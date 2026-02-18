Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM MQ AI Agents to accelerate issue resolution and improve messaging resilience

Published 18 February 2026
Today, IBM announced IBM MQ AI Agents, a new AI-powered capability delivered as part of IBM MQ Advanced, designed to help IT operations teams diagnose and resolve IBM MQ issues faster, improve administrator productivity and reduce dependency on scarce MQ expertise.

IBM MQ AI Agents apply AI and agentic systems to messaging operations, enabling teams to understand and respond to issues across their MQ networks using natural language—helping answer critical operational questions in minutes rather than hours.

What’s new in IBM MQ AI Agents

IBM MQ AI Agents introduce an intelligent, conversational interface for MQ administration and troubleshooting. The agents provide a single entry point for discovering, analyzing and understanding situations across an MQ network, delivering insights, explanations and suggested actions through natural-language interaction.

At launch, MQ AI Agents focus on one of the most common and business-critical operational challenges MQ users face daily: understanding why messages are not flowing.

Key capabilities of IBM MQ AI Agents

With IBM MQ AI Agents, administrators can:

  • Ask natural-language questions about MQ concepts, configuration and runtime behavior
  • Identify and analyze issues such as message build-up, channel failures, and application queue health
  • Understand the causes of dead-lettered messages and routing failures
  • Receive contextual explanations to accelerate learning and problem resolution

The agents reduce the need for manual diagnostics, fragmented analysis and prolonged support engagements.

Designed for hybrid and enterprise MQ environments

IBM MQ AI Agents work across all IBM MQ deployments, including:

  • IBM MQ and MQ Advanced
  • MQ Appliance
  • MQ on z/OS
  • MQ SaaS
  • On-premises and cloud environments

There is no limit on the number of agent instances that can be deployed. Each instance is designed to administer up to 20 queue managers, reflecting typical operational responsibility and performance expectations.

Enabling teams to focus on delivering value

By embedding AI directly into MQ operations, IBM MQ AI Agents help organizations:

  • Improved MTTR (mean time to resolution) and reduced IBM Support case volume
  • Streamlined day-to-day MQ administrative effort
  • Lower reliance on deep MQ expertise, helping address skills gaps
  • Reduce the duration and cost of outages
  • Improve IT operations efficiency and messaging reliability

These outcomes enable teams to focus less on firefighting and more on delivering business value.

Built on agentic AI

IBM MQ AI Agents leverage agentic systems that support autonomous reasoning, self-directed problem solving and contextual analysis. This allows the agents to move beyond static answers, providing insights tailored to each customer’s MQ environment.

IBM MQ AI Agents are offered as a component of IBM MQ Advanced, including IBM MQ Advanced in Cloud Pak for Integration, and are generally available on 24 March 2026.

