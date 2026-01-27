IBM named a Leader in the 2025 HFS Horizons for Sourcing and Procurement Services

At IBM, we intentionally bring together AI and automation into the fabric of our source-to-pay process, from guided buying and contract risk analytics to cognitive invoice processing, to create a more intelligent and agile procurement function.

Industry experts agree that we are transforming the way Procurement Operations is done. “IBM is advancing procurement orchestration with increased automation and AI augmented agents in the Source-to-Pay value chain, focusing on business outcomes at scale for the enterprise’s procurement function,” says Srini Vadepalli, Practice Leader at HFS. “As enterprises strive for 100% spend coverage and aim for resilience in complex supply chains, IBM’s approach positions procurement as an intelligent, adaptive, and reimagined experience. This allows procurement leaders to focus on strategic decisions, compliance, and value creation for the enterprises.”

By combining technology with the expertise and judgment of our people, we are able to deliver transformative results that are both pragmatic and impactful. This balanced approach ensures that human insight and digital intelligence work together in harmony, driving greater efficiency, effectiveness and value for our clients.