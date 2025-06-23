Modern enterprises face the challenge of consolidating and centralizing access to data scattered across various silos and workflows.

The use of disparate applications and systems creates silos of information that all too often means this data has untapped value or potential risks in areas such as customers, organizations, accounts and location. This also creates additional data mistrust through lack of consistency; missing, stale, and inaccurate data can hinder business decisions, slow time-to-market, and increase operational inefficiencies.



That’s where MDM comes in: by unifying disparate data sources, improving governance and providing a single source of truth, MDM enables faster decision-making and drives reliable business intelligence.

With Match 360 as a Service, IBM builds on this foundation by delivering SaaS-based MDM that: