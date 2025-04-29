IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for process mining

28 April 2025

Ritu Chakraborty

Product Marketing Manager, Intelligent Process Automation

IBM

The future of business demands clarity and agility. Gartner predicts that by 2026, a quarter of global enterprises will leverage process mining to build digital twins, unlocking autonomous operations. This isn't just a trend; it's the new imperative for achieving peak performance.

Today, we're thrilled to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms. To us, this prestigious recognition isn't just about IBM; it's about the power we put in your hands to transform your business from the inside out.

3 reasons why we feel IBM is a Leader

  • Unleash complete process visibility: Tired of fragmented data? Our platform acts as your central nervous system, seamlessly connecting to all your key systems to provide a crystal-clear, end-to-end view of your operations. See the bottlenecks you never knew existed and unlock hidden potential.
  • Transform insights into action with AI power: We don't just show you the problems; we provide the AI-driven intelligence to solve them. Get proactive recommendations and accelerate your optimization strategies with actionable insights at your fingertips.
  • Seamlessly bridge insight to automation: Stop the swivel-chair approach. IBM Process Mining is engineered to work hand-in-glove with IBM's automation suite, turning valuable insights directly into automated workflows for tangible efficiency gains and reduced manual effort.

Real-world impact, real results

Don't just take our word for it. Leading organizations are already experiencing the IBM Process Mining advantage:

  • BBVA Argentina (Banking): Navigating complex regulatory changes, BBVA Argentina leveraged our platform to visualize and optimize their trade finance processes, resulting in a 20% surge in processing capacity and a dramatic 70%+ reduction in transaction times, significantly boosting customer satisfaction.
  • BoB-Cardif Life (Insurance): Partnering with IBM on their "Super Automation" initiative, BoB-Cardif integrated our AI-powered process mining to redefine digital innovation and achieve unprecedented cost efficiencies within the insurance landscape.

What we feel this Leaders recognition means for your future

We believe that being named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader acknowledges our commitment to your success. We also think that this recognition signifies that our vision for process intelligence and our ability to execute delivers tangible results for businesses like yours. As Gartner shows the growing need for visibility and digital acceleration, empowering you to not just adapt, but to lead.

Our commitment to continuous innovation

Our journey doesn't end here. We are relentlessly focused on pushing the boundaries of process intelligence, with a vision to:

  • Democratizing process insights: Bringing the power of process mining to every business user, from operational teams to the executive suite.
  • Augmenting intelligence: Enriching insights with real-time data streams, IoT integration and the transformative power of generative AI.
  • Embedding actionability: Integrating recommendations directly into the tools your teams use daily, streamlining the path from insight to impact.
  • Driving business outcomes: Connecting process KPIs directly to the metrics that matter most to your bottom line.
  • Prioritizing user experience: Delivering an intuitive, flexible and enterprise-grade platform backed by world-class support.

The reality is that every process has room to improve. IBM Process Mining provides the clarity and intelligence you need to relentlessly pursue that "better"—achieving greater speed, efficiency, compliance and a more human-centered approach.

The future belongs to organizations that can see their processes clearly and act decisively. IBM Process Mining provides that vision and empowers you to build a more efficient, agile and resilient future.

We're not content with the status quo. Our relentless pursuit is to make process intelligence a continuous, closed-loop engine for your organization.

Ready to experience the Leader in action?

See how IBM Process Mining can be tailored to your specific challenges and goals, and explore the power of our platform firsthand, risk-free.

