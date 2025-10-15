IBM introduces Rhapsody Systems Engineering v1.5: Simplifying the adoption of SysML v2 for complex product development

Recognizing that SysML v2’s formal rigor can create adoption barriers, Rhapsody SE v1.5 introduces intuitive and yet intelligent simplifications and automations, developed to improve productivity and reduce the modeling learning curve.

Simple and intuitive gestures, such as drag-and-drop operations, automatically trigger the necessary changes to the underlying SysML v2 model, such as the creation of ports, action parameters, use case parameters, and other elements. This automation is designed to allow users to create compliant models efficiently and intuitively, without requiring deep expertise in SysML v2’s formal specifications and with less risk of modeling errors.

Additionally, v1.5 enables users to hide complex sub-structures within their models, minimizing information overload and helping engineers to focus on the aspects most relevant to their current work. This capability is particularly valuable when working with large, intricate system architectures.