IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

Why do Instana customers, from SMB to Fortune 100 companies, across every industry, love Instana? Non-stop innovation.

Last week, Instana announced its latest AI feature, Intelligent Incident Investigation powered by agentic AI, now available in Preview. With this new feature, users can launch a full agentic AI investigation into an incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.

Next week, Instana will post its 300th release. This milestone underscores Instana’s continuous improvement and commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance Application Performance Monitoring and Observability to its users.