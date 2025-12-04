IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Access Management — IBM’s Perspective

As identity becomes the connective tissue of digital trust, IBM remains focused on helping clients securely connect people, data and workloads everywhere. Our roadmap prioritizes innovation in passwordless experiences, adaptive risk-based access, AI-powered governance and hybrid identity architectures that scale across cloud, data center, and AI-driven environments. We see this as a milestone in our commitment to enabling secure, seamless access at enterprise scale.
“Identity is now the connective tissue of modern digital trust,” says Patrick Wardrop, Director of Verify Products. “We believe this recognition underscores our progress in adaptive, passwordless access and AI-infused governance that helps clients ensure secure, frictionless interaction across users, services, and workloads.”