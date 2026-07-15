IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

We are pleased to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms.

Observability buyers are asked to operate hybrid apps, cloud-native platforms and AI workloads while reducing risk, cost and Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR). In our opinion, this recognition matters because the category is expanding beyond telemetry and into operational intelligence. Observability in 2026 is about understanding impact, explaining cause and taking trusted action across applications, infrastructure, AI systems and business services.

We believe this recognition reflects IBM’s continued commitment to helping organizations achieve these evolving goals of observability, and operate increasingly complex hybrid, cloud-native and AI-powered environments with confidence.

Read a complimentary copy of the report