23 June 2025
We’re excited to announce IBM Match 360 as a Service Essential Edition, a SaaS-based solution designed to bring the robust capabilities of our leading Master Data Management (MDM) tools to businesses of all sizes.
With Match 360 as a Service, businesses can tap into IBM’s trusted 360-degree view of master data through a simple, scalable SaaS platform. Whether you’re a small team beginning your digital transformation journey or a large enterprise seeking fast, efficient access to critical data, this solution is built to meet your needs.
Modern enterprises face the challenge of consolidating and centralizing access to data scattered across various silos and workflows.
The use of disparate applications and systems creates silos of information that all too often means this data has untapped value or potential risks in areas such as customers, organizations, accounts and location. This also creates additional data mistrust through lack of consistency; missing, stale, and inaccurate data can hinder business decisions, slow time-to-market, and increase operational inefficiencies.
That’s where MDM comes in: by unifying disparate data sources, improving governance and providing a single source of truth, MDM enables faster decision-making and drives reliable business intelligence.
With Match 360 as a Service, IBM builds on this foundation by delivering SaaS-based MDM that:
IBM’s Master Data Management tools have long been trusted by Fortune 500 companies and businesses across industries, enabling them to leverage their data for critical decision-making.
With the Match 360 as a Service Essential Edition, IBM extends its innovation to organizations seeking an affordable, scalable entry point into MDM.
Here’s how Match 360 delivers unmatched value:
By integrating with IBM’s Data Fabric architecture, the as a Service Essential Edition also simplifies access to data, delivering governance and scalability as part of your overarching data strategy.
IBM has been recognized as a leader in data management and governance, including being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. With over decades of experience, IBM ensures that businesses have not only the tools but also the expertise to succeed in their MDM journey.
Key capabilities of IBM MDM tools include:
With Match 360 as a Service, IBM delivers these same trusted capabilities in a subscription-based, SaaS format, tailored to meet your organization where it is today—and where it’s going tomorrow.
Experience the benefits of IBM Match 360 as a Service firsthand. Sign up for a free trial today and see how you can achieve a trusted, 360-degree view of your master data while leveraging the simplicity, scalability and speed of SaaS.
Empower your teams, maximize your data and unlock the full potential of MDM with IBM.