IBM named a Leader in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape for Salesforce Implementation Services

IBM’s recognition as a Leader in the 2025–2026 IDC MarketScape represents what enterprises navigating AI‑powered Salesforce transformation need now: unified, end‑to‑end execution that connects AI, data and the core enterprise.
The most successful Salesforce transformations share a common thread: they connect data, platform and AI into a unified experience that drives better customer engagement, deeper 360-degree visibility, and measurable business outcomes. That’s the work IBM Consulting has been doing with clients for more than 25 years, and it’s the foundation on which IBM has earned recognition as a Leader in the 2025–2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services.
This recognition reflects IBM Consulting’s ability to deliver end-to-end Salesforce transformation connected across the enterprise—from strategy and design through managed services—and the strength of IBM’s approach to unifying data, platform and AI to help clients grow revenue, improve service and operate more efficiently.
IBM’s approach to enterprise transformation is built on a simple premise: AI is only as powerful as the processes and personas it enables and the data and platform beneath it.
By unifying structured and unstructured data across the enterprise—from Salesforce Data Cloud to mainframe and ERP systems—IBM gives clients the complete, trusted data foundation that makes Salesforce automation and AI effective the true engine driving “Client 360.” From there, IBM’s deep platform expertise spans the full Salesforce lifecycle, connecting the entire Salesforce product ecosystem into coherent, end-to-end solutions tailored to each client’s business.
It is at this intersection of data and platform that AI brings transformation to life. IBM’s multiagent architecture, built on Salesforce Einstein and watsonx Orchestrate, allows AI agents to act across Salesforce, SAP and mainframe environments simultaneously, optimizing both internal processes and external customer interactions at scale.
IBM demonstrates leadership across the full Salesforce implementation lifecycle—from upfront and industry specific customer strategy and platform design through managed services—while bringing strong integration capabilities that connect Salesforce with SAP, mainframe environments and other core enterprise platforms. IBM is also the only partner trusted to support all four pillars of Salesforce’s Agentforce go-to-market strategy, a distinction that speaks to the breadth of IBM’s industry and functional expertise.
IBM Consulting clients across industries are already realizing the value of this leadership in production environments.
Financial services
Financial institutions face mounting pressure to tap into new markets, accelerate and streamline customer onboarding and originations, reduce servicing costs and meet complex regulatory requirements, all without compromising security or access to core banking data. IBM’s industry-specific Agent Packs deliver regulatory-aligned AI agents directly within Salesforce, helping institutions address these challenges while securely accessing core banking or mainframe data through Zero Copy integration.
Retail and consumer
Retailers struggle to unify fragmented customer data across channels, making it difficult to deliver the personalized, consistent experiences that drive loyalty and repeat purchase. IBM helps retailers use Salesforce Data Cloud and Agentforce to unify customer data in real time and monitor current and target market activities, automate personalized offers, service interactions and inventory-aware recommendations across every touchpoint.
Complex enterprise operations
Organizations running SAP or mainframe systems alongside Salesforce often face significant friction between front and back-office operations, slowing case resolution, creating service gaps and limiting field effectiveness. IBM’s integration capabilities allow AI agents orchestrated through watsonx and Einstein to act across both environments simultaneously, improving service management and speeding resolution without requiring costly data migration or platform consolidation.
IBM Consulting’s Salesforce practice is one of the most established in the ecosystem. For over more than 25 years, IBM and Salesforce have collaborated across advisory boards, industry solutions and joint go-to-market initiatives, building a relationship that has evolved from foundational CRM implementations to today’s agentic AI transformation.
Today, IBM Consulting’s Salesforce practice spans 80+ countries, supported by nearly 7,100 certified practitioners holding over 27,000 certifications. The practice combines deep industry knowledge, process expertise and platform specialization, bringing IBM’s broader hybrid cloud and AI capabilities directly into Salesforce environments, including watsonx, Granite foundation models and IBM’s Zero Copy approach to data integration.
IBM’s leadership in the IDC MarketScape reflects a simple conviction: Salesforce transformation that doesn’t connect to the full enterprise doesn’t deliver its full value. IBM Consulting brings the scale, depth and AI-first methodology to make that connection real across every industry, at every stage of your Salesforce journey.
Learn what this recognition means for your business. Explore our industry solutions, certified practitioner expertise, and Agentforce capabilities, see how IBM was evaluated and what distinguishes Leaders from the rest of the field and explore three foundational pillars for turning Salesforce’s agentic AI capabilities into tangible business value.
Explore IBM Consulting’s Salesforce practice
Read the IDC MarketScape 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment