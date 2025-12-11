IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for the 20th consecutive year

Seventy percent of organisations use more than one data integration tool, and half use at least three, which increases cost and complexity and limits agility.
Watsonx.data integration eliminates this fragmentation by unifying batch data, real-time streaming, replication, data observability and unstructured data integration within a single control plane.
This unified architecture supports AI-assisted, low-code and code-first pipeline authoring experiences, enabling every team member- regardless of skill level – to contribute to data integration. For example, with the new Python SDK, developers can unlock a code-first authoring experience to build and manage pipelines that are versioned, documented and easy to maintain. This approach enables faster, safer pipelines with SDK-driven automation, accelerating delivery while ensuring reproducibility and security. Less technical users meanwhile can seamlessly turn natural language into fully built, deployed and optimized pipelines through agentic authoring, allowing teams of any size to scale their data integration to meet business needs.
With watsonx.data integration, organizations can decouple pipeline design from execution style and deploy across environments with full visibility and control. For enterprises running thousands of data flows across cloud and on-premises systems, this unified approach removes tool sprawl, reduces maintenance overhead and establishes a single view of lineage and performance.