built-in AI forecasting allows users to generate predictions using multiple methodologies, improving accuracy and reducing the effort required for planning cycles. AI agent capabilities enable users to explore data through natural language, analyze results and surface insights more efficiently.
IBM is also advancing agentic AI capabilities through integration with watsonx, enabling users to automate tasks, trigger workflows and interact with planning data in more dynamic ways. These capabilities are designed to support more proactive and responsive decision-making.
Recent enhancements to IBM Planning Analytics focus on improving usability and expanding planning capabilities. These include a modernized web experience, improved visualization and a web-based modelling environment.
Workflow capabilities have also been strengthened with tools that support task management, approvals and process tracking. These enhancements help organizations manage complex planning processes with greater structure and transparency.
The recognition from BARC highlights IBM’s strong position in a market that continues to evolve. As planning becomes more integrated, data-driven and AI-enabled, organizations are looking for solutions that can support both current needs and future innovation.
IBM Planning Analytics continues to evolve in this direction, with ongoing investments in user experience, AI capabilities and workflow automation. These enhancements are focused on helping organizations improve forecasting accuracy, streamline planning cycles and make more informed decisions.
The 2026 BARC Score provides a detailed evaluation of vendors and their portfolios across integrated planning and analytics, including insights into strengths, challenges and market positioning.
Learn more about why IBM has been recognized as a Market Leader.