IBM Instana announces GA of Fleet Management for OpenTelemetry Collectors powered by OpAMP

Running hundreds or thousands of OpenTelemetry Collectors across hybrid and multi-cloud environments quickly becomes difficult when each instance is configured and upgraded manually. Configuration drift, inconsistent versions and lack of visibility into collector health all increase operational risk.

With GA fleet management, Instana provides centralized lifecycle management for OpenTelemetry Collectors. Teams can roll out standard configurations, apply updates in a controlled way, monitor collector status in real time and reduce manual change operations through policy-based automation.

Based on OpAMP, collectors establish a secure control channel to Instana. This enables remote configuration, real-time status reporting, and safe rollout or rollback of configuration and version updates across the fleet.

Fleet management also unlocks direct operational actions within the Instana interface. Users can restart collectors from within the platform, modify collector YAML configuration and adjust log levels on demand to support troubleshooting and controlled experiments without needing to log into individual hosts.