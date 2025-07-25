IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition reflects the growing impact and continuous innovation of IBM Cognos Analytics—and IBM’s commitment to meeting modern demands for trusted, scalable and AI-infused business intelligence.

“Organizations constantly seek to be 'data driven' or wish for 'decision velocity' to better respond to internal or market dynamics,” says the IDC MarketScape report. “However, the business intelligence and analytics market has evolved, with organizations wanting to go beyond dashboards. The use of AI/ML and natural language processing is not new in BIA, but the ability to automate these features and simplify interactions does hold promise to drive increased adoption.”

Read an excerpt of the report.