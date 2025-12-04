Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Access Management — IBM’s Perspective

Published 04 December 2025
By Bob Slocum

We’re proud to share that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management. To us, this recognition reflects the strength of our IBM Security Verify portfolio and our continued investment in delivering secure, frictionless access for every identity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Meeting the evolving needs of modern identity programs

At IBM, over the past year few years, we have accelerated innovation across the Verify portfolio to meet the evolving needs of modern identity programs. We’ve expanded passwordless and phishing-resistant authentication options, strengthened our user experience for registration and onboarding and broadened support for modern identity providers and application ecosystems. Across workforce, customer and partner identities—along with the rapidly growing category of machine and workload identities—IBM Verify delivers strong capabilities in identity data, lifecycle automation, governance and adaptive access.

We believe this recognition validates IBM’s long-term strategy: building an identity-first security foundation that helps organizations unify access, governance and risk insights across distributed environments. With a global brand, deep industry expertise and one of the largest identity and security partner ecosystems in the market, IBM continues to compete effectively across a broad range of access management needs—from enterprise workforce access to consumer authentication to machine-level access for APIs, workloads and AI systems.

Focused on helping clients securely connect everywhere

As identity becomes the connective tissue of digital trust, IBM remains focused on helping clients securely connect people, data and workloads everywhere. Our roadmap prioritizes innovation in passwordless experiences, adaptive risk-based access, AI-powered governance and hybrid identity architectures that scale across cloud, data center, and AI-driven environments. We see this as a milestone in our commitment to enabling secure, seamless access at enterprise scale.

“Identity is now the connective tissue of modern digital trust,” says Patrick Wardrop, Director of Verify Products. “We believe this recognition underscores our progress in adaptive, passwordless access and AI-infused governance that helps clients ensure secure, frictionless interaction across users, services, and workloads.”

Three core pillars of access management

IBM Verify is built around three core pillars that define the future of access management:

1. Secure, frictionless access

Passwordless and phishing-resistant authentication powered by adaptive AI, delivering seamless and secure experiences for users, partners, and machine identities.

2. Unified governance and identity risk insight

Consolidated directories, automated lifecycle management, and continuous monitoring through ITDR and ISPM, enabling consistent, identity-first policies across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

3. A hybrid, AI-driven identity fabric

A scalable, vendor-agnostic foundation that connects people, workloads, APIs, and AI agents through unified access, governance, and analytics—supporting Zero Trust and secure digital transformation.

Together, these capabilities form IBM’s vision for the future of identity: an intelligent, unified fabric that secures every identity, simplifies operations, and enables trust everywhere.

Bob Slocum

Identity Product Marketing Team Lead