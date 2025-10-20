IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms

Organizations are racing to embed AI across their operations, but many fall short of realizing its full value. The effectiveness of any AI system depends on the quality and timeliness of the data behind it, as 95% of AI projects fail to deliver on their promises due to bad quality data.

As demand for trusted, AI-ready data grows, engineering teams face mounting challenges—fragmented sources, hybrid environments, sovereignty constraints and diverse formats—that lead to data silos, inefficiencies, and unreliable outcomes. To unlock AI’s potential, a modern approach to data integration is essential—one that connects any data, across any environment, with flexibility and scale.

IBM responds to these challenges with watsonx.data integration, an AI-powered data integration software designed to deliver productivity and efficiency gains for data teams. It streamlines data ingestion, transformation and delivery with a unified control plane to integrate structured and unstructured data, using batch, real-time streaming and replication.

IBM’s data integration portfolio is further enhanced by deep interoperability with watsonx.data and the watsonx.data intelligence offerings, delivering a unified, end-to-end data management solution for customers.