IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Application Development Platforms

IBM believes that our placement as a Leader recognizes the continued momentum of our watsonx portfolio—an integrated suite that includes watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance and watsonx Orchestrate. Available as a fully managed service on IBM Cloud or via AWS Marketplace and deployable anywhere clients choose, watsonx helps developers build AI-powered applications quickly, securely, and responsibly.

Recently, IBM has introduced key innovations including:

New Granite 4.0 foundation models alongside access to any open third-party models via the AI Gateway including Llama 3.3 70B Instruct, Mistral Medium 3 (25.05) and more.

Expanded observability , grounding and agent state management to help enterprises monitor, debug, and optimize AI applications,

The Agent Development Kit (ADK) and Langflow integration provide developers with the infrastructure and workflows they need to take their projects from prototype to enterprise deployment without compromise.

Agentic workflows to enable clients to prescribe the degree of agency or determinism for their AI agents.

Additionally, with support for OpenTelemetry (OTel), IBM watsonx enhances metrics and observability and provides a robust prompt management capability that allows teams to efficiently manage and share reusable prompts across workflows.