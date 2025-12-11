IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools for the 20th consecutive year

According to a survey by Gartner, 63% of organisations either do not have or are unsure if they have the right data-management practices for AI. As data volumes surge and formats diversify, enterprises face mounting challenges:

Skills shortage: A lack of data engineering resources slows integration.

Tool sprawl: Stitching together fragmented integration tools is costly and inefficient.

Pipeline debt: Each shift in data storage technology renders existing data pipelines obsolete.

Performance and quality gaps: Limited visibility into reliability, cost and performance.

These are not just operational obstacles; they are strategic barriers to AI success.

At IBM, we have committed to evolve data integration into the intelligent backbone of enterprise AI. It’s this focus that we believe has made IBM a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools for the 20th consecutive year.

Read an excerpt of the Gartner report here.