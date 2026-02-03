IBM MQ 9.4.5: Delivering easier deployment on Amazon EKS with improved usability and stronger security

As more enterprises adopt Kubernetes as the foundation for application delivery, messaging infrastructure must integrate seamlessly into those environments. IBM MQ 9.4.5 introduces enhanced support for deploying and managing IBM MQ on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) using the IBM MQ Operator.

With declarative configuration and lifecycle automation, teams can deploy queue managers consistently across environments, integrate MQ into GitOps workflows, and reduce manual configuration that often leads to operational risk. Kubernetes-native capabilities—such as automated recovery and scaling—help improve availability and resilience while continuing to align MQ with modern DevOps practices.

By bringing MQ closer to applications running on EKS, customers can also reduce latency and improve end-to-end application performance, particularly for event-driven and microservices-based architectures.