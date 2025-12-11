Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for the 20th consecutive year

To us, two decades of being recognized in the Leader’s quadrant underscores IBM’s continuous innovation to help organizations simplify integration, reduce complexity through agentic automation and deliver trusted data at scale.

Published 11 December 2025
By Scott Brokaw

According to a survey by Gartner, 63% of organisations either do not have or are unsure if they have the right data-management practices for AI. As data volumes surge and formats diversify, enterprises face mounting challenges:

  • Skills shortage: A lack of data engineering resources slows integration.
  • Tool sprawl: Stitching together fragmented integration tools is costly and inefficient.
  • Pipeline debt: Each shift in data storage technology renders existing data pipelines obsolete.
  • Performance and quality gaps: Limited visibility into reliability, cost and performance.

These are not just operational obstacles; they are strategic barriers to AI success.

At IBM, we have committed to evolve data integration into the intelligent backbone of enterprise AI. It’s this focus that we believe has made IBM a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 20th consecutive year.

The next era of data integration: AI-powered simplicity and scale

The next evolution of data integration is not about moving data faster. It is about making integration smarter. As AI reshapes how we design, operate and monitor pipelines. IBM is infusing intelligence into every stage of the data integration lifecycle.

IBM watsonx.data integration reimagines integration for the AI age by bringing the power of AI assistants and agents to simplify pipeline creation, unify operations and empower users of all skill levels.

Empowering every user through AI-driven pipeline creation

The demand for data engineers has never been higher—but scaling data integration shouldn’t depend solely on access to specialised expertise.

Watsonx.data integration reimagines this process by extending data pipeline creation beyond technical teams. With agentic pipeline creation, business and technical users alike can define their intent in plain language and let the tool translate it into pipelines optimized for your use case. The AI agent generates a proposed design, validates it with human input and produces production ready pipelines, accelerating time to value.

AI’s role in integration does not stop at authoring. Once in production, intelligent agents continuously monitor and optimize pipelines through the Issue Detection Engine, an AI-driven data observability capability that predicts and prevents failures. By combining lineage-based root cause analysis with AI-recommended remediation, observability agents dramatically reduce Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR), ensuring that every pipeline runs as designed, every time.

Data for AI: Turning unstructured data into ready intelligence

Most enterprises have mastered structured data. The real opportunity and complexity lie in the 80%-90% of enterprise data that remains unstructured: documents, emails, chat logs, transcripts and images. These sources hold critical insights into customer needs, compliance risks and market patterns, if only they could be tapped efficiently.

To address these challenges, IBM’s solution provides data teams with a low-code platform to automatically ingest raw unstructured data, organize it with drag-and-drop functionality and populate the results into targets such as vector databases. This capability unlocks entirely new use cases, enabling organizations to tap into their unstructured data to power retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, fuel more accurate AI agents and drive deeper analytics across the enterprise.

With these features, teams can build reusable, repeatable pipelines that process and transform all your organization’s data, while reducing the tedious manual work often involved in preparing raw unstructured data for enterprise-grade AI.

Simplify to scale: The power of unified integration

Seventy percent of organisations use more than one data integration tool, and half use at least three, which increases cost and complexity and limits agility.

Watsonx.data integration eliminates this fragmentation by unifying batch data, real-time streaming, replication, data observability and unstructured data integration within a single control plane.

This unified architecture supports AI-assisted, low-code and code-first pipeline authoring experiences, enabling every team member- regardless of skill level – to contribute to data integration. For example, with the new Python SDK, developers can unlock a code-first authoring experience to build and manage pipelines that are versioned, documented and easy to maintain. This approach enables faster, safer pipelines with SDK-driven automation, accelerating delivery while ensuring reproducibility and security. Less technical users meanwhile can seamlessly turn natural language into fully built, deployed and optimized pipelines through agentic authoring, allowing teams of any size to scale their data integration to meet business needs.

With watsonx.data integration, organizations can decouple pipeline design from execution style and deploy across environments with full visibility and control. For enterprises running thousands of data flows across cloud and on-premises systems, this unified approach removes tool sprawl, reduces maintenance overhead and establishes a single view of lineage and performance. 

Building trust into every pipeline: Metadata as the invisible advantage

Data reliability depends on more than movement or monitoring; it requires end-to-end visibility that enables proactive detection, faster resolution of issues and greater confidence in data quality. IBM’s strong metadata management capabilities act as a differentiator, bult on deep connections between watsonx.data integration and watsonx.data intelligence that power agents to track lineage, adapt workflows and ensure continuous data integrity.

This metadata fabric across the watsonx.data ecosystem turns governance from a compliance task into an operational strength giving teams transparency, traceability and trust at every stage of the data integration lifecycle.

Why we think this recognition matters (and what comes next)

To us, IBM’s 20th year as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic quadrant for Data Integration Tools is not just a reflection of longevity. We believe it is proof of ongoing innovation in simplifying and modernizing how data fuels AI.

Organisations across industries are using watsonx.data integration to:

  • Unify structured and unstructured data across hybrid environments so AI models have complete, governed visibility into enterprise information
  • Maintain continuous data quality and reliability through built-in observability that keeps pipelines healthy and data trustworthy
  • Power real-time decisioning and insights for fraud detection, personalization and customer engagement by ensuring data reaches applications at the speed of business
  • Convert operational and transactional data into analytics-ready formats that drive more accurate reporting and better business intelligence
  • Consolidate multiple tools and authoring methods within a single control plane, simplifying integration management and reducing operational overhead

At every step, watsonx.data integration applies intelligent agents that monitor data movement, reason about dependencies and act autonomously to optimize outcomes, ensuring data is timely, governed and quality-assured without the overhead.

