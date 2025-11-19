Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms

IBM’s placement as a Leader recognizes the continued momentum of our watsonx portfolio.

Published 19 November 2025
By Suzanne Livingston and Maryam Ashoori

We’re honored that Gartner has named IBM a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms. We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering trusted, enterprise-grade AI that supports developers in building, deploying and scaling intelligent applications across industries.

Accelerating AI development with watsonx

IBM believes that our placement as a Leader recognizes the continued momentum of our watsonx portfolio—an integrated suite that includes watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance and watsonx Orchestrate. Available as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or via AWS Marketplace and deployable anywhere clients choose, watsonx helps developers build AI-powered applications quickly, securely, and responsibly.

Recently, IBM has introduced key innovations including:

  • New Granite 4.0 foundation models alongside access to any open third-party models via the AI Gateway including Llama 3.3 70B Instruct, Mistral Medium 3 (25.05) and more.
  • Expanded observability, grounding and agent state management to help enterprises monitor, debug, and optimize AI applications,
  • The Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Langflow integration provide developers with the infrastructure and workflows they need to take their projects from prototype to enterprise deployment without compromise.
  • Agentic workflows to enable clients to prescribe the degree of agency or determinism for their AI agents.

Additionally, with support for OpenTelemetry (OTel), IBM watsonx enhances metrics and observability and provides a robust prompt management capability that allows teams to efficiently manage and share reusable prompts across workflows.

Continuing our commitment to responsible and scalable AI

As enterprises race to integrate AI into every part of their business, IBM remains focused on helping clients build trustworthy, scalable, and responsible AI systems. 

  • Grounding, governance and observability provide advanced vectorization services that are purpose-built for enterprise AI. Grounding uses advanced vectorization services that map enterprise data into structured, context-aware representations—allowing AI models and agents to retrieve the most accurate and relevant information when generating responses. This ensures outputs remain aligned with verified enterprise knowledge, reducing hallucinations and improving trust in AI outcomes.
  • IBM watsonx integrates OpenTelemetry (OTel): An open-source observability framework that captures and standardizes traces, metrics and logs across distributed AI systems. By adopting OTel, developers and operations teams gain deep visibility into how AI components perform in real-time, from model inference to API calls.
  • AI agents in watsonx leverage state and workflow management to maintain context over time: Tracking conversations, decisions and short-term memory. This allows agents to deliver consistent, human-like interactions while preserving awareness of prior steps in a workflow or dialogue.
  • As prompt engineering becomes central to AI application development, IBM provides a robust prompt management system within watsonx that allows teams to create, version, catalog and share prompts across projects. This supports consistent model behavior, enabling enterprises to standardize how language models are instructed and ensure that outputs remain compliant with governance frameworks.
  • IBM provides open orchestration and the ability to connect with and orchestrate across multiple agent types: Custom agents built natively in watsonx Orchestrate, pre-built domain agents from our catalog, external partner agents in our catalog, agents built with A2A, agents built through Langflow and agents with tools that are imported through MCP servers. We allow for orchestration across all these agent types.

Explore why IBM was recognized as a Leader

Read the full 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms report here to explore why IBM was recognized as a Leader and how IBM believes watsonx helps enterprises accelerate their AI journey.

Suzanne Livingston

Vice President, Product Management

IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Maryam Ashoori

VP of Product and Engineering, watsonx.governance

IBM

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms, Jim Scheibmeir, Mike Fang, Cary Pillers, Steve Deng,  17 November 2025

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from IBM.

