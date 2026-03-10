IBM is a Leader in seven AI-related Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports in 2025 and 2026

Recognized for our “Execution” and “Vision” within watsonx.
Organizations need an end-to-end foundation that integrates agents, AI development, governance, and data. Yet, in a crowded AI market full of niche specialists, organizations are left stitching together multiple vendors and managing the complexity that comes with it.
IBM watsonx eliminates that complexity. Rather than managing solutions from multiple vendors, organizations get a single, integrated portfolio that covers every layer of the AI stack. As an AI leader across the full enterprise stack, watsonx provides a flexible and scalable path that deliver real business value.
In 2025 and 2026, Gartner named IBM as a Leader across seven data and AI-related Gartner Magic Quadrants. We believe this reflects IBM watsonx’s ability to execute consistently across every layer of the AI lifecycle—not just in one area.
Data and AI-related Magic Quadrants that name IBM a Leader:
Additionally, IBM watsonx has been received numerous recognitions from RedDot, G2 and TrustRadius in 2025 for enterprise application development.
Gartner evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for all their Magic Quadrant reports. To us, our position as a Leader in these reports demonstrates IBM’s ability to translate market vision into real customer outcomes. We believe these six strengths are the reason behind our recognitions:
We believe the Gartner recognition as a Leader reflects IBM’s commitment to helping organizations build responsible data and AI foundations. That commitment is backed by real market momentum: IBM has announced USD 12.5B in genAI business backed by watsonx, with USD 4.5B generated by internal deployment. Trusted by thousands of companies, watsonx has built transformative AI from powering Ferrari’s personalized digital experiences to revolutionizing live sports analytics for UFC. We believe analyst recognition and real-world results demonstrate how watsonx delivers at every layer of the enterprise AI stack.
Learn how IBM can help your organization deploy watsonx at scale:
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