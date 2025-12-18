Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services and IDC MarketScape for Experience Build Services

IBM is one of the few partners capable of delivering truly end-to-end experience transformation—from vision to build to adoption—with measurable outcomes at speed.

Published 18 December 2025
IBM has been named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Design Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973225, October 2025) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Experience Build Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52973125, October 2025), after previously being named a Leader in the 2023-2024 vendor assessments for these markets.

IDC highlighted that, “IBM combines broad and deep capabilities in IT services with experience design and build capabilities notably in its IBM iX unit, part of IBM Consulting.”

This recognition isn’t a pat on the back. We believe it’s validation of something far more important: IBM is one of the few partners capable of delivering truly end-to-end experience transformation—from vision to build and adoption—with measurable outcomes at speed.

What this recognition means for today’s C-suite

Every executive team is navigating a familiar set of pressures: driving profitable growth and deeper loyalty, scaling personalization, modernizing platforms without disruption and ensuring the architecture is ready for AI. They’re working to unify data, analytics and activation so strategy can finally move at the speed the business needs. And they’re pushing to empower their people with new ways of working that increase productivity and accelerate digital adoption.

We believe IBM excels when organizations need transformation that actually lands, not as a slideware vision, but as a scalable system delivered in the real world.

According to the IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services, IBM was recognized for the following strengths:

  • “IBM has a broad innovation network and offers leading-edge experience design services.”
  • “IBM has strong digital offering design and physical product design capabilities and strong capabilities in organizational change.”
  • “In conversations with IBM’s reference clients, the three areas where experience design services buyers commended the vendor highly were its industry-specific capabilities, the quality of its professionals, and its CX thought leadership.”

How we deliver outcomes

Exceptional experiences that spark connection don’t happen by accident. They’re intentionally designed and meticulously built—supported by insights, grounded in data, and brought to life through deep technical excellence.

Our global Experience Strategy and Design practice operates across 177 countries, with 280,000 experts spanning strategy, design, engineering, data and AI — supported by 65+ Client Innovation Centers, 55+ design studios and 18 research labs.

But what actually moves the needle for clients is how we work:

Enterprise design thinking and IBM Garage

Our proven methods—from the golden thread to value orchestration—align stakeholders, accelerate decisions and keep teams laser-focused on measurable user and business outcomes.

AI-infused, asset-based consulting

We use reusable accelerators and AI capabilities not just to prototype ideas, but to build, manage and optimize real experiences:

  • IBM Consulting Experience Orchestrator for modular, scalable experience architectures
  • Carbon design system for accessible, performant UI at speed
  • AI at scale for moving models from POC to production
  • IBM Design Maturity Assessment to benchmark and mature client capabilities

This asset-based approach gives clients something every leader wants: greater speed, less risk and higher ROI.

Where we’re pushing next: AI as a force multiplier

We’re designing adaptive experiences—ones that learn, anticipate, and optimize themselves across channels. From AI-accelerated research to dynamic content systems to agentic customer journeys, we’re operationalizing AI in a way that’s responsible, scalable, and enterprise-grade—not experimental.

At IBM, we’re deepening consumer insight and increasing perceived value for clients. As AI reshapes how people interact with brands, organizations need experiences that don’t just meet expectations—they evolve with them. That’s the frontier our teams are already designing into.

Value must be visible, quantifiable and fast. Our investments in tools like Experience Orchestrator and intelligent workflows are directly aimed at increasing ROI, reducing time-to-market and improving operational efficiency across the customer and employee lifecycle.

What’s next

While we’re proud of this recognition, we’re even more focused on what’s next. Our mission is to help organizations design and build experiences that deliver measurable business outcomes and raise the bar for what transformation can achieve.

Billy Seabrook

Senior Partner, Global Chief Design Officer and ES&D Offering Leader

IBM