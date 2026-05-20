IBM-Microsoft Summit puts clients on the path to becoming a Frontier Firm

The urgency to operationalize AI was more apparent than ever at this week’s IBM-Microsoft Frontier Summit in Bengaluru, India.

Business leaders are excited by what Microsoft’s Work Trend Index calls the rise of the “Frontier Firm,” organizations where human experts and AI agents work together and reshape how work gets done. Becoming a Frontier Firm requires new ways of working, stronger governance, faster experimentation and the discipline to scale what delivers value. In a sea of pilots, disciplined execution is key to sustained, enterprise-scale outcomes with AI.

That is precisely why we have reinvented our Microsoft Experience Zones at IBM Consulting’s FutureNow Centers as Frontier Labs.