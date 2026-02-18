IBM MQ AI Agents to accelerate issue resolution and improve messaging resilience

IBM MQ AI Agents introduce an intelligent, conversational interface for MQ administration and troubleshooting.
Today, IBM announced IBM MQ AI Agents, a new AI-powered capability delivered as part of IBM MQ Advanced, designed to help IT operations teams diagnose and resolve IBM MQ issues faster, improve administrator productivity and reduce dependency on scarce MQ expertise.
IBM MQ AI Agents apply AI and agentic systems to messaging operations, enabling teams to understand and respond to issues across their MQ networks using natural language—helping answer critical operational questions in minutes rather than hours.
IBM MQ AI Agents introduce an intelligent, conversational interface for MQ administration and troubleshooting. The agents provide a single entry point for discovering, analyzing and understanding situations across an MQ network, delivering insights, explanations and suggested actions through natural-language interaction.
At launch, MQ AI Agents focus on one of the most common and business-critical operational challenges MQ users face daily: understanding why messages are not flowing.
With IBM MQ AI Agents, administrators can:
The agents reduce the need for manual diagnostics, fragmented analysis and prolonged support engagements.
IBM MQ AI Agents work across all IBM MQ deployments, including:
There is no limit on the number of agent instances that can be deployed. Each instance is designed to administer up to 20 queue managers, reflecting typical operational responsibility and performance expectations.
By embedding AI directly into MQ operations, IBM MQ AI Agents help organizations:
These outcomes enable teams to focus less on firefighting and more on delivering business value.
IBM MQ AI Agents leverage agentic systems that support autonomous reasoning, self-directed problem solving and contextual analysis. This allows the agents to move beyond static answers, providing insights tailored to each customer’s MQ environment.
IBM MQ AI Agents are offered as a component of IBM MQ Advanced, including IBM MQ Advanced in Cloud Pak for Integration, and are generally available on 24 March 2026.
Learn more about IBM MQ Advanced and IBM MQ AI Agents today.
Visit the IBM MQ Advanced product page