IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms

We’re excited to share that IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms.
We believe this recognition is a testament to our strategy and focus on delivering innovative integration capabilities that help data-forward organizations unlock the full potential of their data.
Organizations are racing to embed AI across their operations, but many fall short of realizing its full value. The effectiveness of any AI system depends on the quality and timeliness of the data behind it, as 95% of AI projects fail to deliver on their promises due to bad quality data.
As demand for trusted, AI-ready data grows, engineering teams face mounting challenges—fragmented sources, hybrid environments, sovereignty constraints and diverse formats—that lead to data silos, inefficiencies, and unreliable outcomes. To unlock AI’s potential, a modern approach to data integration is essential—one that connects any data, across any environment, with flexibility and scale.
IBM responds to these challenges with watsonx.data integration, an AI-powered data integration software designed to deliver productivity and efficiency gains for data teams. It streamlines data ingestion, transformation and delivery with a unified control plane to integrate structured and unstructured data, using batch, real-time streaming and replication.
IBM’s data integration portfolio is further enhanced by deep interoperability with watsonx.data and the watsonx.data intelligence offerings, delivering a unified, end-to-end data management solution for customers.
Let’s explore how clients can benefit from watsonx.data integration.
IBM infuses AI throughout the data integration lifecycle, streamlining every step from pipeline design to data operations to data quality. AI-assisted pipeline design approaches help teams create and refine pipelines using natural language. This not only boosts data engineers’ productivity, but it also empowers users of all skill levels to build pipelines. With embedded data observability and AI-powered issue detection, DataOps professionals can identify and resolve issues before they impact downstream workloads.
Besides AI-assisted approaches, watson.data integration empowers data teams with a visual, no and low-code canvas for designing reusable, shareable pipelines. Drag and drop prebuilt components to assemble complex data flows that follow best practices with no coding required. Developers can take advantage of code-first authoring capabilities with a Python SDK for greater control and easier maintenance of pipelines.
watsonx.data integration simplifies integration of structured and unstructured data using streaming, batch, and replication techniques, all from a single control plane. Whether you’re processing real-time data, refreshing business reports, or replicating across environments, build and manage pipelines from a unified control plane, scaling engineering and data operations efficiencies. By centralizing pipelines under a single control plane, clients reduce tool sprawl and operational overhead, allowing them to unlock value from all their data in one place and streamlining outcomes across use cases.
Build pipelines once and run them wherever your data resides, whether on-premises, in the cloud or across geographies. Deploy as close to your data as possible with remote planes, minimizing data movement, reducing egress fees and ensuring sovereignty compliance. This hybrid execution model allows you to scale up or down effortlessly with workload-aware adaptability, so you can build out your data foundation with confidence.
IBM meets you where you are with robust connectivity to third-party data platforms and the IBM data ecosystem—including watsonx.data—to help you unify data access with ease. This connectivity simplifies how you connect and manage data across environments, while watsonx.data intelligence ensures governance and traceable lineage every step of the way.
Connect seamlessly to data in platforms like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Databricks all without rewrites or lock-in. Native integration with leading data ecosystems ensures consistent operations and superior performance without compromising on platform choice. By leveraging your existing infrastructure and analytics investments, watsonx.data integration helps to maximize ROI while future-proofing your data architecture.
Organizations across industries use watsonx.data integration to:
IBM watsonx.data integration empowers organizations to turn fragmented data into a strategic asset, driving faster insights, trusted AI outcomes, and measurable business value.
We believe IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Integration Software Platforms validates our commitment to providing industry-leading data integration solutions that address the evolving needs of modern enterprises.
Read the excerpt to learn why IDC MarketScape named IBM a Leader.
Ready to discover IBM’s data integration capabilities? Book a live demo