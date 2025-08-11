IBM named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Decisioning Platforms, Q2 2025

In a world drowning in AI hype, real business value comes from smarter decisions.

While enterprises chase AI's promise, most remain stuck in the experimentation trap. According to a Forrester blog post, “the AI revolution continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, even amidst some skepticism this year of the business value it delivers.” The reality? Forrester’s State Of AI Survey, 2024 revealed that two-thirds of respondents would accept less than a 50% return on AI investments—highlighting a concerning shift in expectations.

IBM takes a different stance: AI without intelligent decisioning is just expensive automation.