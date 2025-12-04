Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM named an Emerging Leader in the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Model Providers

We believe this recognition reflects how IBM is advancing enterprise-grade AI grounded in openness, governance and efficiency as organizations move from pilots to production-scale deployments.

Published 04 December 2025
Man at desk on laptop with lamp lit and screen to the right

Gartner states that the “GenAI model space is the epitome of a fast-moving market as a foundation for GenAI and agentic adoption, with new foundation/frontier and specialized models being released weekly.”

We are proud to announce that IBM has been named an Emerging Leader in the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Model Providers.

A quadrant chart categorizing generative AI model providers into four segments: Emerging Leaders, Emerging Challengers, Emerging Specialists, and Emerging Visionaries. The chart includes notable companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, and Google, with their positions based on future potential and performance. The Gartner logo is visible at the bottom right, and the chart is dated November 2023.

Why enterprises need a model strategy built for productivity and flexibility

Gartner states that “Due to the data, compute and engineering resources needed to build GenAI models, the market is highly concentrated with a few providers.”

As organizations weigh choices among open models, commercial APIs, multimodal architectures and specialized domain models, they face increasing pressure to align technology decisions with long-term business outcomes rather than short-term experimentation.

IBM believes there are a number of dynamics reshaping the GenAI market including 3 key forces which are particularly relevant to enterprise AI adoption:

Growth of open models: Open-source models such as IBM Granite offer organizations flexibility, control and the ability to fine-tune models using proprietary data. 

  • As per Gartner, “Open-source options are very attractive for companies piloting and proving use cases, as well as for enterprises who have experienced engineering and operations teams that can self-host the models and take on their operational maintenance (including testing), and even contribute to the projects.”

Explosion of AI agents: Agents create multi-step inference loops that drive rapid increases in demand for efficient, cost-optimized models. 

  • As per Gartner, “The explosive growth trajectory of AI agents represents a transformational tailwind for GenAI model providers, creating unprecedented revenue opportunities through exponential usage scaling and diverse monetization channels, especially in the model inference space.”

Shift toward specialized models: There is an increasing need for task-optimized models that deliver higher accuracy, lower cost, and better alignment to domain-specific workflows. 

  • As per Gartner, “Specialized models focus on fulfilling a limited set of targeted or domain-specific tasks, and operating in a specific context or information category, such as a topic, industry or problem set.”

At IBM, we believe the next wave of enterprise productivity will come not from experimenting with increasingly large models, but from strategically aligning model selection with how work actually gets done. To support this, we focus on providing model flexibility and the governance required to operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.

IBM technology evaluated

Gartner defines the GenAI model providers market as “model providers that offer access to commercial or open-source/open-weights foundation models.”

For IBM, this evaluation centers on 2 key components of our AI stack:

  1. watsonx.ai: An enterprise AI studio unifying model access, customization tools, and deployment options. Built around model freedom, it provides access to thousands of models in one environment. Watsonx.ai provides the tuning, evaluation and integration capabilities required to take models from experimentation into production with confidence.
  2. IBM Granite: A family of open, performant and trusted AI models built to scale enterprise AI efficiently and responsibly. Granite models emphasize transparency and governance and are the first open-source model family to achieve ISO 42001 certification. The newly released Granite 4.0 models are designed for essential tasks within agentic workflows and double down on efficiency, dramatically reducing memory requirements and increasing inferencing speeds.

Together, watsonx.ai and Granite form the core of the IBM capabilities evaluated in the report, but our AI strategy extends further. The broader watsonx portfolio integrates data, governance and agent orchestration into a unified solution that helps organizations move beyond isolated pilots and into scaled automation and measurable productivity.

The right infrastructure for the right models

This approach ensures organizations have not only the right models, but the right infrastructure, data foundation and governance to responsibly scale AI.

Try watsonx.ai

Learn more about IBM Granite

Gartner clients can read the report

Volkmar Uhlig

VP AI Infrastructure Portfolio Lead

David Cox

VP, AI Models; IBM Director, MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab

Footnotes & disclaimer

Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI Model Providers, Radu Miclaus, Arun Chandrasekaran, et al., 13 November 2025

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.