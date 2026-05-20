IBM-Microsoft Summit puts clients on the path to becoming a Frontier Firm

IBM’s Frontier Labs can help clients quickly move from experimentation to execution with AI and achieve results faster.
The urgency to operationalize AI was more apparent than ever at this week’s IBM-Microsoft Frontier Summit in Bengaluru, India.
Business leaders are excited by what Microsoft’s Work Trend Index calls the rise of the “Frontier Firm,” organizations where human experts and AI agents work together and reshape how work gets done. Becoming a Frontier Firm requires new ways of working, stronger governance, faster experimentation and the discipline to scale what delivers value. In a sea of pilots, disciplined execution is key to sustained, enterprise-scale outcomes with AI.
That is precisely why we have reinvented our Microsoft Experience Zones at IBM Consulting’s FutureNow Centers as Frontier Labs.
IBM’s Frontier Labs are the next evolution of our global Microsoft Experience Zones—a co-creation ecosystem designed to help clients quickly move from experimentation to execution with AI, and thereby achieve results faster.
Building on our partnership and recently announced Enterprise Advantage service, we’re combining IBM’s consulting, engineering and industry expertise with Microsoft technologies including Azure AI, Microsoft Copilot and Dynamics 365 in one hub. This creates an environment where clients can prototype, validate and scale solutions against real business challenges. We’ve already engaged over 200 clients in this co-creation model.
With the IBM Frontier Lab, we provide ready-to-deploy accelerators designed to help clients quickly start applying AI to processes across human resources, customer service, procurement and software development. For example, we have AI agents that support developers and architects to modernize legacy code. These accelerators are designed not just to put AI to work, but to deliver tangible business value—reducing costs, improving productivity and enabling faster decision-making across core operations.
With the same mentality that encourages AI co-creation and execution in the new Frontier Labs, we’re engaging clients to address their business challenges through our Frontier Forge Buildathon, where IBM and client teams will get hands-on to build and test real AI solutions together.
In the AI era, competitive advantage will increasingly belong to organizations that can move from idea to implementation more quickly than the market around them. Now, with the new Frontier Labs and the opportunity for clients to participate in this year’s Frontier Forge Buildathon, IBM and Microsoft are providing the resources for clients to explore, build and scale their business with AI to meet customer and business demands.
IBM and Microsoft have worked together for decades helping clients modernize and transform. In the AI era, the bar is higher. Clients are looking for partners who can bring technology depth, industry context, and execution discipline together to deliver real outcomes. IBM, together with Microsoft, intends to help lead that journey.
Explore IBM’s Frontier Labs and the IBM-Microsoft partnership