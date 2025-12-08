IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

We are pleased to share that IBM has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment.

As enterprises seek to scale their AI initiatives, AI governance helps accelerate the trusted adoption of AI. For our clients and partners, the takeaway is simple: with watsonx.governance you can manage models, agents and risk across clouds, flexibly integrating it within your existing technology stack to govern any AI wherever it resides.

The report notes, “Organizations should consider IBM watsonx.governance when they need comprehensive, platform-agnostic AI governance across traditional machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI within multicloud or hybrid environments. It is ideal for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government requiring compliance with frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001. The platform offers automated compliance workflows, AI Risk Atlas–based controls, and real-time guardrails, supported by modular deployment, open integrations, and IBM Research–backed innovations for scalable, enterprise-grade governance.”