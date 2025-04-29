IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for process mining

28 April 2025
The future of business demands clarity and agility. Gartner predicts that by 2026, a quarter of global enterprises will leverage process mining to build digital twins, unlocking autonomous operations. This isn't just a trend; it's the new imperative for achieving peak performance.
Today, we're thrilled to announce that IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms. To us, this prestigious recognition isn't just about IBM; it's about the power we put in your hands to transform your business from the inside out.
Don't just take our word for it. Leading organizations are already experiencing the IBM Process Mining advantage:
We believe that being named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader acknowledges our commitment to your success. We also think that this recognition signifies that our vision for process intelligence and our ability to execute delivers tangible results for businesses like yours. As Gartner shows the growing need for visibility and digital acceleration, empowering you to not just adapt, but to lead.
Our journey doesn't end here. We are relentlessly focused on pushing the boundaries of process intelligence, with a vision to:
The reality is that every process has room to improve. IBM Process Mining provides the clarity and intelligence you need to relentlessly pursue that "better"—achieving greater speed, efficiency, compliance and a more human-centered approach.
The future belongs to organizations that can see their processes clearly and act decisively. IBM Process Mining provides that vision and empowers you to build a more efficient, agile and resilient future.
We're not content with the status quo. Our relentless pursuit is to make process intelligence a continuous, closed-loop engine for your organization.
See how IBM Process Mining can be tailored to your specific challenges and goals, and explore the power of our platform firsthand, risk-free.
