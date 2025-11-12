IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Database Management Systems

This marks the fifth time this year that IBM has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner, in product areas that IBM recognizes as data and AI, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learnings Platforms, and Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders.

We’re excited to share that IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems.

Reliable data is the foundation of accurate and reliable AI, and IBM is leading that charge. Organizations using watsonx.data are improving AI accuracy by up to 40%*, cutting manual data preparation time, and deploying models faster across hybrid environments.

We believe this performance is what positioned IBM as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. In our perspective, this year’s recognition is an affirmation of IBM’s objective to drive our customers’ growing success with watsonx.data, Db2, Netezza and recent acquisition of DataStax. Together, these products enable enterprises to modernize workloads, simplify data operations, and power reliable and scalable AI with AI-ready data.

You can receive your complimentary copy of the report here.