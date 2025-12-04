IBM named an Emerging Leader in the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Model Providers

Gartner states that “Due to the data, compute and engineering resources needed to build GenAI models, the market is highly concentrated with a few providers.”

As organizations weigh choices among open models, commercial APIs, multimodal architectures and specialized domain models, they face increasing pressure to align technology decisions with long-term business outcomes rather than short-term experimentation.

IBM believes there are a number of dynamics reshaping the GenAI market including 3 key forces which are particularly relevant to enterprise AI adoption:

Growth of open models: Open-source models such as IBM Granite offer organizations flexibility, control and the ability to fine-tune models using proprietary data.

As per Gartner, “Open-source options are very attractive for companies piloting and proving use cases, as well as for enterprises who have experienced engineering and operations teams that can self-host the models and take on their operational maintenance (including testing), and even contribute to the projects.”

Explosion of AI agents: Agents create multi-step inference loops that drive rapid increases in demand for efficient, cost-optimized models.

As per Gartner, “The explosive growth trajectory of AI agents represents a transformational tailwind for GenAI model providers, creating unprecedented revenue opportunities through exponential usage scaling and diverse monetization channels, especially in the model inference space.”

Shift toward specialized models: There is an increasing need for task-optimized models that deliver higher accuracy, lower cost, and better alignment to domain-specific workflows.

As per Gartner, “Specialized models focus on fulfilling a limited set of targeted or domain-specific tasks, and operating in a specific context or information category, such as a topic, industry or problem set.”

At IBM, we believe the next wave of enterprise productivity will come not from experimenting with increasingly large models, but from strategically aligning model selection with how work actually gets done. To support this, we focus on providing model flexibility and the governance required to operationalize AI responsibly and at scale.