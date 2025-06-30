IBM launches Db2 Warehouse Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

30 June 2025
IBM® announces the general availability of the Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure, using the Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model. This transformative solution, built upon the existing benefits of Db2 Warehouse on Cloud, is a managed service that support world’s mission critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring these services to Azure now.
Our managed services are built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies—helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS is a high-performing, elastic cloud data warehouse capable of storing petabytes of data, with support for real-time ingestion and an AI-powered query optimizer to accelerate results. Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 Warehouse can leverage these key features:
We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include:
The launch of these services on Azure as a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment:
IBM Db2 Warehouse on Azure is poised to address all business-critical requirement, serving as a revolutionary solution for enterprises aiming to transition to SaaS and establish Azure as their principal cloud provider. This offering ensures a secure, compliant, and cost-effective method for deploying Db2 Warehouse within customers' Azure cloud environments, thereby fostering business expansion and securing a competitive advantage. Seize the chance to revolutionize your cloud data and analytics approach with IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure.
Explore Db2 Warehouse product page
Look for the solution on Azure marketplace