IBM MQ AI Agents: Messaging for the autonomous era

IBM MQ is trusted as the messaging backbone behind many of the world’s most critical applications. Payments, orders, logistics and manufacturing processes rely on MQ every day to deliver predictable, dependable message flow at scale—even in the most demanding environments.

IBM MQ Agents complement that trusted foundation by helping administrators quickly understand what’s happening in their environments, diagnose issues and determine next steps, without extended investigation or specialist escalation.

The practical outcome is simpler day-to-day administration, faster problem resolution and broader access to MQ expertise.