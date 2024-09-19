IBM is announcing Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 is going End of Support on 30 June 2024

Enterprises are under attack from hackers, and administrators need to deploy operating systems in configurations that minimize attack vectors and apply security patches to maintain the latest code. It is a common best practice to take inventory of operating systems to see the status of support from vendors. Software is not supported forever, and it is prudent to migrate off a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) Server version well before it goes End of Life/Support. Enterprises should minimize disruptions, whether by applying patches or migrating to a new version of RHEL Server. Patches also fix identified bugs in the previous version and improve stability and performance. All of these reasons lead to one common thread: system administrators need to keep software up to date with patches/supported versions and mitigate disruptions to production networks.

RHEL 7 version will be completing almost 10 years since its launch and its maintenance support phase will come to an end on 30 June 2024. This means RHEL 7-based products listed in the table below will transition to End of Support on IBM Cloud®.