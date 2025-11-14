Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

IBM MQ SaaS on AWS: Messaging built for hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity

Available starting 28 November 2025, this new deployment option brings enterprise grade messaging closer to your AWS applications and data.

Published 14 November 2025
We’re excited to announce the launch of IBM MQ as a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS offering on AWS. This plan builds on and compliments the successful launch of IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance on IBM Cloud last year.

Why IBM MQ SaaS Reserved Instance on AWS?

For decades, enterprises around the world have relied on IBM MQ to help ensure that business-critical data moves securely, reliably and exactly once no matter how complex the IT environment. As organizations accelerate their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud, the demand for messaging that builds enterprise-grade trust with cloud-native flexibility has never been greater.

Enterprises running workloads on AWS need a messaging backbone that is as security-rich and reliability focused as their most critical systems, but without the operational burden of managing it themselves. IBM MQ SaaS on AWS delivers exactly that:

  • Provision highly-available IBM MQ queue managers with dedicated infrastructure on AWS.
  • Address operational overheads with IBM-managed updates, patches, and monitoring.
  • Scale IBM MQ networks dynamically and accelerate connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
  • IBM MQ as a Service aims to deliver the highest levels of availability and offers a service level agreement (SLA) of up to 99.99%, which provides credits against service charges should a service fail to meet its stated availability target.
  • Run business critical workloads with MQ SaaS, fully IBM supported  including fixes, for the underlying software code.

4 key features in IBM MQ SaaS on AWS

Modern applications require speed, resiliency, and built-in security. With IBM MQ SaaS on AWS, these are foundational, not optional:

  1. Reserved Instance architecture with dedicated clusters for higher performance and isolation for enhanced security posture.
  2. Native HA high-availability replicates data across three availability zones, designed to protect from message loss in the event of an availability zone failure.
  3. Deployment automation using REST APIs allows programmatic deployment of queue managers, built  for faster, repeatable deployments with reduced errors.
  4. Automated rolling upgrades and security patching designed to keep systems updated and security-rich with minimal downtime.

Real-world use cases of IBM MQ SaaS

From banking transactions to supply chain logistics, IBM MQ SaaS on AWS supports industries where reliability is non-negotiable:

  • Financial institutions can modernize transaction systems and connect to payments and clearing networks.
  • Retailers improve customer satisfaction by making sure order are not lost while scaling seamlessly to meet seasonal demand.
  • Travel and transportation providers can deliver real-time updates across flights, baggage handling and bookings while integrating with global tracking networks.
  • And in automotive and manufacturing, MQ enables resilient communication between production line equipment and inventory systems, promoting efficiency and fault tolerance.

Modernize your messaging

The launch of IBM MQ SaaS on AWS marks an important step in bringing enterprise messaging to the environments where modern businesses run. By combining the reliability of IBM MQ with the agility of AWS, enterprises can accelerate modernization while ensuring their most critical data gets where it needs to go. IBM MQ SaaS Reserved Instance on AWS will be available starting 28 November 2025.

