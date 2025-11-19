IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms
IBM’s placement as a Leader recognizes the continued momentum of our watsonx portfolio.
We’re honored that Gartner has named IBM a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms. We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering trusted, enterprise-grade AI that supports developers in building, deploying and scaling intelligent applications across industries.
IBM believes that our placement as a Leader recognizes the continued momentum of our watsonx portfolio—an integrated suite that includes watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance and watsonx Orchestrate. Available as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or via AWS Marketplace and deployable anywhere clients choose, watsonx helps developers build AI-powered applications quickly, securely, and responsibly.
Recently, IBM has introduced key innovations including:
Additionally, with support for OpenTelemetry (OTel), IBM watsonx enhances metrics and observability and provides a robust prompt management capability that allows teams to efficiently manage and share reusable prompts across workflows.
As enterprises race to integrate AI into every part of their business, IBM remains focused on helping clients build trustworthy, scalable, and responsible AI systems.
Read the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms report here to explore why IBM was recognized as a Leader and how IBM believes watsonx helps enterprises accelerate their AI journey.
