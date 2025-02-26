26 February 2025
Granite 3.2, the latest release in our third generation of IBM Granite models, is an essential step in the evolution of the Granite series beyond straightforward language models. Headlined by experimental reasoning features and our first official vision language model (VLM), Granite 3.2 introduces several significant new capabilities to the Granite family.
The release also includes an array of improvements to the efficiency, efficacy and versatility of our existing offerings. IBM’s prioritization of practical, enterprise-ready models continues the pursuit of state-of-the-art performance with fewer and fewer parameters.
As always, the latest Granite models are open sourced under Apache 2.0 license. All Granite models are now available on Hugging Face. Select models are also available through additional platforms, including IBM watsonx.ai. Tutorials, recipes and other resources are available in the "Getting Started" section at the end of this article.
The newest iterations of IBM’s flagship text-only large language models (LLMs), Granite 3.2 Instruct 8B and Granite 3.2 Instruct 2B, have been trained to offer enhanced reasoning capabilities relative to their 3.1 counterparts. Our implementation of reasoning runs somewhat counter to certain industry trends, in keeping with IBM’s practical approach to enhancing model performance.
These experimental features of the new Granite 3.2 Instruct models represent only one of multiple ongoing explorations at IBM Research into reasoning-driven model evolution. Further work on inference scaling techniques demonstrates that Granite 3.2 8B Instruct can be calibrated to match or exceed the mathematical reasoning performance of much larger models, including OpenAI’s GPT-4o-0513 and Anthropic’s Claude-3.5-Sonnet-1022.
The intuition driving recent advancements in language model reasoning comes from 2022 research demonstrating that simply adding the phrase “think step by step,” a prompt engineering technique commonly called chain of thought (CoT) prompting, significantly improves model outputs on reasoning tasks.1
Subsequent research from 2024 further posited that scaling up inference-time compute—that is, the resources used to generate each output during inference—could enhance model performance as much as scaling up the size of a model or resources used to train it. The most recent approaches have mostly pursued such inference scaling through the incorporation of various reinforcement learning (RL) frameworks that incentivize longer, more complex “thought processes.” Excitingly, inference scaling has been empirically demonstrated to enable even smaller LLMs to exceed the reasoning abilities of much larger models.
Despite their strengths, reasoning models are not without downsides. Understanding this, IBM took deliberate measures to mitigate these disadvantages in the specific implementation of reasoning capabilities for Granite 3.2.
“Reasoning models” are typically slower and more expensive than general LLMs, since you must generate (and pay for) all the tokens the model uses to “think” about the final response before actually providing an output back to the user. IBM Research noted one example of DeepSeek-R1, a prominent reasoning model, taking 50.9 seconds to answer the question, “Where is Rome?”
There are scenarios in which that extra time and compute can be easily justified, but there are also many scenarios in which it becomes a waste of resources. Rather than requiring developers to juggle these tradeoffs each time they choose a model for a given application or workflow, IBM Granite 3.2 Instruct models allow their extended thought process to be toggled on or off by simply adding the parameter
You can tap into Granite 3.2’s thought process when it’s necessary or prioritize efficiency when it isn’t.
In the relatively short history of reasoning models, many prominent approaches have prioritized performance gains on only a narrowly-focused set of logic-driven domains, such as math or coding. While IBM’s ongoing work with inference scaling techniques has yielded particularly impressive performance improvements on technical benchmarks conventionally associated with “reasoning,” such as AIME and MATH-500, our focus for Granite 3.2 Instruct was on enriching our models’ thought processes to more broadly improve their ability to follow complex instructions.
A narrow focus on technical tasks explicitly targeted by the model developers can sometimes be at the expense of other domains—including general performance and safety—whose knowledge can be “forgotten” by the model if they’re not adequately covered in the datasets used to improve reasoning performance. To avoid this, IBM developed Granite 3.2 Instruct by applying a Thought Preference Optimization (TPO)-based reinforcement learning framework to directly to Granite 3.1 Instruct.
Unlike many common approaches to reasoning capabilities, TPO's lesser reliance on logical operators or functions to rate and reward model outputs makes it easier to scale to general tasks. This enabled Granite 3.2 Instruct to enjoy increased performance on tasks requiring complex reasoning without compromising performance elsewhere.
The benefits of this approach are most evident in comparisons against DeepSeek-R1-Distill models, which (despite their names) are actually versions of Llama and Qwen models fine-tuned to emulate DeepSeek-R1’s reasoning process. It’s worth noting here that, unlike the R1-Distill models, IBM Granite 3.2 Instruct models were not trained using any DeepSeek-generated data, greatly simplifying their regulatory implications.
Consider the pre- and post-reasoning performance of similarly sized Llama, Qwen and Granite models on ArenaHard and Alpaca-Eval-2, popular benchmarks that measure a model’s ability to think their way through difficult instructions. Whereas DeepSeek’s technique decreases performance on these non-targeted tasks, the CoT techniques used to evolve Granite 3.1 Instruct into Granite 3.2 Instruct significantly improved instruction-following.
Likewise, Granite 3.2 avoids the sacrifices on general performance typically entailed by the introduction of reasoning capabilities.
IBM keeps enterprise-essential concerns, including safety, at the heart of all design decisions. While the DeepSeek-distilled models show a significant drop in safety performance (as measured by performance on the AttaQ benchmark), IBM’s approach preserved Granite 3.2 Instruct’s robustness to adversarial attacks.
As mentioned, the release of Granite 3.2 marks only the beginning of IBM’s explorations into reasoning capabilities for enterprise models. Much of our ongoing research aims to take advantage of the inherently longer, more robust thought process of Granite 3.2 for further model optimization.
One such avenue of exploration is centered around bolstering Granite 3.2 with more complex inference scaling techniques, including particle filtering and majority voting (also called self-consistency). Early experiments demonstrate that, when used in conjunction with these inference scaling techniques, Granite 3.2’s performance on mathematical reasoning tasks can match or exceed the performance of much larger frontier models.
Granite Vision 3.2 2B is a lightweight large language model with computer vision capabilities that target everyday enterprise use cases, trained with a particular focus on visual document understanding. Handling both image and text inputs, Granite Vision 3.2's performance on essential enterprise benchmarks, such as DocVQA and ChartQA, rivals that of even significantly larger open models.
While Granite Vision 3.2 2B is not explicitly intended to be a drop-in replacement for similarly sized text-only Granite models on language tasks, it can capably handle text-in, text-out scenarios.
Granite Vision 3.2 2B can handle a wide variety of visual understanding tasks, but it specializes in tasks most relevant to document understanding and multimodal retrieval augmented generation (RAG).
Most VLMs, alternatively called multimodal large language models (MLLMs), are trained for vision tasks predominately on natural images. This does not necessarily yield optimal performance on images of documents, whose unique visual characteristics—layouts, fonts, charts, infographics—differ significantly from those of natural images. Relative to most generalized image-in, text-out use cases, document understanding requires a more specific and fine-grained comprehension of visual context.
The two primary challenges in enabling MLLMs to effectively process documents and associated visuals are adequately encoding high-resolution images and accurately interpreting visually-situated text within those documents. Specialized approaches typically either rely on external optical character recognition (OCR) systems to process text within images in a “perceive-then-understand” framework or bespoke model architectures designed exclusively for document understanding.
Both approaches have drawbacks. Dependence on external OCR-driven document understanding can result in the accumulation of errors prior to essential information reaching the language, while many dedicated “OCR-free” methods struggle to handle high-resolution input or suffer from a lack of overall knowledge relative to that of a competitive LLM.2
More recently, strong performance in document understanding has been achieved by instruction-tuning generalized vision language models on document-focused datasets. Unfortunately, progress in this approach has been somewhat limited by a shortage of suitable open source datasets. To facilitate further progress with this approach, IBM’s development of Granite Vision 3.2 involved extensive work toward a comprehensive instruction-following dataset for visual document understanding.
The DocFM dataset is a large instruction tuning dataset for vision tasks built upon a core of carefully curated enterprise data. Extensive details on the data sources used in the collection of document understanding datasets, the filtering and cleaning methods used to process that initial collection and the methodologies used to synthetically generate training tasks for Granite Vision thereafter are provided in the accompanying technical paper.
