IBM named a Leader in the 2025 HFS Horizons for Sourcing and Procurement Services

IBM’s leadership in the HFS Horizons report isn’t just a badge—it’s a reflection of how we’re helping clients reimagine procurement as a strategic driver of business value.
Procurement today goes beyond cost reduction. It is about building resilience, agility and creating value across the enterprise. As noted by HFS, the next frontier is orchestration, where technology, data and people work together to deliver better outcomes.
At IBM Procurement Operations, our mission remains clear: to help customers navigate rising expectations, shrinking budgets and growing complexity. As we step into 2026, we’re kicking off the year with renewed energy and focus to continue to drive transformation and deliver strategic value for our clients. The HFS Horizons: Sourcing and Procurement Services 2025 report underscores our commitment to enabling this transformation and creating tangible impact in the enterprise.
The HFS Horizons report points to several shifts redefining procurement operations:
At IBM, we intentionally bring together AI and automation into the fabric of our source-to-pay process, from guided buying and contract risk analytics to cognitive invoice processing, to create a more intelligent and agile procurement function.
Industry experts agree that we are transforming the way Procurement Operations is done. “IBM is advancing procurement orchestration with increased automation and AI augmented agents in the Source-to-Pay value chain, focusing on business outcomes at scale for the enterprise’s procurement function,” says Srini Vadepalli, Practice Leader at HFS. “As enterprises strive for 100% spend coverage and aim for resilience in complex supply chains, IBM’s approach positions procurement as an intelligent, adaptive, and reimagined experience. This allows procurement leaders to focus on strategic decisions, compliance, and value creation for the enterprises.”
By combining technology with the expertise and judgment of our people, we are able to deliver transformative results that are both pragmatic and impactful. This balanced approach ensures that human insight and digital intelligence work together in harmony, driving greater efficiency, effectiveness and value for our clients.
The HFS Horizons report positions IBM as a leader for its ability to combine advanced technology with deep domain expertise to transform procurement into a strategic function. Here’s what sets IBM apart:
Download the full HFS Horizons report to explore the insights and see why IBM is leading the way in procurement operations.