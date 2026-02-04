IBM Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications

Every planning cycle can start to feel familiar: disconnected spreadsheets, too many assumptions, and not nearly enough time to produce a forecast the business can trust. As volatility rises and leaders demand faster answers, the gaps in legacy planning tools become impossible to ignore.

That’s why we’re excited to share that IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment.

We believe this recognition reflects a broader shift in the market. Planning is no longer a periodic finance exercise—it’s becoming a continuous, enterprise-wide capability that demands performance, flexibility, and intelligence at scale.