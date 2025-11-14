IBM MQ SaaS on AWS: Messaging built for hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity
Available starting 28 November 2025, this new deployment option brings enterprise grade messaging closer to your AWS applications and data.
We’re excited to announce the launch of IBM MQ as a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS offering on AWS. This plan builds on and compliments the successful launch of IBM MQ as a Service Reserved Instance on IBM Cloud last year.
For decades, enterprises around the world have relied on IBM MQ to help ensure that business-critical data moves securely, reliably and exactly once no matter how complex the IT environment. As organizations accelerate their journeys to hybrid and multi-cloud, the demand for messaging that builds enterprise-grade trust with cloud-native flexibility has never been greater.
Enterprises running workloads on AWS need a messaging backbone that is as security-rich and reliability focused as their most critical systems, but without the operational burden of managing it themselves. IBM MQ SaaS on AWS delivers exactly that:
Modern applications require speed, resiliency, and built-in security. With IBM MQ SaaS on AWS, these are foundational, not optional:
From banking transactions to supply chain logistics, IBM MQ SaaS on AWS supports industries where reliability is non-negotiable:
The launch of IBM MQ SaaS on AWS marks an important step in bringing enterprise messaging to the environments where modern businesses run. By combining the reliability of IBM MQ with the agility of AWS, enterprises can accelerate modernization while ensuring their most critical data gets where it needs to go. IBM MQ SaaS Reserved Instance on AWS will be available starting 28 November 2025.