IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for process mining

Our journey doesn't end here. We are relentlessly focused on pushing the boundaries of process intelligence, with a vision to:

Democratizing process insights: Bringing the power of process mining to every business user, from operational teams to the executive suite.

Augmenting intelligence: Enriching insights with real-time data streams, IoT integration and the transformative power of generative AI.

Embedding actionability: Integrating recommendations directly into the tools your teams use daily, streamlining the path from insight to impact.

Driving business outcomes: Connecting process KPIs directly to the metrics that matter most to your bottom line.

Connecting process KPIs directly to the metrics that matter most to your bottom line. Prioritizing user experience: Delivering an intuitive, flexible and enterprise-grade platform backed by world-class support.

The reality is that every process has room to improve. IBM Process Mining provides the clarity and intelligence you need to relentlessly pursue that "better"—achieving greater speed, efficiency, compliance and a more human-centered approach.

The future belongs to organizations that can see their processes clearly and act decisively. IBM Process Mining provides that vision and empowers you to build a more efficient, agile and resilient future.

We're not content with the status quo. Our relentless pursuit is to make process intelligence a continuous, closed-loop engine for your organization.