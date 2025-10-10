IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

API Connect is a comprehensive API management solution that enables clients to create, manage, secure and socialize APIs across hybrid, multicloud and on-premises environments. With its robust feature set, including API Agent, AI Gateway, Developer Portal; API Connect delivers end-to-end lifecycle management for APIs that drive digital transformation.

API Connect, the API management capability within IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, delivers a unified hybrid environment that reimagines integration for the AI era. Gain new value from IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration including IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, IBM® App Connect, Sterling™, IBM MQ and third-party gateways; enabling organizations to expand use cases, streamline workflows and power modern application ecosystems with multiple integration styles.