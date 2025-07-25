IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

25 July 2025
IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition reflects the growing impact and continuous innovation of IBM Cognos Analytics—and IBM’s commitment to meeting modern demands for trusted, scalable and AI-infused business intelligence.
“Organizations constantly seek to be 'data driven' or wish for 'decision velocity' to better respond to internal or market dynamics,” says the IDC MarketScape report. “However, the business intelligence and analytics market has evolved, with organizations wanting to go beyond dashboards. The use of AI/ML and natural language processing is not new in BIA, but the ability to automate these features and simplify interactions does hold promise to drive increased adoption.”
IBM was recognized for the following strengths:
The IDC MarketScape also noted, “Vendors are making investments that highlight the traceability and explainability of their AI responses. They are also building out their semantic layer to ensure accurate responses." We believe this aligns with IBM’s approach to grounding AI in a governed semantic layer and supporting responsible, enterprise-scale adoption.
As organizations modernize their BI environments and invest in “AI-ready” data strategies, the ability to scale analytics across users and use cases is critical. Cognos Analytics supports this journey through automation, flexible architecture and integration across IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI ecosystem.
Download the IDC MarketScape excerpt to learn why IBM was named a Leader and how IBM Cognos Analytics helps organizations accelerate data-driven decision-making.
Learn more about IBM Cognos Analytics
Source: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment, doc #US52034725e, July 2025.