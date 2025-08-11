Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025

Authors

Lenny Bromberg

Program Director, Decisions

Ritu Chakraborty

Product Marketing Manager, Intelligent Process Automation

IBM

In a world drowning in AI hype, real business value comes from smarter decisions.

While enterprises chase AI's promise, most remain stuck in the experimentation trap. According to a Forrester blog post, “the AI revolution continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, even amidst some skepticism this year of the business value it delivers.” The reality? Forrester’s State Of AI Survey, 2024 revealed that two-thirds of respondents would accept less than a 50% return on AI investments—highlighting a concerning shift in expectations.

IBM takes a different stance: AI without intelligent decisioning is just expensive automation.

Why most AI initiatives fail

The problem isn't the technology; it's the gap between AI capability and business impact.

According to Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester, "not all AI initiatives yielded the intended business outcomes" in 2024 (Forrester's technology and security predictions 2025, October 2024). While the industry often chases innovation for its own sake, IBM focuses on what truly drives transformation: turning every business decision into a strategic advantage.

That's why IBM has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025.

What Forrester discovered about IBM

Forrester didn't just evaluate technology; they evaluated business impact. IBM’s vendor profile in the report states:

World-class decision engineering. According to Forrester's analysis, IBM's platform excels in decision authoring, testing, and especially optimization, since it offers sophisticated machine learning tools.

The proof is in performance

Our customers don't just implement AI, they empower decisions:

Financial services transformation

  • PNC Financial Services Group automated 50 business processes and deployed 5+ million business rules
  • Result: 80-90% reduction in manual loan reviews while scaling operations without proportional staff increases
  • The decisioning advantage: Real-time credit decisions that balance risk and opportunity

Customer experience revolution

  • Camping World deployed IBM watsonx Assistant for intelligent customer service
  • Result: 40% increase in consumer engagement, 33% boost in agent productivity
  • The decisioning advantage: Every customer interaction becomes a data-driven decision point

Operational excellence

  • Vodafone leveraged IBM watsonx.ai for conversational journey optimization
  • Result: Testing timelines slashed from 6.5 hours to under 1 minute\The decisioning advantage: Instant decision validation across millions of customer touchpoints

The market reality

While the AI market explodes, decision intelligence is where value lives:

  • Market growth: AI software growing 50% faster than overall software market, reaching USD 64 billion by 2025
  • Infrastructure demand: Tech leaders will triple adoption of AIOps platforms in 2025
  • The challenge: 75% of technology decision-makers expect technical debt to reach moderate or high severity by 2026

IBM's differentiated approach to enterprise decisioning

Beyond automation: Decision intelligence

Every enterprise makes millions of decisions daily. IBM doesn't just automate them—we make them intelligent, adaptive, and strategically aligned.

Beyond experiments: Production scale

IBM powers the world's largest enterprises with platforms that handle the complexity, scale, and governance that real businesses demand.

Beyond promises: Proven results

For us, Forrester's research validates what our customers already know: When decisions matter most, IBM delivers.

What's next: The future of enterprise decisioning

Today's Forrester recognition is just the beginning.

IBM is pioneering the future of decisioning, where automation becomes intelligence, and decisions continuously learn, adapt, and improve. As AI evolves beyond static models, enterprises need systems that optimize outcomes in real time.

We're building toward a future where:

  • Natural language meets decision logic: enabling business users to translate policies into actionable rules through intuitive interfaces, without technical complexity
  • Decision intelligence becomes self-improving: with built-in feedback loops that evaluate outcomes, detect patterns, and recommend optimizations in real-time
  • Enterprise governance scales seamlessly: ensuring every automated decision remains transparent, compliant, and aligned to business objectives across global operations
  • Decisions evolve from static rules to living assets: continuously refined by operational data, market changes, and strategic priorities

IBM is uniquely positioned to deliver this vision—combining our proven decisioning leadership with watsonx AI capabilities and enterprise-grade governance that the world's largest organizations trust.

Because the future won't belong to organizations with the most AI—it will belong to those that make the smartest decisions, fastest.

Ready to transform your decision-making?

The AI era will be won by the smartest decisions, not just the best algorithms.

Whether you're a risk leader, operations executive, or technology strategist, IBM helps you embed intelligence into every business decision.

Important Disclaimer: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.