IBM Instana announces GA of Fleet Management for OpenTelemetry Collectors powered by OpAMP

OpenTelemetry has become the open standard for collecting telemetry across today’s complex, distributed systems.
As adoption accelerates, the challenge is no longer how to collect data, but how to deploy, manage, and operate collector fleets at scale in a reliable way.
IBM Instana now announces the General Availability (GA) of fleet management for OpenTelemetry Collectors powered by the Open Agent Management Protocol (OpAMP). This capability is a key part of the Expanded OpenTelemetry initiative in Instana and gives operations teams centralized, automated control of their OpenTelemetry collector infrastructure.
Running hundreds or thousands of OpenTelemetry Collectors across hybrid and multi-cloud environments quickly becomes difficult when each instance is configured and upgraded manually. Configuration drift, inconsistent versions and lack of visibility into collector health all increase operational risk.
With GA fleet management, Instana provides centralized lifecycle management for OpenTelemetry Collectors. Teams can roll out standard configurations, apply updates in a controlled way, monitor collector status in real time and reduce manual change operations through policy-based automation.
Based on OpAMP, collectors establish a secure control channel to Instana. This enables remote configuration, real-time status reporting, and safe rollout or rollback of configuration and version updates across the fleet.
Fleet management also unlocks direct operational actions within the Instana interface. Users can restart collectors from within the platform, modify collector YAML configuration and adjust log levels on demand to support troubleshooting and controlled experiments without needing to log into individual hosts.
Fleet management for OpenTelemetry Collectors is delivered as part of Instana’s Expanded OpenTelemetry support.
OpenTelemetry traces, metrics and logs are treated as first-class operational signals and are automatically correlated into Instana’s real-time topology, service dependency mapping and probable cause analysis. Teams can keep their existing OpenTelemetry instrumentation while using Instana to turn raw telemetry into faster and more reliable operational outcomes.
By combining automated collector operations with Instana’s insights, customers can reduce mean time to resolution, avoid manual data stitching and work from a single, consistent view across applications, services and infrastructure.
To help operators understand how a well-behaved collector looks inside Instana, this release includes deep visibility into pipeline and process health for each OpenTelemetry Collector instance.
You can visualize:
These screenshots demonstrate a collector that is processing millions of metrics and thousands of log records with no drops, empty exporter queues and stable resource usage, which is the target state teams want to maintain when managing fleets at scale.
Instana’s approach keeps everything teams value about OpenTelemetry, such as openness and portability. At the same time, Instana adds enterprise-grade fleet control, automation and AI-driven intelligence that work consistently across SaaS and self-hosted environments.
Organizations can standardize on OpenTelemetry for instrumentation while relying on Instana to manage collectors, keep configurations compliant and connect telemetry to real operational decisions without building and maintaining custom tooling.
Fleet management for OpenTelemetry Collectors powered by OpAMP is now generally available in IBM Instana as part of the Expanded OpenTelemetry release.
Teams can immediately use their existing OpenTelemetry collectors and instrumentation with Instana—or deploy the Instana Distribution of OpenTelemetry Collector (IDOT) for a streamlined setup—to gain centralized fleet control, deeper visibility into collector and pipeline health and rich in-platform actions such as restarting collectors, modifying collector YAML configuration and changing log levels directly from the Instana UI.