IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Experience Design Services and IDC MarketScape for Experience Build Services

We’re designing adaptive experiences—ones that learn, anticipate, and optimize themselves across channels. From AI-accelerated research to dynamic content systems to agentic customer journeys, we’re operationalizing AI in a way that’s responsible, scalable, and enterprise-grade—not experimental.
At IBM, we’re deepening consumer insight and increasing perceived value for clients. As AI reshapes how people interact with brands, organizations need experiences that don’t just meet expectations—they evolve with them. That’s the frontier our teams are already designing into.
Value must be visible, quantifiable and fast. Our investments in tools like Experience Orchestrator and intelligent workflows are directly aimed at increasing ROI, reducing time-to-market and improving operational efficiency across the customer and employee lifecycle.