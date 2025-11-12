IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

This marks the fifth time this year that IBM has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, in product areas that IBM recognizes as data and AI, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learnings Platforms, and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders.
We’re excited to share that IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.
Reliable data is the foundation of accurate and reliable AI, and IBM is leading that charge. Organizations using watsonx.data are improving AI accuracy by up to 40%*, cutting manual data preparation time, and deploying models faster across hybrid environments.
We believe this performance is what positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. In our perspective, this year’s recognition is an affirmation of IBM’s objective to drive our customers’ growing success with watsonx.data, Db2, Netezza and recent acquisition of DataStax. Together, these products enable enterprises to modernize workloads, simplify data operations, and power reliable and scalable AI with AI-ready data.
Enterprises today face a new reality: the reliability of any AI model or agent depends directly on the quality, timeliness, and governance of the data that fuels it. Sixty-three percent of organizations either do not have or are unsure if they have the right data-management practices for AI.
Organizations need a platform that integrates and enriches structured and unstructured data across hybrid and multicloud environments—while ensuring compliance, observability and trust. Data observability and lineage help reduce model errors, and integrated governance with open standards supports compliant, explainable AI.
IBM addresses these needs through our two flagship offerings: Db2 for high-performance, transactional workloads and watsonx.data for analytics, AI and lakehouse workloads. We provide our clients with a unified, fit-for-purpose data platform designed to manage every data type and workload with optimal price-performance. Our clients can build once and deploy anywhere, whether on IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform or in their own data centers, maintaining consistency and workload portability through a single governance and control plane.
IBM meets data leaders where they are, integrating seamlessly with their existing ecosystem through open standards while ensuring responsible data governance that makes AI both accurate and accountable.
There are 3 things that set IBM apart:
IBM empowers enterprises to turn trusted data into measurable impact. By combining AI-powered automation, unified data management and industry-specific expertise, IBM helps clients improve productivity, speed insights and scale innovation.
Enterprises worldwide are unlocking measurable impact with IBM’s cloud data platform by turning their data into a strategic asset for AI-driven innovation:
IBM continues to push the boundaries of agentic AI—helping organizations access, prepare, and govern high-quality, trusted data to power trusted intelligence and accelerate AI productivity across industries.
