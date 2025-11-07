Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix®

IBM is redefining the future of HR by combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative solutions.

Published 07 November 2025
This recognition highlights IBM’s comprehensive approach to delivering MPHRO for the world’s largest brands, where technology, operations and skills-focused HR services combine to help enterprises modernize their HR functions by delivering exceptional experiences and business outcomes.

“IBM offers a comprehensive approach to MPHRO by combining technology, operations, and skills-focused talent management,” says Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group. “With investments in AI-led capabilities, supported by its innovation hub for next-generation technologies and strong global delivery capabilities, IBM has enhanced agility in helping enterprises modernize HR operations and improve stakeholder experience. These strengths have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group’s MPHRO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Global innovation and AI-led HR service delivery

At the heart of its approach is a commitment to technology-driven service delivery, anchored by an India-first innovation hub that fuels agility, scalability and continuous improvement. Through virtual assistant-led models and operational excellence, IBM streamlines HR administration, enriches stakeholder experiences and ensures that human support is always available for the most complex and sensitive cases.

Complementing this vision is IBM’s comprehensive ecosystem of partners, most recently expanded through its collaboration with Leena AI, an Agentic AI platform that seamlessly integrates into enterprise systems to automate HR services and deliver a truly consumer-grade experience.

With a global footprint and established relationships across EMEA, North America, and APAC, IBM remains a trusted partner for large-scale transformation, scalable growth, and digital modernization of HR functions. By leveraging its rich process expertise and robust ecosystem of partnerships, IBM enables end-to-end transformation of HR workflows. The result is exceptional employee and business outcomes, delivered through a uniquely integrated model that balances automation, innovation, with a human touch.

4 key differentiators that position IBM as a leader

Everest Group highlighted several key differentiators that position IBM as a leader:

  1. Global reach and industry breadth: We support clients across North America, Europe and APAC with a robust and diverse portfolio—and deep experience in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities, and consumer goods.
  2. GCC-centered expertise: IBM operates one of the longest-standing practices focused on Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with a dedicated India-based leadership team and a large global sales force driving delivery, innovation and growth in this space.
  3. AI-powered HR transformation: Through our own expertise and our comprehensive ecosystem of partners, we bring the power of generative AI to every part of the HR lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to payroll and workforce analytics, enabling faster delivery, smarter decisions and better outcomes.
  4. Human-first innovation: Our solutions are designed to elevate people, not replace them. With a focus on user experience, our AI and automation capabilities reduce operational friction and free HR teams to focus on strategy, culture, and growth.

Dan Gutmacher

Global HR & Employee Services Offering Leader

