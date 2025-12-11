IBM recognized as the leader in AI transparency
IBM’s leadership in the FMTI reflects our philosophy that organizations need AI that is open, secure and governed.
IBM has been recognized as the most transparent model developer in the 2025 Foundation Model Transparency Index (FMTI) published by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Foundation Models.
The report evaluates 13 models from major developers, including IBM Granite, our family of open, performant and trusted small language models (SLMs).
This level of transparency enables businesses to deploy AI with greater reliability, accuracy and control. When enterprises understand how models are built and governed, they can trust the outputs, reduce risk and generate more value from their existing data, applications and teams.
IBM earned a score of 95% in this year’s FMTI, the highest score in the Index’s three-year history and the largest year-over-year improvement of any model developer evaluated. Most other developers moved in the opposite direction, resulting in a sharp drop in the average transparency score to 41, down 17 points from last year.
As transparency declines across the industry, IBM is accelerating its investment in openness so that organizations can scale AI safely and responsibly.
Organizations are rapidly adopting generative AI as foundation models are becoming increasingly powerful. As these models influence more decisions, organizations need clear visibility into how they are built and governed to trust the outcomes they produce.
Without clear disclosure, enterprises face significant risks such as unexamined biases, unpredictable behaviors and the inability to explain or defend AI-enabled decisions.
Model transparency provides the clarity needed to manage those risks. It allows teams to audit data practices, reproduce evaluations and make informed decisions about where and how AI should be integrated into their core business processes.
The report highlights a general trend of declining transparency among many model developers, but “IBM stands out as a positive outlier.” While many companies are disclosing evaluations of model capabilities and risks, limited details and reproducibility make many of those disclosures difficult to rely on.
This year’s FMTI evaluated Granite 3.3, which was IBM’s flagship model at the time. Since the evaluation, IBM has released the next generation of the family, Granite 4.0, which delivers high performance, faster speeds and lower operational costs compared to both similar and larger frontier models.
These advancements build on strong momentum across the open-source ecosystem, where Granite models have driven nearly 20 million downloads over the past year.
Granite 4.0 features a new hybrid architecture, delivering dramatic gains in efficiency with up to 2x faster inference and 70% lower memory requirements compared to similar models for long, complex tasks.
The models remain open source under Apache 2.0, are the first open models to receive ISO 42001 certification and are cryptographically signed, confirming their adherence to internationally recognized best practices for security, governance and transparency.
As with prior generations of Granite, IBM is expanding the documentation and disclosures that support open and responsible model development, and Granite 4.0 will continue to reflect the same transparency principles recognized in this year’s FMTI.
IBM’s leadership in the FMTI reinforces our mission to make AI safer, explainable and operable across any cloud, model or data environment.
We believe enterprises should have clarity into how AI systems are built, how they behave and how they are controlled.
Our software portfolio is designed for flexibility, with open standards that allow organizations to build and deploy AI across any environment. It integrates with any model, agent, application or data format so teams can build on their existing investments rather than being forced into proprietary stacks. In addition to Granite, we work with leading models like Llama, Mistral and Claude, providing the flexibility to use the right model for each workload. We embed governance, security and observability into the foundation of our solutions to manage risks proactively.
With watsonx, organizations gain visibility into how AI is used, who is using it and the safeguards in place. In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, IBM provides the foundation that helps enterprises deploy and govern AI with confidence. Granite highlights our commitment to openness and responsibility, and our software enables enterprises to scale that trust to every layer of their business.