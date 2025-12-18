IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services and IDC MarketScape for Experience Build Services

IBM has been named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973225, October 2025) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973125, October 2025), after previously being named a Leader in the 2023-2024 vendor assessments for these markets.

IDC highlighted that, “IBM combines broad and deep capabilities in IT services with experience design and build capabilities notably in its IBM iX unit, part of IBM Consulting.”

This recognition isn’t a pat on the back. We believe it’s validation of something far more important: IBM is one of the few partners capable of delivering truly end-to-end experience transformation—from vision to build and adoption—with measurable outcomes at speed.