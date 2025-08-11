IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025

In a world drowning in AI hype, real business value comes from smarter decisions.
While enterprises chase AI's promise, most remain stuck in the experimentation trap. According to a Forrester blog post, “the AI revolution continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, even amidst some skepticism this year of the business value it delivers.” The reality? Forrester’s State Of AI Survey, 2024 revealed that two-thirds of respondents would accept less than a 50% return on AI investments—highlighting a concerning shift in expectations.
IBM takes a different stance: AI without intelligent decisioning is just expensive automation.
The problem isn't the technology; it's the gap between AI capability and business impact.
According to Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester, "not all AI initiatives yielded the intended business outcomes" in 2024 (Forrester's technology and security predictions 2025, October 2024). While the industry often chases innovation for its own sake, IBM focuses on what truly drives transformation: turning every business decision into a strategic advantage.
That's why IBM has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025.
Forrester didn't just evaluate technology; they evaluated business impact. IBM’s vendor profile in the report states:
World-class decision engineering. According to Forrester's analysis, IBM's platform excels in decision authoring, testing, and especially optimization, since it offers sophisticated machine learning tools.
Our customers don't just implement AI, they empower decisions:
Financial services transformation
Customer experience revolution
Operational excellence
While the AI market explodes, decision intelligence is where value lives:
Beyond automation: Decision intelligence
Every enterprise makes millions of decisions daily. IBM doesn't just automate them—we make them intelligent, adaptive, and strategically aligned.
Beyond experiments: Production scale
IBM powers the world's largest enterprises with platforms that handle the complexity, scale, and governance that real businesses demand.
Beyond promises: Proven results
For us, Forrester's research validates what our customers already know: When decisions matter most, IBM delivers.
Today's Forrester recognition is just the beginning.
IBM is pioneering the future of decisioning, where automation becomes intelligence, and decisions continuously learn, adapt, and improve. As AI evolves beyond static models, enterprises need systems that optimize outcomes in real time.
We're building toward a future where:
IBM is uniquely positioned to deliver this vision—combining our proven decisioning leadership with watsonx AI capabilities and enterprise-grade governance that the world's largest organizations trust.
Because the future won't belong to organizations with the most AI—it will belong to those that make the smartest decisions, fastest.
The AI era will be won by the smartest decisions, not just the best algorithms.
Whether you're a risk leader, operations executive, or technology strategist, IBM helps you embed intelligence into every business decision.
Try IBM Operational Decision Manager free
Explore IBM Automation Decision Services
Important Disclaimer: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.