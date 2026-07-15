IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

IBM is helping organizations navigate the next era of observability with AI-powered operational intelligence for today’s hybrid, cloud-native and AI-driven environments.
We are pleased to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms.
Observability buyers are asked to operate hybrid apps, cloud-native platforms and AI workloads while reducing risk, cost and Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR). In our opinion, this recognition matters because the category is expanding beyond telemetry and into operational intelligence. Observability in 2026 is about understanding impact, explaining cause and taking trusted action across applications, infrastructure, AI systems and business services.
We believe this recognition reflects IBM’s continued commitment to helping organizations achieve these evolving goals of observability, and operate increasingly complex hybrid, cloud-native and AI-powered environments with confidence.
Today’s businesses face a difficult reality: modern applications are distributed across clouds, containers, services, APIs and increasingly, AI-powered workloads. The challenge is no longer simply collecting telemetry. It is understanding what matters, identifying root causes quickly and making confident operational decisions.
IBM Instana was built to address this challenge through a differentiated approach to observability:
Together, these capabilities help organizations reduce operational complexity, accelerate incident resolution and improve confidence in decision-making. In a market where teams are often asked to balance data fidelity, deployment flexibility, openness and cost control, Instana is designed to reduce those tradeoffs.
As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business-critical applications, observability must evolve alongside it.
Recent Instana innovations include dedicated observability for generative AI applications, large language models (LLMs) and AI agents, helping organizations understand application performance, prompt flows, token consumption, dependencies and operational behavior across AI-powered systems.
IBM has also introduced AI agents that accelerate incident investigation and root-cause analysis. Rather than relying on opaque AI-generated conclusions, Instana combines deterministic analysis, statistical models and generative AI explanations to help operators understand not only what happened, but why it happened and what actions will help resolve the issue faster.
This approach reflects IBM’s long-standing commitment to trusted AI and using AI to augment human decision-making while maintaining transparency, governance and operational control. As organizations scale AI across the enterprise, trust in operational intelligence becomes just as important as speed.
At IBM THINK, IBM announced the IBM Concert platform, representing the evolution of IBM’s investments across observability, automation, resilience and performance optimization into a unified agentic operations platform.
Observability is the foundation for modern operations. In this era of observability, teams need more than insight. Teams need shared context, prioritization, governance and coordinated execution across the tools and teams responsible for keeping business-critical systems running continuously.
Instana plays a foundational role in Concert platform, providing real-time observability context that powers operational intelligence. Through full-fidelity telemetry, real-time dependency intelligence, topology awareness and AI workload observability, Instana delivers the trusted context required to understand the health and performance of applications, infrastructure, and AI systems across hybrid environments.
Concert builds on that foundation by connecting operational evidence to risk, business impact, and remediation workflows within a shared operational model. This helps organizations move beyond traditional observability and incident response toward trusted operational intelligence, helping teams prioritize and take coordinated action with confidence to reduce risk, improve performance, maintain business continuity, and optimize cost and performance across increasingly complex enterprise environments.
We are grateful to our customers, partners, and IBM teams whose feedback, innovation, and collaboration continue to shape Instana’s evolution.
As observability, AI and operations continue to converge, we remain committed to helping organizations operate with greater trust, flexibility and control.
Explore IBM Instana Observability
Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms, Padraig Byrne, Martin Caren, D.B. Cummings, Neil Young, 13 July 2026.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.