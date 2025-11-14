IBM MQ SaaS on AWS: Messaging built for hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity

For decades, enterprises around the world have relied on IBM MQ to help ensure that business-critical data moves securely, reliably and exactly once no matter how complex the IT environment. As organizations accelerate their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud, the demand for messaging that builds enterprise-grade trust with cloud-native flexibility has never been greater.

Enterprises running workloads on AWS need a messaging backbone that is as security-rich and reliability focused as their most critical systems, but without the operational burden of managing it themselves. IBM MQ SaaS on AWS delivers exactly that: