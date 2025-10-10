IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

For the 10th consecutive time, IBM has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management.
Read the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management report.
To us, this recognition highlights the trust our clients place in us and our ongoing mission to deliver secure, scalable and innovative API solutions.
Notice: This Magic Quadrant graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research note and should be evaluated in the context of the entire report. The Gartner report is available upon request from IBM.
The Critical Capabilities for API Management report is a companion report to the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and provides deeper insight into providers’ offerings by focusing on 12 key capabilities within API management that span 6 Use Cases.
Read the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for API Management report.
API Connect is a comprehensive API management solution that enables clients to create, manage, secure and socialize APIs across hybrid, multicloud and on-premises environments. With its robust feature set, including API Agent, AI Gateway, Developer Portal; API Connect delivers end-to-end lifecycle management for APIs that drive digital transformation.
API Connect, the API management capability within IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, delivers a unified hybrid environment that reimagines integration for the AI era. Gain new value from IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration including IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, IBM® App Connect, Sterling™, IBM MQ and third-party gateways; enabling organizations to expand use cases, streamline workflows and power modern application ecosystems with multiple integration styles.
Modern business runs on APIs. Make sure yours are protected, productized, and ready to scale. API Connect delivers:
Beyond analyst recognition, we’re proud to highlight customers around the globe that are getting results that fuel their success:
We believe the Gartner recognition underscores IBM’s leadership in helping enterprises turn APIs into strategic assets that accelerate growth and innovation.
