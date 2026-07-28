IBM named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Financial Governance, Risk, and Compliance

We are pleased to share that IBM has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide AI-Enabled Financial Governance, Risk, and Compliance 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54115126, July 2026).

For finance leaders, financial governance, risk and compliance (FGRC) is no longer a collection of separate assurance activities. Financial controls, enterprise risk, internal audit and regulatory compliance all shape the organization’s ability to make informed decisions, respond to change and provide confidence to the audit committee. Yet many organizations still manage these areas through disconnected processes and tools, making it harder to connect operational risk with financial oversight.

IBM brings these disciplines together through integrated AI governance and GRC capabilities in IBM watsonx.governance and IBM OpenPages. Powered by the AI platform depth of watsonx and the enterprise GRC credibility of OpenPages, IBM watsonx.governance is uniquely built to be AI-native by design, delivering governance at the speed, scale and rigor that modern enterprises demand.

We believe IBM’s position as a Leader reflects its ability to help organizations connect risk and controls, and apply AI to accelerate GRC work and support a broad range of governance, risk, compliance and audit needs.

According to the IDC MarketScape: “On strategy, IBM has one of the most forward-looking product directions in the assessment, built around embedding AI across the GRC workflow, including regulatory change identification, control mapping, risk scoring, and audit narrative generation, and integrating with the analytics and security stack of IBM.”