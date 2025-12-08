IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

Customers consistently tell us that watsonx.governance can shorten audits, improve runtime oversight, govern wherever models reside, and scale AI initiatives responsibly. Organizations like Deloitte are using it as a unified AI governance layer within their risk and compliance practices—managing regulatory obligations, AI risks and controls across the lifecycle, and using it as a blueprint for clients who want to operationalize responsible AI at scale.
Other leading firms share this view as well. EY, for example, is embedding strong AI governance into its tax and finance platforms to help clients operationalize responsible AI at scale.
“As tax functions accelerate their use of AI, strong governance frameworks become essential to ensuring trust, transparency, and compliance across every model and process,” said Christopher Aiken, Tax Platforms leader at EY. “At EY, we see AI governance platforms like IBM watsonx.governance as foundational for helping tax and finance leaders deploy AI responsibly, linking model oversight, regulatory alignment, and operational risk management. This holistic approach doesn’t just manage risk—it enables organizations to scale AI with confidence and deliver more accurate, auditable, and trusted tax outcomes.”
We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition highlights a simple reality: moving from AI pilots to production becomes faster and lower risk when governance is done right.
Do you want the full analysis? Read the IDC MarketScape excerpt here and explore how watsonx.governance can fit your AI governance needs.