IBM named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting BPO

Over the past year, IBM has significantly enhanced its finance operations capabilities by embedding agentic AI across key processes, including procure-to-pay (P2P), order-to-cash (O2C) and record-to-report (R2R).

This evolution goes beyond automation to enable more intuitive, intelligent engagement between finance and the business.

With persona-based experiences, business users can now interact with finance operations in a more natural way, using conversational interfaces and natural-language queries to access insights faster. Instead of navigating complex systems or static reports, users can simply ask questions and receive actionable recommendations in real time. This shift helps position finance as a more proactive and strategic partner to the business.