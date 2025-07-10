IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

10 July 2025
We are excited to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. We believe this recognition from Gartner highlights our ongoing efforts to provide innovative, easy-to-use full-stack observability software, led by IBM Instana.
Why do Instana customers, from SMB to Fortune 100 companies, across every industry, love Instana? Non-stop innovation.
Last week, Instana announced its latest AI feature, Intelligent Incident Investigation powered by agentic AI, now available in Preview. With this new feature, users can launch a full agentic AI investigation into an incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.
Next week, Instana will post its 300th release. This milestone underscores Instana’s continuous improvement and commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance Application Performance Monitoring and Observability to its users.
IBM Instana provides complete visibility across applications, services, and infrastructure for rapid issue detection and resolution. Organizations see 70% increase in service level availability, 60% reduced revenue-impacting incidents, 90% reduced troubleshooting time and 50% faster detection of anomalies before running into an incident.
Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms report to learn more about why Gartner recognized IBM as a Leader.
*
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, Andre Bridges, Martin Caren, July 7, 2025. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available on request from IBM