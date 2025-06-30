IBM launches Db2 Warehouse Bring Your Own Cloud on Azure

Our managed services are built from the ground up to incorporate cloud-native technologies—helping customers quickly take advantage of cloud benefits when they modernize. IBM Db2 Warehouse SaaS is a high-performing, elastic cloud data warehouse capable of storing petabytes of data, with support for real-time ingestion and an AI-powered query optimizer to accelerate results. Customers moving to the Azure VPC with Db2 Warehouse can leverage these key features:

Massive scalability: Achieve multi-petabyte-scale leveraging MPP architecture, local caching and AI-based query optimization to accelerate performance. Storage tiers: Support for high-performance block storage solution and storage auto-increase, with Azure blob support soon to follow for additional savings. Open data: Query multiple open table and data formats—Iceberg, Parquet, ORC, CSV and more—leveraging existing compute resources dedicated to the warehouse. Lakehouse integration: Share data catalogues with the watsonx.data lakehouse service to bring Db2 data into AI/ML pipelines. Public/private network support providing options for maximum security/privacy of deployed warehouses.

We also plan to release some additional features soon after the general availability. These include: