IBM recognized as the leader in AI transparency

IBM has been recognized as the most transparent model developer in the 2025 Foundation Model Transparency Index (FMTI) published by Stanford University’s Center for Research on Foundation Models.

The report evaluates 13 models from major developers, including IBM Granite, our family of open, performant and trusted small language models (SLMs).

This level of transparency enables businesses to deploy AI with greater reliability, accuracy and control. When enterprises understand how models are built and governed, they can trust the outputs, reduce risk and generate more value from their existing data, applications and teams.

IBM earned a score of 95% in this year’s FMTI, the highest score in the Index’s three-year history and the largest year-over-year improvement of any model developer evaluated. Most other developers moved in the opposite direction, resulting in a sharp drop in the average transparency score to 41, down 17 points from last year.

As transparency declines across the industry, IBM is accelerating its investment in openness so that organizations can scale AI safely and responsibly.