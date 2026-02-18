IBM MQ AI Agents to accelerate issue resolution and improve messaging resilience

Today, IBM announced IBM MQ AI Agents, a new AI-powered capability delivered as part of IBM MQ Advanced, designed to help IT operations teams diagnose and resolve IBM MQ issues faster, improve administrator productivity and reduce dependency on scarce MQ expertise.

IBM MQ AI Agents apply AI and agentic systems to messaging operations, enabling teams to understand and respond to issues across their MQ networks using natural language—helping answer critical operational questions in minutes rather than hours.