IBM named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management for watsonx.data intelligence
We believe that this recognition underscores IBM’s role in redefining metadata management for the era of AI.
We’re proud to share that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions for its watsonx.data intelligence. IBM placed highest and furthest for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute among 15 evaluated vendors.
With watsonx.data intelligence, IBM brings together data cataloging, governance, lineage and sharing in one unified, AI-powered platform, empowering enterprises to activate metadata as a strategic business asset across the entire data lifecycle.
As organizations expand across hybrid and multicloud environments, the complexity of data landscapes grows exponentially. The challenge isn’t just managing data; it’s understanding it. That’s where metadata—the “data about data”—becomes the connective tissue that determines whether AI and analytics deliver on their promise.
Metadata management is not just a compliance requirement; it’s the foundation for trusted AI. Organizations depend on metadata to trace data lineage, ensure quality and deliver transparency in how data is used by AI. IBM’s watsonx.data intelligence also uses AI-infused automation to continuously discover, classify and enrich metadata across structured and unstructured data sources.
The result is a living data ecosystem where governance and innovation coexist. Business users can find and trust the right data faster, data engineers can reduce time spent on manual data curation and AI teams can access reliable, context-rich datasets to train and tune models responsibly.
Modern enterprises operate in complex, distributed environments spanning on-premises data centers, SaaS platforms, public clouds and regulated local environments. IBM’s metadata management approach is designed for this reality.
With watsonx.data intelligence, organizations can manage and govern metadata wherever data resides, regardless of infrastructure or geography. From regulated industries that must adhere to strict data residency laws, to global enterprises running workloads across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud, IBM ensures a consistent metadata foundation that spans the full ecosystem.
This hybrid flexibility isn’t an add-on—it’s part of IBM’s core design philosophy, ensuring that clients can meet governance, compliance and AI-readiness goals without sacrificing agility.
Interoperability is central to IBM’s vision for data and AI. Watsonx.data intelligence is open by design, integrating seamlessly with third-party tools and open ecosystems.
By supporting initiatives such as OpenLineage, Open Data Contract Specification (ODCS) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), IBM helps clients create a connected, transparent and trustworthy data foundation. These open ecosystems make it easier for organizations to connect metadata across data catalogs, ETL pipelines, AI platforms and business intelligence tools—creating a single, unified view of enterprise data.
This openness not only reduces vendor lock-in but also enables innovation through collaboration, allowing enterprises to integrate existing data ecosystems with watsonx to accelerate value realization.
IBM continues to expand the capabilities of watsonx.data intelligence through strategic innovation and integration. IBM’s acquisition of DataStax introduced advanced vector search, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and unstructured data management capabilities into the watsonx platform.
These enhancements allow organizations to discover and contextualize data more effectively, powering generative AI, analytics and intelligent automation use cases. Whether improving data discoverability for business users or enabling more accurate AI responses, the integration of unstructured data capabilities helps organizations unlock new insights faster and more responsibly.
At IBM, we believe that metadata management is not just about governance; it’s about enablement. Trusted metadata is what makes AI explainable, accountable and scalable. By providing a transparent record of where data comes from, how it’s transformed and how it’s used, watsonx.data intelligence helps organizations operationalize responsible AI principles across their workflows.
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they need systems that simplify data complexity, ensure regulatory compliance, and preserve trust at every step. To us, IBM’s recognition by Gartner® affirms our commitment to building that foundation.
For decades, IBM has helped enterprises transform data into business value, from pioneering relational databases to advancing today’s AI-powered data ecosystems. Watsonx.data intelligence represents the next evolution: a metadata-driven approach that unifies governance and innovation in a single platform.
In our opinion, this recognition from Gartner® reinforces IBM’s unique position at the intersection of data, AI, and open innovation—helping clients move beyond managing data to mastering it.
Explore the full Gartner® report
Download the report to discover how IBM has been recognized.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, Melody Chien, Thornton Craig, Guido De Simoni, Roxane Edjlali, 19 November 2025.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.