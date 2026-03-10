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IBM is a Leader in seven AI-related Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports in 2025 and 2026

Recognized for our “Execution” and “Vision” within watsonx.

Published 10 March 2026

Organizations need an end-to-end foundation that integrates agents, AI development, governance, and data. Yet, in a crowded AI market full of niche specialists, organizations are left stitching together multiple vendors and managing the complexity that comes with it. 

IBM watsonx eliminates that complexity. Rather than managing solutions from multiple vendors, organizations get a single, integrated portfolio that covers every layer of the AI stack. As an AI leader across the full enterprise stack, watsonx provides a flexible and scalable path that deliver real business value.

Diagram showing IBM watsonx applications

Recognition as a Leader across multiple Gartner reports on the data and AI lifecycle

In 2025 and 2026, Gartner named IBM as a Leader across seven data and AI-related Gartner Magic Quadrants. We believe this reflects IBM watsonx’s ability to execute consistently across every layer of the AI lifecycle—not just in one area.

Data and AI-related Magic Quadrants that name IBM a Leader:

  1. 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning
  2. 2025 Magic Quadrant for AI Application Development Platforms
  3. 2025 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems
  4. 2026 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance.
  5. 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
  6. 2025 Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions
  7. 2026 Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality

Additionally, IBM watsonx has been received numerous recognitions from RedDot, G2 and TrustRadius in 2025 for enterprise application development. 

Why watsonx

Gartner evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for all their Magic Quadrant reports. To us, our position as a Leader in these reports demonstrates IBM’s ability to translate market vision into real customer outcomes. We believe these six strengths are the reason behind our recognitions:

  1. Hybrid and multi-cloud flexibility: Analysts frequently highlight watsonx’s ability to be deployed across on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments—a critical criterion when managing sensitive data or operating in regulated industries. With watsonx, customers can customize their deployment option to best fit their infrastructure and business needs.
  2. Our end-to-end approach: Watsonx connects each layer from AI development and agents to governance and data in a single ecosystem, reducing fragmentation and complexity. With the many submarkets in the AI landscape and the increasing importance of platform consolidation, watsonx makes it easy to unify each step in the AI lifecycle within one portfolio. 
  3. Integration throughout the AI stack: From metadata management to data integration and governance, AI capabilities are embedded in the execution across core functions within watsonx. It helps customers make their data work smarter, not harder, reducing manual effort and increasing time to insight. 
  4. Our emphasis on data and AI governance: The market is increasingly calling out the need for governance in enterprise AI models. Watsonx addresses this by automating governance across the data and AI lifecycle, reducing risks at scale, We believe that our recognition in the Magic Quadrant reports — Data Integration Tools, Cloud Database Management Solutions, Metadata Management Solutions, and Data Analytics and Governance Platform — are due to watsonx’s horizontal strength in providing oversight throughout the process.  
  5. Open by choice, flexible by design: By embracing open standards (OpenLineage, ODCS, MCP) and partnering with hyperscalers (AWS, Azure, Google), watsonx easily fits into existing customer environments. Within watsonx itself, customers can choose and customize with a selection of open-source and proprietary frameworks, foundation models, and GPU options that best fit their enterprise needs. 
  6. Driving innovation from research to production: IBM Research serves as an innovation pipeline for IBM products. As a result, new technologies are often added to our core capabilities and provide a recurring point for differentiation. Examples include our Granite family models, AutoRAG, creation of the open-source BeeAI framework, a command-line interface built for open-source AI agent frameworks, and InstructLab offerings.

From analyst recognition to real-world results

We believe the Gartner recognition as a Leader reflects IBM’s commitment to helping organizations build responsible data and AI foundations. That commitment is backed by real market momentum: IBM has announced USD 12.5B in genAI business backed by watsonx, with USD 4.5B generated by internal deployment. Trusted by thousands of companies, watsonx has built transformative AI from powering Ferrari’s personalized digital experiences to revolutionizing live sports analytics for UFC. We believe analyst recognition and real-world results demonstrate how watsonx delivers at every layer of the enterprise AI stack.

Learn how IBM can help your organization deploy watsonx at scale:

Annika Lee

Product Manager

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