The document understanding data used to train Granite Vision covers a diverse variety of document classes with the broader categories of general document images, charts, flowcharts and diagrams. The instruction-following dataset ultimately derived from these data sources spans a diverse set of tasks that include document question-answering, scene text understanding, key-value extraction, text grounding, layout parsing, captioning, UI understanding and code.
DocFM is a very large dataset that IBM intends to use for a variety of downstream visual learning endeavors moving forward. The training of Granite Vision relied on a subset of DocFM to create a series of synthetic visual question-answering datasets. A comprehensive overview of the document understanding datasets used for Granite Vision is provided in Table 5 of the technical paper’s appendix.
In the design and training of Granite 3.2 Vision, IBM also introduced a novel test-time technique that, rather than relying on an external guardrail model to monitor harmful activity, incorporates a dedicated safety approach directly into the model itself.
Our key insight is that within Granite Vision’s many attention heads and transformer layers is a sparse subset of image features that could be useful for identifying safety concerns when safety monitoring tasks are formalized as classification problems.
In a process detailed further in the Granite Vision technical paper, IBM Research designed a process to isolate and examine the attention vectors produced within Granite Vision’s attention mechanism in order to evaluate which, on average, reliably correlate with certain classes of harmful inputs. Once identified, the attention heads responsible for generating those “safety vectors” can be used to determine whether a given input is safe.
IBM will continue to explore the potential applications of sparse attention vectors. One potential avenue of exploration investigate their use in adapting future versions of Granite Guardian for fully multimodal safety monitoring.
Granite Guardian 3.2, the latest generation of IBM guardrail models designed to detect risks in prompts and responses, provides performance on par with Guardian 3.1 equivalents at greater speed with lower inference costs and memory usage.
IBM Granite Guardian 3.2 introduces verbalized confidence, a new feature that provides a more nuanced evaluation of detected risks to acknowledge the ambiguity inherent to certain safety monitoring scenarios.
Rather than solely outputting a binary “Yes” or “No” in the process of monitoring inputs and outputs for risk, Granite Guardian 3.2 models will also indicate their relative level of certainty. When potential risks are detected, Guardian 3.2 models indicate either “High” or “Low” confidence, as demonstrated in the following example:
Alongside an updated version of our 8B guardrail model, Granite Guardian 3.2 introduces two new model sizes:
Granite Guardian 3.2 5B was derived from the 8B Guardian model (which itself was created through fine-tuning the base language model for safety classification). Inspired by research demonstrating that the deeper layers of a neural are often either redundant, not fully leveraged by pretraining or simply less critical than the networks’ shallower layers, IBM pursued an iterative pruning strategy to “thin” the 8B model. The process resulted in a roughly 30% reduction of the 8B’s parameters while retaining performance close to that of the original model.
Granite Guardian 3.2 3B-A800M was created by fine-tuning our mixture of experts (MoE) base model, which activates only 800M of its 3B total parameter count at inference time. Its introduction adds an especially efficient and cost-effective option to the Granite Guardian lineup.
IBM’s popular open source family of compact Granite Time Series models, dubbed Tiny Time Mixers (TTMs), have been downloaded over 8 million times on Hugging Face. While prior TTM variants released within the TTM-R1 and TTM-R2 series supported zero-shot and few-shot forecasting for minutely to hourly resolutions, the most recent addition to the Granite Time Series lineup, TTM-R2.1, supports daily and weekly forecasting horizons.
An itemized list of all data sources used to train TTM-R2 and TTM-R2.1 is available at the bottom of the TTM-R2/R2.1 Hugging Face model card. A full list of variants can be found within the “Files and versions” tab.
A number of recipes for getting started with Tiny Time Mixers are available in the Granite Time Series Cookbook.
