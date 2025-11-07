IBM has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services PEAK Matrix®

IBM is redefining the future of HR by combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative solutions.

At the heart of its approach is a commitment to technology-driven service delivery, anchored by an India-first innovation hub that fuels agility, scalability and continuous improvement. Through virtual assistant-led models and operational excellence, IBM streamlines HR administration, enriches stakeholder experiences and ensures that human support is always available for the most complex and sensitive cases.

Complementing this vision is IBM’s comprehensive ecosystem of partners, most recently expanded through its collaboration with Leena AI, an Agentic AI platform that seamlessly integrates into enterprise systems to automate HR services and deliver a truly consumer-grade experience.

With a global footprint and established relationships across EMEA, North America, and APAC, IBM remains a trusted partner for large-scale transformation, scalable growth, and digital modernization of HR functions. By leveraging its rich process expertise and robust ecosystem of partnerships, IBM enables end-to-end transformation of HR workflows. The result is exceptional employee and business outcomes, delivered through a uniquely integrated model that balances automation, innovation, with a human touch.