IBM named a Leader in the 2025 HFS Horizons for Sourcing and Procurement Services

Published 27 January 2026
Procurement today goes beyond cost reduction. It is about building resilience, agility and creating value across the enterprise. As noted by HFS, the next frontier is orchestration, where technology, data and people work together to deliver better outcomes.

At IBM Procurement Operations, our mission remains clear: to help customers navigate rising expectations, shrinking budgets and growing complexity. As we step into 2026, we’re kicking off the year with renewed energy and focus to continue to drive transformation and deliver strategic value for our clients. The HFS Horizons: Sourcing and Procurement Services 2025 report underscores our commitment to enabling this transformation and creating tangible impact in the enterprise.

Key trends shaping procurement

The HFS Horizons report points to several shifts redefining procurement operations:

  • AI at scale: Intelligent agents and generative AI are moving from pilots to production, powering guided buying, negotiation co-pilots and contract risk analytics.
  • Orchestration-as-a-Service: Enterprises want partners who can integrate across diverse technology stacks without full re-platforming, making interoperability a priority.
  • Outcome-driven models: Providers are focusing on measurable business impact—improved compliance, faster cycle times and enhanced supplier collaboration.
  • Direct procurement gains: Beyond indirect spend, sourcing strategies now extend deeper into direct materials and logistics, supported by scenario-based modeling.
How IBM Is changing procurement operations

At IBM, we intentionally bring together AI and automation into the fabric of our source-to-pay process, from guided buying and contract risk analytics to cognitive invoice processing, to create a more intelligent and agile procurement function.

Industry experts agree that we are transforming the way Procurement Operations is done. “IBM is advancing procurement orchestration with increased automation and AI augmented agents in the Source-to-Pay value chain, focusing on business outcomes at scale for the enterprise’s procurement function,” says Srini Vadepalli, Practice Leader at HFS. “As enterprises strive for 100% spend coverage and aim for resilience in complex supply chains, IBM’s approach positions procurement as an intelligent, adaptive, and reimagined experience. This allows procurement leaders to focus on strategic decisions, compliance, and value creation for the enterprises.”

By combining technology with the expertise and judgment of our people, we are able to deliver transformative results that are both pragmatic and impactful. This balanced approach ensures that human insight and digital intelligence work together in harmony, driving greater efficiency, effectiveness and value for our clients.

What sets IBM apart in procurement transformation

The HFS Horizons report positions IBM as a leader for its ability to combine advanced technology with deep domain expertise to transform procurement into a strategic function. Here’s what sets IBM apart:

  • AI-driven orchestration: IBM integrates agentic and generative AI across the entire source-to-pay process, enabling intelligent workflows that simplify procurement and enhance decision-making.
  • Human and digital model: Our approach blends automation with human expertise, creating a “digital concierge” experience that improves user engagement and operational agility.
  • Modular, interoperable solutions: IBM’s platform strategy supports orchestration across diverse technology stacks, helping enterprises modernize without disruptive re-platforming.
  • Ecosystem collaboration: Strong partnerships with leading platforms and innovators, such as SAP Ariba, ServiceNow, and tail-spend partners such as Zycus, Fairmarkit, and Globality for autonomous sourcing, ensure flexibility and scalability for clients.
  • Innovation at scale: Backed by significant R&D investments and global delivery capabilities, IBM brings together technology and consulting to deliver transformation for complex procurement environments.
  • Vision for autonomous procurement: IBM is advancing toward autonomous workflows, starting with tail-spend and expanding across the procurement lifecycle, positioning clients for next-generation procurement maturity.

IBM’s leadership in the HFS Horizons report isn’t just a badge—it’s a reflection of how we’re helping clients reimagine procurement as a strategic driver of business value.

Kuntha Chelvanathan

Global Procurement Operations Offering Leader