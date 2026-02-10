IBM is recognized as the current Company to Beat in a 2025 Gartner® report on Quantum Computing

Quantum computing is a new computing framework that innately runs calculations inaccessible to today’s best computer processors and GPUs. Quantum derives its edge from a different underlying architecture, called superconducting transmon qubits, which stores and processes information in a mathematical object called the quantum circuit. Today, algorithms are emerging that employ quantum circuits to simulate materials, train new kinds of machine learning models, and perform time series predictions.

Today’s quantum computers can now run certain computations that supercomputers cannot exactly simulate using brute-force methods. We predict that this year, quantum will be able to run those computations more accurately, cheaply, or efficiently than any classical compute methods—a milestone called quantum advantage.

However, quantum will not replace classical computers. Rather, we predict it will form the core of a quantum-centric supercomputing architecture, where problems employ quantum circuits on quantum processing units, aided by tensors and other operations performed with classical compute hardware like GPUs, to solve problems inaccessible to any single computing architecture.