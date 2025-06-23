Introducing IBM Match 360 as a Service: Your Master Data Management, simplified

Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

23 June 2025

Author

Katie Kupec

Product Marketing Manager

IBM DataOps

We’re excited to announce IBM Match 360 as a Service Essential Edition, a SaaS-based solution designed to bring the robust capabilities of our leading Master Data Management (MDM) tools to businesses of all sizes.

With Match 360 as a Service, businesses can tap into IBM’s trusted 360-degree view of master data through a simple, scalable SaaS platform. Whether you’re a small team beginning your digital transformation journey or a large enterprise seeking fast, efficient access to critical data, this solution is built to meet your needs.

Why Master Data Management matters

Modern enterprises face the challenge of consolidating and centralizing access to data scattered across various silos and workflows.

The use of disparate applications and systems creates silos of information that all too often means this data has untapped value or potential risks in areas such as customers, organizations, accounts and location. This also creates additional data mistrust through lack of consistency; missing, stale, and inaccurate data can hinder business decisions, slow time-to-market, and increase operational inefficiencies.

That’s where MDM comes in: by unifying disparate data sources, improving governance and providing a single source of truth, MDM enables faster decision-making and drives reliable business intelligence.

With Match 360 as a Service, IBM builds on this foundation by delivering SaaS-based MDM that:

  • Matches and manages multi-domain data: Intelligently combines associated records to create accurate, unified views of customers, organizations, locations and more.
  • Provides trusted, accurate data for AI and critical operations: Deliver data shaped to your business requirements for effective AI use cases and fuel day-to-day operations.
  • Enables relationships across data: Identifies connections to create a consistent and complete view of an entity across all sources.
  • Empowers businesses at scale and speed: Accelerate decision making with quick access to near-real time master data that’s accurate, trusted, and actionable for your teams and applications.

An affordable, scalable entry point into MDM

IBM’s Master Data Management tools have long been trusted by Fortune 500 companies and businesses across industries, enabling them to leverage their data for critical decision-making.

With the Match 360 as a Service Essential Edition, IBM extends its innovation to organizations seeking an affordable, scalable entry point into MDM.

Here’s how Match 360 delivers unmatched value:

  • Flexibility to meet changing and growing business needs: Achieve multi-domain augmented 360-degree views, adapting your MDM models to your downstream business requirements.
  • Lower business risks and build trust in your data: Achieve improved matching accuracy tuned to your business via machine learning, standardization, and verification of data for flexible matching with data quality control.
  • Automation of record matching: Machine learning-powered matching ensures unified views of your master data across multiple domains.
  • Improved data quality: Say goodbye to duplicates and inconsistent records. Get enhanced, accurate data tailored to your specific use case.
  • Increased productivity: Gain increased efficiency through no/low code interactions, machine-learning powered algorithms, and AI integration to bring your trusted data to end consumers.
  • Faster insights: Provision and connect master data to facilitate AI, machine learning, and business intelligence initiatives.
  • Built-in machine learning: Reduce administrative overhead and improve match accuracy with pre-trained models.
  • Self-service simplicity: A user-friendly experience empowers non-technical users to get the data they need when they need it.
  • Scalable SaaS architecture: Start small and expand seamlessly—with IBM handling the infrastructure.

By integrating with IBM’s Data Fabric architecture, the as a Service Essential Edition also simplifies access to data, delivering governance and scalability as part of your overarching data strategy.

The IBM advantage

IBM has been recognized as a leader in data management and governance, including being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality Solutions. With over decades of experience, IBM ensures that businesses have not only the tools but also the expertise to succeed in their MDM journey.

Key capabilities of IBM MDM tools include:

  • Powerful data matching: Create accurate, unified views from multi-domain data sources.
  • Advanced data stewardship: Provide transparent reasoning behind data matches and remediate issues through automated workflows.
  • Integration-ready: Leverage your data fabric architecture for seamless integration across internal and external data sources.

With Match 360 as a Service, IBM delivers these same trusted capabilities in a subscription-based, SaaS format, tailored to meet your organization where it is today—and where it’s going tomorrow.

Start your journey with a free trial

Experience the benefits of IBM Match 360 as a Service firsthand. Sign up for a free trial today and see how you can achieve a trusted, 360-degree view of your master data while leveraging the simplicity, scalability and speed of SaaS.

Empower your teams, maximize your data and unlock the full potential of MDM with IBM.

Start your trial

Learn more Start your free trial