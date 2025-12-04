IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Access Management — IBM’s Perspective

At IBM, over the past year few years, we have accelerated innovation across the Verify portfolio to meet the evolving needs of modern identity programs. We’ve expanded passwordless and phishing-resistant authentication options, strengthened our user experience for registration and onboarding and broadened support for modern identity providers and application ecosystems. Across workforce, customer and partner identities—along with the rapidly growing category of machine and workload identities—IBM Verify delivers strong capabilities in identity data, lifecycle automation, governance and adaptive access.

We believe this recognition validates IBM’s long-term strategy: building an identity-first security foundation that helps organizations unify access, governance and risk insights across distributed environments. With a global brand, deep industry expertise and one of the largest identity and security partner ecosystems in the market, IBM continues to compete effectively across a broad range of access management needs—from enterprise workforce access to consumer authentication to machine-level access for APIs, workloads and AI systems.