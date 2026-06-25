IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

IBM has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms, for the second year in a row. IBM believes that this recognition reflects the organization’s continued focus on helping enterprises operationalize AI with governance, flexibility and measurable business outcomes.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, they require platforms that can support scale, manage complexity and ensure responsible use. The watsonx portfolio is designed to meet these needs by enabling teams to build, deploy and govern AI across hybrid cloud environments with confidence.

The watsonx portfolio of AI products brings together watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx BI and IBM Bob into a modular, end-to-end AI stack. It supports collaboration across data, engineering and business teams, to turn enterprise data into governed, transparent and valuable AI.



Download the report to learn more about this recognition.