IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

IBM today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. We believe that this recognition underscores IBM’s role in redefining data quality for the era of AI.
As organizations accelerate the adoption of generative AI and intelligent automation, data quality has become foundational to enterprise performance. AI systems, analytics platforms and agentic workflows depend on accurate, governed and context-rich data. Traditional approaches—manual rule creation, reactive cleansing and siloed tooling—are not designed for the scale and complexity of modern data ecosystems.
IBM’s approach to augmented data quality, delivered through watsonx.data intelligence, applies AI and automation to help organizations proactively manage trust across the data lifecycle.
Watsonx.data intelligence integrates metadata, governance and quality capabilities into a unified platform that enables organizations to move from reactive remediation to continuous trust.
Key capabilities include:
By applying AI to automate discovery, profiling and rule generation, IBM enables organizations to scale governance and quality efforts without increasing manual overhead.
This is particularly critical as AI systems evolve toward agentic architectures, where automated agents rely on trusted data inputs to execute tasks and make decisions. Augmented data quality helps ensure that these systems operate with transparency and control.
Modern AI initiatives depend on diverse data sources, including structured data, semi-structured content and unstructured documents.
Watsonx.data intelligence supports extraction, classification and vectorization of unstructured content, preparing it for AI use cases while maintaining governance oversight. Integrated lineage capabilities provide traceability from upstream source documents through curated datasets and downstream AI model inputs.
This end-to-end visibility supports regulatory compliance, risk management and explainability—essential requirements as organizations deploy AI in regulated and mission-critical environments.
IBM’s augmented data quality capabilities are designed to operate across hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments. This flexibility enables organizations to modernize their data estates while maintaining governance standards across distributed architectures.
IBM continues to invest in capabilities that support an active, intelligent data fabric—where metadata, quality and governance dynamically inform AI systems and automation workflows.
In addition to being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, IBM was also recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions and the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms. Together, we believe these recognitions reflect IBM’s integrated approach to delivering trusted data foundations for AI.
As enterprises move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, data quality becomes foundational to performance, compliance and trust.
IBM’s watsonx.data intelligence platform helps organizations embed augmented data quality across the data and AI lifecycle—supporting automation, transparency and resilience in increasingly complex digital ecosystems.
IBM continues to invest in autonomous data product curation, AI-powered governance, and unified management of structured and unstructured data through watsonx. We believe this recognition reflects IBM’s ongoing commitment to helping organizations build trusted foundations for data and AI today and in the future.
Learn more about IBM’s leadership in augmented data quality and how watsonx.data intelligence can help your organization build trusted AI systems.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions, Sue Waite, Divya Radhakrishnan, Amy Bickel, 11 February 2026.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, By Melody Chien, Thornton Craig, Guido De Simoni, Roxane Edjlali, 19 November 2025
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, By Anurag Raj, Guido De Simoni, Sarah Turkaly, 6 January 2026