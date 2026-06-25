IBM named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

IBM’s product roadmap is aimed at helping organizations operationalize agentic AI and manage increasingly complex AI environments.
IBM has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Platforms, for the second year in a row. IBM believes that this recognition reflects the organization’s continued focus on helping enterprises operationalize AI with governance, flexibility and measurable business outcomes.
As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, they require platforms that can support scale, manage complexity and ensure responsible use. The watsonx portfolio is designed to meet these needs by enabling teams to build, deploy and govern AI across hybrid cloud environments with confidence.
The watsonx portfolio of AI products brings together watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance, watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx BI and IBM Bob into a modular, end-to-end AI stack. It supports collaboration across data, engineering and business teams, to turn enterprise data into governed, transparent and valuable AI.
Download the report to learn more about this recognition.
IBM offers clients a comprehensive range of capabilities across the watsonx portfolio, encompassing data, AI and governance.
IBM continues to invest in the watsonx portfolio to support the next generation of enterprise AI, with a focus on expanding pre-built AI agents and tools, enhancing capabilities for managing AI systems at scale and enhancing the value enterprises see from existing AI investments. IBM’s product roadmap is aimed at helping organizations operationalize agentic AI and manage increasingly complex AI environments.
IBM Bob is a major 2026 company initiative. Bob is an AI execution system and agentic partner that drives productivity across the full software development lifecycle—orchestrating models, agents and tools to automate work far beyond code generation.
From inner loop to outer loop, IBM Bob covers it all: editing, building, refactoring, security hardening, testing, documentation, modernization and CI/CD at scale. It continuously optimizes AI execution by matching the right model to the right task, intelligently balancing cost, quality and performance. IBM Bob doesn’t just offer more models—it delivers better outcomes at the lowest necessary cost, with governance built in and zero complexity handed off to your teams. This directly aligns with IBM’s principles of being open, hybrid, and responsible.
IBM’s latest watsonx.data and Confluent innovations directly address the need for a unified context layer in multi-agent AI systems. By combining semantic context, real-time streaming, OpenRAG, OpenSearch and governed data intelligence across hybrid environments, IBM is enabling enterprises to operationalize trusted, context-aware AI at scale.
Attribution: Gartner, Magic Quadrant AI Platforms for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Yogesh Bhatt, Afraz Jaffri, Diarmuid Curran, 17 June 2026
Trademark: Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
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