IBM launches Db2 Warehouse Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

30 June 2025

Author

Satya Krishnaswamy

Director, Hybrid Data Management Development

IBM

Miran Badzak

Program Director

Databases

Ned Whelan

Product Manager

Db2

IBM® announces the general availability of the Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure, using the Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model. This transformative solution, built upon the existing benefits of Db2 Warehouse on Cloud, is a managed service that support world’s mission critical workloads on IBM Cloud and AWS, and we are thrilled to bring these services to Azure now.

5 key features of IBM® Db2® Warehouse SaaS on Cloud extended to Azure VPC

Our managed services are built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies—helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS is a high-performing, elastic cloud data warehouse capable of storing petabytes of data, with support for real-time ingestion and an AI-powered query optimizer to accelerate results. Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 Warehouse can leverage these key features:

  1. Massive scalability: Achieve multi-petabyte-scale leveraging MPP architecture, local caching and AI-based query optimization to accelerate performance.
  2. Storage tiers: Support for high-performance block storage solution and storage auto-increase, with Azure blob support soon to follow for additional savings.
  3. Open data: Query multiple open table and data formats—Iceberg, Parquet, ORC, CSV and more—leveraging existing compute resources dedicated to the warehouse.
  4. Lakehouse integration: Share data catalogues with the watsonx.data lakehouse service to bring Db2 data into AI/ML pipelines.
  5. Public/private network support providing options for maximum security/privacy of deployed warehouses.

We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include:

  • Pause compute to reduce the cost of running dev/test or production environments
  • Self-service maintenance windows for product and database engine updates
  • Cross-region snapshot backup to Azure Blob for disaster recovery
  • Easy migration with backup of on-premises database and restore to Db2 Warehouse on Azure

6 benefits of IBM Db2 Warehouse Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

The launch of these services on Azure as a joint managed service—or Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) model—with the database instance deployed directly within the customer’s Azure Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), offers a robust integration framework that seamlessly aligns with the client’s existing cloud environment. Our customers will now be able to experience the following benefits while owning their data within their environment: 

  1. Compliance and Security: The BYOC model allows customers to run the database instance inside their Azure Cloud Account or Virtual Private Cloud, thus allowing them to take advantage of the existing cloud security posture and gaining the controls to meet the strictest requirements. 
  2. Monitoring and auditing: BYOC enables granular monitoring and auditing, including network-level controls that create unparalleled visibility and control. 
  3. Data co-location:  BYOC model helps our clients to collocate their data sources within their own VPCs or Azure account, ensuring seamless connectivity to resources and applications. It eliminates the need for external networking.
  4. Infrastructure efficiency: With infrastructure in the customer’s Azure account, they can leverage cloud provider discounts to optimize infrastructure usage and costs. 
  5. Scalability and Elasticity: BYOC provides the ability to dynamically adjust computing resources based on changing needs. 
  6. Managed Services: Managed by Db2 Warehouse experts so that our customers can focus on what really matters for them. 

Built for mission-critical analytics and AI workloads on Azure

IBM Db2 Warehouse on Azure is poised to address all business-critical requirement, serving as a revolutionary solution for enterprises aiming to transition to SaaS and establish Azure as their principal cloud provider. This offering ensures a secure, compliant, and cost-effective method for deploying Db2 Warehouse within customers' Azure cloud environments, thereby fostering business expansion and securing a competitive advantage. Seize the chance to revolutionize your cloud data and analytics approach with IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS on Azure.  

