Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

With IBM watsonx.governance, you can manage models, agents and risk across clouds, flexibly integrating it within the existing technology stack to govern AI wherever it resides. 

Published 08 December 2025
Digital Illustration with concentric circles and little black dots inside them

We are pleased to share that IBM has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified AI Governance Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment.  

As enterprises seek to scale their AI initiatives, AI governance helps accelerate the trusted adoption of AI. For our clients and partners, the takeaway is simple: with watsonx.governance you can manage models, agents and risk across clouds, flexibly integrating it within your existing technology stack to govern any AI wherever it resides.  

The report notes, “Organizations should consider IBM watsonx.governance when they need comprehensive, platform-agnostic AI governance across traditional machine learning, generative AI, and agentic AI within multicloud or hybrid environments. It is ideal for regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government requiring compliance with frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001. The platform offers automated compliance workflows, AI Risk Atlas–based controls, and real-time guardrails, supported by modular deployment, open integrations, and IBM Research–backed innovations for scalable, enterprise-grade governance.”

Graph of IBM named as leader in the IDC Marketscape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

Why unified AI governance matters more now

The AI stack is rapidly diversifying: traditional ML pipelines sit next to fine-tuned LLMs and agentic AI. Companies are leveraging assets from multiple sources and deploying them across different platforms. Therefore, governance that only monitors one type of AI will not cut it.  

Governance needs to span ML, gen AI and agentic AI with real-time controls and compliance by design. Enterprises need a platform-agnostic solution that can enforce policies, prove compliance and manage controls across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With pressure and mandates to do more with AI, this has become a board-level requirement.  

Three forces driving this urgency: 

  1. Expanding the need for evaluation and observation:  As ML, generative, and agentic systems grow, so do operational complexity and risk. AI agents are rapidly moving from pilots to production, and enterprises are increasingly looking for ways to optimize workflows while minimizing exposure and improving control. 
  2. Need for real-time monitoring: Prompt injection, jailbreaks data leakage and hallucinations now require policy enforcement and in-the-loop evaluators and real-time guardrails, not just offline and post-hoc reviews.  
  3. Need to conform to evolving and complicated regulations: Organizations must demonstrate conformity with frameworks such as the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF and ISO 42001 with auditable evidence.  

IDC MarketScape’s evaluation framework

IDC MarketScape’s rigorous evaluation framework provides an objective, third-party assessment that organizations can trust when making gen AI model evaluation technology decisions based on:  

  • Capabilities: The IDC MarketScape assessment examines unified AI governance across the full lifecycle of traditional ML, gen AI and agentic AI. They evaluate capabilities spanning problem definition and planning, model development, deployment, runtime monitoring, and ongoing risk, security and compliance management. 
  • Proof from customers: The IDC MarketScape incorporates direct customer references that vendors on value delivered, ease of use, implementation experience and overall satisfaction, providing tangible proof points beyond product demos or lab tests. 
  • Future-readiness: IDC MarketScape’s strategy lens evaluates how well a vendor is positioned for the next 3-5 years, looking at customer success programs, delivery coverage, planned functionality, industry solutions, partner ecosystem, growth strategy and R&D pace. 

How IBM watsonx.governance wins

End-to-end, platform-agnostic governance: 

  • Govern AI no matter where it’s built (IBM, open source, OpenAI, AWS, Meta, or other platforms) or where it runs across IBM Cloud, AWS (incl. GovCloud), Azure, Oracle Cloud, on-prem and hybrid—without re-platforming. 

Observability of AI Agents

  • Observe agent performance beyond uptime. Track accuracy, hallucinations and context relevance with seamless telemetry and reasoning trace capture for full auditability. 
  • Continuously assess agent behavior through automated tests and versioned benchmarks to ensure safety, reliability, and reproducibility across updates. 
  • Balance cost, latency and performance with visualized insights that identify issues, recommend improvements and enables continuous fine-tuning of the agent’s performance. 

Decision assurance in production:  

  • Treat agents as governed assets; continuous in-the-loop evaluation, policy enforcement and automated block/route/fallback when needed.
  • Dynamic routing, such as automatically triggering an external web search or alternate workflows when quality of contextual is low. 

Built in compliance and security: 

  • Integrated risk assessments and compliance plans to proactively identify obligations and controls to mitigate risks and facilitate compliance with internal policies, industry standards and regulations.
  • Integration with Guardium AI Security adds shadow-AI detection and a unified view of governance and security metrics. 

What customers are telling us 

Customers consistently tell us that watsonx.governance can shorten audits, improve runtime oversight, govern wherever models reside, and scale AI initiatives responsibly. Organizations like Deloitte are using it as a unified AI governance layer within their risk and compliance practices—managing regulatory obligations, AI risks and controls across the lifecycle, and using it as a blueprint for clients who want to operationalize responsible AI at scale.

Other leading firms share this view as well. EY, for example, is embedding strong AI governance into its tax and finance platforms to help clients operationalize responsible AI at scale.

“As tax functions accelerate their use of AI, strong governance frameworks become essential to ensuring trust, transparency, and compliance across every model and process,” said Christopher Aiken, Tax Platforms leader at EY. “At EY, we see AI governance platforms like IBM watsonx.governance as foundational for helping tax and finance leaders deploy AI responsibly, linking model oversight, regulatory alignment, and operational risk management. This holistic approach doesn’t just manage risk—it enables organizations to scale AI with confidence and deliver more accurate, auditable, and trusted tax outcomes.” 

We believe the IDC MarketScape recognition highlights a simple reality: moving from AI pilots to production becomes faster and lower risk when governance is done right. 

Do you want the full analysis? Read the IDC MarketScape excerpt here and explore how watsonx.governance can fit your AI governance needs. 

Heather Gentile

Director of Product, watsonx.governance Risk and Compliance

IBM

Manish Bhide

Distinguished Engineer and CTO, watsonx.governance

IBM

Mehavarshni Sreethar

Product Marketing Manager

IBM watsonx.governance