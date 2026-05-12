IBM named a Leader in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape for Salesforce Implementation Services

IBM’s approach to enterprise transformation is built on a simple premise: AI is only as powerful as the processes and personas it enables and the data and platform beneath it.

By unifying structured and unstructured data across the enterprise—from Salesforce Data Cloud to mainframe and ERP systems—IBM gives clients the complete, trusted data foundation that makes Salesforce automation and AI effective the true engine driving “Client 360.” From there, IBM’s deep platform expertise spans the full Salesforce lifecycle, connecting the entire Salesforce product ecosystem into coherent, end-to-end solutions tailored to each client’s business.

It is at this intersection of data and platform that AI brings transformation to life. IBM’s multiagent architecture, built on Salesforce Einstein and watsonx Orchestrate, allows AI agents to act across Salesforce, SAP and mainframe environments simultaneously, optimizing both internal processes and external customer interactions at scale.

IBM demonstrates leadership across the full Salesforce implementation lifecycle—from upfront and industry specific customer strategy and platform design through managed services—while bringing strong integration capabilities that connect Salesforce with SAP, mainframe environments and other core enterprise platforms. IBM is also the only partner trusted to support all four pillars of Salesforce’s Agentforce go-to-market strategy, a distinction that speaks to the breadth of IBM’s industry and functional expertise.