IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

10 July 2025

Author

Chris Farrell

Group Product Manager, Instana Observability

IBM

We are excited to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. We believe this recognition from Gartner highlights our ongoing efforts to provide innovative, easy-to-use full-stack observability software, led by IBM Instana.

The Instana difference

Why do Instana customers, from SMB to Fortune 100 companies, across every industry, love Instana? Non-stop innovation.

Last week, Instana announced its latest AI feature, Intelligent Incident Investigation powered by agentic AI, now available in Preview. With this new feature, users can launch a full agentic AI investigation into an incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.

Next week, Instana will post its 300th release. This milestone underscores Instana’s continuous improvement and commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance Application Performance Monitoring and Observability to its users.

  • Get started in minutes and easy to use: With single-agent install and auto-discovery of applications, Instana makes it quick and easy to get set up within minutes. Easy-to-use UI, out-of-the-box dashboards, and automation and AI across every part of the platform reduce the learning curve, manual work and downtime.
  • No blind spots: While other observability vendors sample and smooth data, Instana captures 100% of all traces in real-time, ensuring complete visibility, better root cause analysis, and faster recovery.
  • Simple, predictable, affordable pricing: Instana strives to stand out in the market by providing easy-to-understand pricing with no hidden or surprise fees. Instana’s pricing is designed to make its services accessible to a wide range of businesses, while providing a comparable feature set.
  • Deployment flexibility: Unlike SaaS-only vendors, Instana is offered as both SaaS and on-prem, with feature parity, for true deployment flexibility.

The real-world impact of IBM Instana

IBM Instana provides complete visibility across applications, services, and infrastructure for rapid issue detection and resolution. Organizations see 70% increase in service level availability, 60% reduced revenue-impacting incidents, 90% reduced troubleshooting time and 50% faster detection of anomalies before running into an incident.

Read the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms report to learn more about why Gartner recognized IBM as a Leader.

