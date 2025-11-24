IBM named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management for watsonx.data intelligence

As organizations expand across hybrid and multicloud environments, the complexity of data landscapes grows exponentially. The challenge isn’t just managing data; it’s understanding it. That’s where metadata—the “data about data”—becomes the connective tissue that determines whether AI and analytics deliver on their promise.

Metadata management is not just a compliance requirement; it’s the foundation for trusted AI. Organizations depend on metadata to trace data lineage, ensure quality and deliver transparency in how data is used by AI. IBM’s watsonx.data intelligence also uses AI-infused automation to continuously discover, classify and enrich metadata across structured and unstructured data sources.

The result is a living data ecosystem where governance and innovation coexist. Business users can find and trust the right data faster, data engineers can reduce time spent on manual data curation and AI teams can access reliable, context-rich datasets to train and tune models responsibly.