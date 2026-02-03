IBM MQ 9.4.5: Delivering easier deployment on Amazon EKS with improved usability and stronger security

IBM MQ 9.4.5 is now available, bringing new capabilities that help organizations modernize how you deploy, operate and secure your messaging infrastructure—without compromising the reliability MQ is known for.
This release focuses on three priorities customers consistently tell us matter most: simpler cloud-native deployment, more intuitive operations and stronger security and resiliency in MQ Appliance.
IBM MQ 9.4.5 builds on MQ’s proven strengths while making it easier to run in modern architectures, including containers and managed cloud platforms.
As more enterprises adopt Kubernetes as the foundation for application delivery, messaging infrastructure must integrate seamlessly into those environments. IBM MQ 9.4.5 introduces enhanced support for deploying and managing IBM MQ on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) using the IBM MQ Operator.
With declarative configuration and lifecycle automation, teams can deploy queue managers consistently across environments, integrate MQ into GitOps workflows, and reduce manual configuration that often leads to operational risk. Kubernetes-native capabilities—such as automated recovery and scaling—help improve availability and resilience while continuing to align MQ with modern DevOps practices.
By bringing MQ closer to applications running on EKS, customers can also reduce latency and improve end-to-end application performance, particularly for event-driven and microservices-based architectures.
IBM MQ 9.4.5 continues to enhance the MQ Console, making common administrative tasks faster and more intuitive.
New message management capabilities allow administrators to search for messages and copy or move them directly from the web interface, eliminating reliance on complex command-line utilities for everyday problem determination tasks. This significantly shortens investigation times when diagnosing application issues or recovering from failures, helping teams restore service more quickly and with greater confidence.
These usability improvements are designed to reduce the operational burden on MQ administrators, lower the barrier for new team members, and support consistent operational practices across distributed and hybrid MQ estates.
Security and resilience remain foundational to IBM MQ, and version 9.4.5 introduces further enhancements to help organizations meet increasingly strict compliance and availability requirements.
This release includes additional encryption for internal MQ communications on the appliance, improving protection for high availability and disaster recovery configurations. By encrypting critical replication and heartbeat traffic, MQ helps reduce exposure risks while supporting regulatory and industry security standards.
IBM MQ 9.4.5 also extends observability capabilities, including deeper OpenTelemetry integration for z/OS environments, enabling improved tracing across complex message flows. This helps teams gain clearer insight into message paths, identify bottlenecks more quickly, and support proactive performance management across hybrid platforms.
IBM MQ continues to support a wide range of platforms, programming languages, and deployment models—from traditional systems to containers, appliances, SaaS, and z/OS. Version 9.4.5 reinforces this portability while making it easier to adopt modern infrastructure patterns incrementally.
Whether you are modernizing an existing MQ deployment, extending messaging into Kubernetes, or strengthening security and observability across environments, IBM MQ 9.4.5 is designed to help you move forward at your own pace—without disruption.
IBM MQ 9.4.5 is available now. To learn more about what’s new in this release, explore the full announcement and detailed documentation, or engage with the IBM MQ community to share feedback and best practices.
Take the next step toward modern, secure, and cloud-ready messaging with IBM MQ 9.4.5.