On Salesforce’s GIFT-Eval Time Series Forecasting Leaderboard, a comprehensive benchmark evaluating time series model performance on multivariate inputs across 24 datasets that span 7 domains, 10 frequencies, and prediction lengths ranging from short to long-term forecasts, TTM-R2 models (including the new TTM-R2.1 variants) top all models for point forecasting accuracy as measured by mean absolute scaled error (MASE).3 TTM-R2 also ranks in the top 5 for probabilistic forecasting, as measured by continuous ranked probability score (CRPS).
It's worth noting that TTM models achieve these rankings by outperforming models many times their size. At “tiny” sizes of 1–5M parameters, TTM models are hundreds of times smaller than the 2nd and 3rd place models by MASE, Google’s TimesFM-2.0 (500M parameters) and Amazon’s Chronos-Bolt-Base (205M parameters).
The TTM-R2.1 release includes an assortment of models with varying context lengths and forecasting horizons. Whereas the previously TTM-R2 models offer context lengths of 1536, 1024 or 512, TTM-R2.1 includes models with shorter context lengths ranging from 512 to 52, making well-suited to daily and weekly forecasts.
The TTM-R2.1 models do not necessarily supersede their TTM-R2 predecessors. The “best” version of TTM depends on the nature of your data and use case. For instance,
The get_model module simplifies the task selecting the right model variant from the extensive offerings available.
The “
When enabled, an extra embedding vector—indicating the frequency of your data—is added as a “prefix” to the input of the model alongside information from the context window. As detailed in the TTM technical paper, the model team found that frequency tuning improves performance when pretraining on large collections of datasets with diverse resolutions. During inference, this prefix token allows the model to quickly adapt to the frequency of the input data, which is especially useful when the context length is very short.
Whereas all previous Granite Embedding models (and, furthermore, nearly all embedding models in the modern deep learning era) learn dense embeddings, the newest Granite Embedding model—Granite-Embedding-Sparse-30M-English—has a slightly altered architecture that enables it to learn sparse embeddings.
Optimized for exact matches, keyword search and ranking in English, Granite-Embedding-30M-Sparse balances efficiency and scalability across diverse resource and latency budgets.
A typical, dense embedding model take a text input (such as a document, sentence or query) and outputs a fixed-size vector embedding. The size of that vector—that is, how many numbers (or dimensions) it contains—is a design choice. Models that learn smaller embeddings are faster, but less precise. Models that learn larger embeddings are slower, but more precise. They’re called “dense” vector embeddings because every dimension stores a specific value.
The individual dimensions of a dense vector embedding don’t directly correspond to attributes of the original input’s semantic meaning in any literal way. Dense vector embeddings are essentially a black box: models can use them to perform useful operations, but we humans can’t interpret them in any meaningful way.
Sparse embeddings are more intuitive. Their embedding size is the same as their vocabulary size: that is, each dimension of the vector embedding corresponds with one of the “words”—or, more accurately, one of the tokens—that the model has learned. The specific value contained in each dimension of a sparse embedding vector reflects the relevance of the word (token) that dimension represents to the input for which the model is generating an embedding. Sparse embeddings are thus quite interpretable.
For shorter text passages, such as tweets, comments or brief product reviews, sparse embeddings can be significantly faster while offering performance better than (or at least equal to) that of dense embeddings. They typically offer strong performance “out of the box” without need for fine-tuning.
Having said that, they’re not without downsides. There’s limited opportunity to improve the performance of a sparse embedding model beyond its original baseline through fine-tuning. For longer text passages, any efficiency advantages begin to fade or even reverse as more and more dimensions are utilized to reflect the relevance of an increasing number of tokens from the model’s vocabulary.
The sparse 30M Granite Embedding model offers performance roughly equivalent to its dense 30M counterpart across information retrieval benchmarks (BEIR) while offering a slight advantage over SPLADE-v3.
All Granite 3.2 models are available under the permissive Apache 2.0 license on Hugging Face. Select models are also available on IBM watsonx.ai, as well as through platform partners including (in alphabetical order) LM Studio, Ollama and Replicate. Moving forward, this article will be updated to reflect expanded platform availability of Granite 3.2 models.
A number of guides and recipes for working with Granite models are available in the Granite Snack Cookbook on GitHub. Developers can also get started with Granite models in the Granite model playground or by exploring our array of useful demos and tutorials, such as:
