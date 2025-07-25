IBM named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

25 July 2025

Author

Daniel Machacek

Product Marketing Manager, Data & AI

IBM has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition reflects the growing impact and continuous innovation of IBM Cognos Analytics—and IBM’s commitment to meeting modern demands for trusted, scalable and AI-infused business intelligence.

“Organizations constantly seek to be 'data driven' or wish for 'decision velocity' to better respond to internal or market dynamics,” says the IDC MarketScape report. “However, the business intelligence and analytics market has evolved, with organizations wanting to go beyond dashboards. The use of AI/ML and natural language processing is not new in BIA, but the ability to automate these features and simplify interactions does hold promise to drive increased adoption.”

Read an excerpt of the report.

Advancing with AI, governance and flexibility

IBM was recognized for the following strengths:

  • Mature, enterprise-grade platform with support for reporting, dashboarding, and governed data discovery
  • Advanced AI features, including natural language querying, automated insight generation, and predictive analytics powered by watsonx
  • Integration with IBM's broader data and AI portfolio, facilitating end-to-end data management and analytics

The IDC MarketScape also noted, “Vendors are making investments that highlight the traceability and explainability of their AI responses. They are also building out their semantic layer to ensure accurate responses." We believe this aligns with IBM’s approach to grounding AI in a governed semantic layer and supporting responsible, enterprise-scale adoption.

Supporting the evolving needs of analytics teams

As organizations modernize their BI environments and invest in “AI-ready” data strategies, the ability to scale analytics across users and use cases is critical. Cognos Analytics supports this journey through automation, flexible architecture and integration across IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI ecosystem.

Download the IDC MarketScape excerpt to learn why IBM was named a Leader and how IBM Cognos Analytics helps organizations accelerate data-driven decision-making.

