IBM is a Leader in seven AI-related Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports in 2025 and 2026

Organizations need an end-to-end foundation that integrates agents, AI development, governance, and data. Yet, in a crowded AI market full of niche specialists, organizations are left stitching together multiple vendors and managing the complexity that comes with it.

IBM watsonx eliminates that complexity. Rather than managing solutions from multiple vendors, organizations get a single, integrated portfolio that covers every layer of the AI stack. As an AI leader across the full enterprise stack, watsonx provides a flexible and scalable path that deliver real business value.