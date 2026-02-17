IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions

As organizations accelerate the adoption of generative AI and intelligent automation, data quality has become foundational to enterprise performance. AI systems, analytics platforms and agentic workflows depend on accurate, governed and context-rich data. Traditional approaches—manual rule creation, reactive cleansing and siloed tooling—are not designed for the scale and complexity of modern data ecosystems.

IBM’s approach to augmented data quality, delivered through watsonx.data intelligence, applies AI and automation to help organizations proactively manage trust across the data lifecycle.