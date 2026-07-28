IBM named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Financial Governance, Risk, and Compliance

IBM watsonx.governance and IBM OpenPages help finance, risk and audit teams connect controls, compliance and enterprise risk while applying AI to time-intensive GRC workflows.
We are pleased to share that IBM has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Financial Governance, Risk, and Compliance 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54115126, July 2026).
For finance leaders, financial governance, risk and compliance (FGRC) is no longer a collection of separate assurance activities. Financial controls, enterprise risk, internal audit and regulatory compliance all shape the organization’s ability to make informed decisions, respond to change and provide confidence to the audit committee. Yet many organizations still manage these areas through disconnected processes and tools, making it harder to connect operational risk with financial oversight.
IBM brings these disciplines together through integrated AI governance and GRC capabilities in IBM watsonx.governance and IBM OpenPages. Powered by the AI platform depth of watsonx and the enterprise GRC credibility of OpenPages, IBM watsonx.governance is uniquely built to be AI-native by design, delivering governance at the speed, scale and rigor that modern enterprises demand.
We believe IBM’s position as a Leader reflects its ability to help organizations connect risk and controls, and apply AI to accelerate GRC work and support a broad range of governance, risk, compliance and audit needs.
According to the IDC MarketScape: “On strategy, IBM has one of the most forward-looking product directions in the assessment, built around embedding AI across the GRC workflow, including regulatory change identification, control mapping, risk scoring, and audit narrative generation, and integrating with the analytics and security stack of IBM.”
IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.
Finance organizations are being asked to provide stronger oversight while responding to expanding regulatory obligations, emerging risks and increasing pressure for efficiency. The increasing use of AI amplifies both the regulatory and risk management challenges. If each GRC discipline works in isolation, it can create duplicate work, inconsistent data and reduce visibility across risks and controls.
A connected approach gives finance, risk, compliance and audit teams a shared foundation. By bringing financial controls, enterprise risk, internal audit and regulatory compliance together, organizations can improve traceability, reduce reconciliation across separate systems and create a clearer view of risk for finance leaders and the audit committee.
Put AI to work in recurring GRC activities
Manual GRC processes were not built for the pace of today’s regulatory and risk environment. IBM applies AI across recurring GRC activities like risk scoring, regulatory-change mapping, controls testing and audit planning and execution, to reduce manual effort and help teams focus more time on analysis, judgment and remediation. IBM is also enhancing its regulatory horizon scanning capabilities to assess the impact of potential upcoming regulations.
The IDC MarketScape notes: “Among the offerings in this assessment, [IBM] is the most advanced for embedded AI and emerging technology delivered as a generally available capability today. And it is also the most capable across audit, policy, internal controls, enterprise risk management, records, reporting, integration and architecture.”
Connect risk, controls, compliance and audit
IBM’s governance and GRC capabilities use a shared data foundation to connect domains that are often managed separately. Teams can link risks, controls, policies, issues, regulatory obligations and audit activity, improving consistency and helping decision-makers understand how operational risk connects to financial oversight.
Support broad GRC programs on a unified platform
IBM supports financial controls, operational risk, internal audit, regulatory compliance, IT and model risk, third-party risk, policy management and business continuity. This modular approach allows organizations to start with priority use cases and expand their GRC program over time.
Deploy and integrate with flexibility
IBM offers these capabilities across cloud and on-premises deployment models, supported by open APIs and enterprise integrations. IBM recently announced an AI use case onboarding integration via Slack, to expedite the use case risk assessment and onboarding process. This flexibility can help organizations in regulated industries address security and architecture while connecting governance and GRC information with the systems and data they already use.
IBM continues to invest in applying AI and automation across the GRC lifecycle. This includes helping teams identify regulatory changes, map obligations to controls, assess risk and streamline audit work while maintaining the governance and traceability that regulated organizations require.
We believe IBM’s recognition as a Leader reinforces that effective FGRC should do more than document compliance. It should connect risk and controls, strengthen decision-making and help finance organizations direct time and resources toward the issues that matter most.
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